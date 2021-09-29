Photo Epic: Jump Jam - Crankworx BC 2021

Lakes formed around the wooden ramps

The soil here unfortunately holds a lot of moisture, and with rider safety being a main concern, Crankworx was forced to make the decision to cancel

The riders show up and it's go time

After a warm up, riders had 30 minutes to lay down their best move on the last jump

Robin Goomes kicking things off with a tire grab

Harriet Burbidge-Smith with the 3 pointer

I still have no idea how Jackson Frew rode out of this

George Brannigan big transfer from right to left

Clint Trahan nearly losing a lens off Tuhoto-Ariki's tire

Joe Breeden getting sideways

Vaea Verbeeck with a big sui

Scott Thornhill big nac

Casey Brown getting some extension with a superman

Things got spicy with some double transfers. Tuhoto-Ariki and George Brannigan showing how its done.

Forest Riesco you mad man

Garret Mechem clearly in his element

Big 720, but doesn't quite stick the landing

Joe Breeden scrubs hard off the lip

Ky Stewart was getting sideways all day

Bas Van Steezbergen

Vaea Verbeeck with a big tuck no hander

Kyleigh Stewart and Forrest Riesco take the rider judged portion of the show

"That's exactly what we needed after a race like Psychosis"

That's all from Golden. Next and last stop, Silver Star

What would Crankworx be without a little adverse weather to throw a wrench in the gears? After Psychosis went off without a hitch, the skies opened up and it rained for a solid 24+ hours, soaking the Dual Speed and Style course. Event organizers did what they could to salvage the course, first considering a Dual Slalom event instead of the Speed & Style, but in the end, it was decided that a Jump Jam would have to do.The beauty of running a Crankworx tour without the usual crowds is that you have the ability to be flexible and go with the flow. The bottom of the course dried up enough to get the jumps working and the riders showed up for a fun jam session among friends. Two sets of winners will be crowned. First in a rider-judged contest for best woman and best man overall, and second in a public-voted best photo contest. Each rider is presented with their best photo from the day and it's up to you to choose your favorite photo from men's and women's category. More on that to come...