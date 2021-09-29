Photo Epic: Jump Jam - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 29, 2021
by chris pilling  

PLAN C.2
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan


What would Crankworx be without a little adverse weather to throw a wrench in the gears? After Psychosis went off without a hitch, the skies opened up and it rained for a solid 24+ hours, soaking the Dual Speed and Style course. Event organizers did what they could to salvage the course, first considering a Dual Slalom event instead of the Speed & Style, but in the end, it was decided that a Jump Jam would have to do.

The beauty of running a Crankworx tour without the usual crowds is that you have the ability to be flexible and go with the flow. The bottom of the course dried up enough to get the jumps working and the riders showed up for a fun jam session among friends. Two sets of winners will be crowned. First in a rider-judged contest for best woman and best man overall, and second in a public-voted best photo contest. Each rider is presented with their best photo from the day and it's up to you to choose your favorite photo from men's and women's category. More on that to come...


Lakes formed around the wooden ramps

The soil here unfortunately holds a lot of moisture, and with rider safety being a main concern, Crankworx was forced to make the decision to cancel

The riders show up and it's go time

Vaea Verbeek
After a warm up, riders had 30 minutes to lay down their best move on the last jump

Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes kicking things off with a tire grab

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith with the 3 pointer

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew
I still have no idea how Jackson Frew rode out of this

George Brannigan
George Brannigan big transfer from right to left

Clint Trahan nearly losing a lens off Tuhoto-Ariki's tire

Joe Breeden
Joe Breeden getting sideways

Vaea Verbeeck
Vaea Verbeeck with a big sui

Scott Thornhill
Scott Thornhill big nac

Casey Brown
Casey Brown getting some extension with a superman

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene George Brannigan
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene George Brannigan
Things got spicy with some double transfers. Tuhoto-Ariki and George Brannigan showing how its done.

Forrest Riesco
Forest Riesco you mad man

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem clearly in his element

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem
Big 720, but doesn't quite stick the landing

Joe Breeden
Joe Breeden scrubs hard off the lip

Ky Stewart
Ky Stewart was getting sideways all day

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steezbergen

Vaea Verbeeck
Vaea Verbeeck with a big tuck no hander

Kyleigh Stewart
Forrest Riesco
Kyleigh Stewart and Forrest Riesco take the rider judged portion of the show

Mikey Haderer
"That's exactly what we needed after a race like Psychosis"

That's all from Golden. Next and last stop, Silver Star


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx


Must Read This Week
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
66890 views
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
57425 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
51497 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
50809 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
32670 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
32174 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
31672 views
Slack Randoms: An Enclosed Gearbox Drivetrain, A Walkie Talkie Helmet & More
31647 views

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Steeze and Style > Speed and Style. Change my mind.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008270
Mobile Version of Website