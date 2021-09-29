Photo Epic: Jump Jam - Crankworx BC 2021

What would Crankworx be without a little adverse weather to throw a wrench in the gears? After Psychosis went off without a hitch, the skies opened up and it rained for a solid 24+ hours, soaking the Dual Speed and Style course. Event organizers did what they could to salvage the course, first considering a Dual Slalom event instead of the Speed & Style, but in the end, it was decided that a Jump Jam would have to do.
The beauty of running a Crankworx tour without the usual crowds is that you have the ability to be flexible and go with the flow. The bottom of the course dried up enough to get the jumps working and the riders showed up for a fun jam session among friends. Two sets of winners will be crowned. First in a rider-judged contest for best woman and best man overall, and second in a public-voted best photo contest. Each rider is presented with their best photo from the day and it's up to you to choose your favorite photo from men's and women's category. More on that to come...
I still have no idea how Jackson Frew rode out of this
Things got spicy with some double transfers. Tuhoto-Ariki and George Brannigan showing how its done.
Big 720, but doesn't quite stick the landing
Kyleigh Stewart and Forrest Riesco take the rider judged portion of the show
