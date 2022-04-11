Photo Epic: Jungle Boogie - Petropolis XC World Cup 2022

Huge storms would roll in and out of the valley every night reminding us how brutal this part of the world can be.

We woke to a beautiful day after a big storm overnight.

Martin Vidaurre ready to fire the Saturday afternoon heat.

Men's U23 start.

Oleksandr Hudyma fought for his spot on the podium until the last lap.

Janis Baumann was in the mix but couldn't match Vidaurre's pace. Second place for him here in Brazil.

Marin Vidaurre got on the gas and just left. Being from Chile, the humidity and heat probably worked to his advantage.

Martin Vidaurre starting 2022 where he left off at the end of the 2021 season.

Your men's U23 podium - 1st Martin Vidaurre, 2nd Janis Baumann, and 3rd Oleksandr Hudyma

Line Burquier ready for her first U23 World Cup start.

The U23 women get their race underway.

Giada Specia led for a lot of the race but would slip back to third late on.

Sara Cortinovis didn't let a couple of big crashes keep her off the podium.

Line Burquier sat back a little at the start but then when she decided the time was right, she was gone and untouchable.

Line Burquier takes the U23 women's win.

Your top 3 U23 women: 1st Line Burquier 2nd Sara Cortinovis 3rd Giada Specia.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot won Friday night's XCC, but would fall ill on Saturday evening and was unable to finish.

The reigning overall winner Loana Lecomte with a solid start to her 2022 campaign despite suffering a broken collarbone at the end of January.

All smiles for Rebecca McConnell at the start.

The women's field is off into the jungle track.

Alessandra Keller with another strong and consistent finish.

Linda Indergand rode to a solid seventh place.

Laura Stigger charging into fourth.

Terpstra and McConnell chasing for top podium spots, eventually catching Lecomte.

Anne Terpstra was on one. She and Rebecca McConnell roped in Loana by mid-race.

Mona Mitterwallner settling into life in elite just fine. First race, first podium.

Anne Terpstra with eventual winner Rebecca McConnell tracking her every move.

Loana Lecomte led the race early on before being passed by McConnell and Terpstra.

Rebecca McConnell finally out in front on the last lap. A well-timed attack had her eyeing up her first win.

Rebecca McConnell gets that first World Cup win.

She's come close a few times, but today belonged to Rebecca McConnell.

Kate Courtney had one of her strongest showings for a while, back inside the top 10.

Caroline Bohe was very pleased with her sixth place performance.

Stigger - shattered but well played.

Your women's podium from the first race of the 2022 season.

First win and the leader's jersey to go along with it.

Vlad Dascalu about to unleash beast mode.

Henrique Avancini had a lot of pressure on his shoulders this weekend in his hometown.

Maxime Marotte dialling in the mind before the big show.

Alan Hatherly will be a threat today after taking the XCC win on Friday.

Thomas Litscher and Christopher Blevins lead the charge into the first turn.

Pierre De Froidmont starting off life at his new team with an incredible ride to 6th.

Vlad Dascalu fighting back from a mechanical in the short track to lead the main race. He lost out in the sprint to Schurter and Marotte and would end up third.

Filippo Colombo grabbed the final spot on the podium.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen put on the gas today. Fourth place in the Brazilian heat.

So close yet so far for Maxime Marotte.

No shortage of style for the shouting Brazilian fans.

Nino under the banana leaves, charging ahead.

Your top three headed into the longest drag race with only a few hundred meters to go.

One last look for Marotte. Nino activating the DRS.

That's win number 33 for Schurter, he now has the same number of World Cup wins as Julien Absalon.

Vlad Dascalu was frustrated to come so close to winning his first elite World Cup.

Henrique Avancini didn't end up with the result he was hoping for, but this weekend was huge for the sport in Brazil.

Nino Schurter cooling off the crowd.

The top 5 elite men from Petropolis, Brazil.

What a place. What a week.

Thank you, Brazil.

The opening XCO round of the season did not lack any excitement under the Brazilian sun. The heat and humidity spawned nightly storms that kept the track relatively slippery in most areas and rolling quick in others. It’s been 17 years since the last time a world-class race was held in this part of the globe. The course is embedded in a lush jungle complete with an array of impressive rock features and shoots.The first of the races kicked off on Saturday with the U23s taking centre stage. The men’s race was fast and Martin Vidaurre was there to set the blistering pace. He would take the win with time to spare. The women were next and it was the top three that exchanged punches until the end. Line Burquier would take eventually take the win after burning out her competitors.Sunday’s main events were not ones to miss. The women started off the morning and Loana Lecomte came out swinging. It seemed like she had enough of a gap to solidify another win, but Anne Terpstra, and eventual winner Rebecca McConnell, found the energy to reel her in in the closing laps. It would be McConnell's first ever World Cup win despite coming close on several occasions. The men’s race was up next. There were mini battles being fought throughout the top spots, keeping everyone on their toes. The heat played a part, with some big names fading out. Eventually, the top three separated themselves just enough to create their own drama. The race was decided in the last few hundred meters with a three-way drag race between Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, and Vlad Dascalu. It seemed like Marotte would take his first ever World Cup win after beating Nino to the top of the final climb, but Nino would pip Marotte at the line and take his 33rd World Cup win.