Photo Epic: Jungle Boogie - Petropolis XC World Cup 2022

The opening XCO round of the season did not lack any excitement under the Brazilian sun. The heat and humidity spawned nightly storms that kept the track relatively slippery in most areas and rolling quick in others. It’s been 17 years since the last time a world-class race was held in this part of the globe. The course is embedded in a lush jungle complete with an array of impressive rock features and shoots.
The first of the races kicked off on Saturday with the U23s taking centre stage. The men’s race was fast and Martin Vidaurre was there to set the blistering pace. He would take the win with time to spare. The women were next and it was the top three that exchanged punches until the end. Line Burquier would take eventually take the win after burning out her competitors.
Sunday’s main events were not ones to miss. The women started off the morning and Loana Lecomte came out swinging. It seemed like she had enough of a gap to solidify another win, but Anne Terpstra, and eventual winner Rebecca McConnell, found the energy to reel her in in the closing laps. It would be McConnell's first ever World Cup win despite coming close on several occasions. The men’s race was up next. There were mini battles being fought throughout the top spots, keeping everyone on their toes. The heat played a part, with some big names fading out. Eventually, the top three separated themselves just enough to create their own drama. The race was decided in the last few hundred meters with a three-way drag race between Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, and Vlad Dascalu. It seemed like Marotte would take his first ever World Cup win after beating Nino to the top of the final climb, but Nino would pip Marotte at the line and take his 33rd World Cup win.
12 Comments
My wife: *bursts through the door* "What?! What's wrong?"
Me: "oh, sorry, Nino just won his 33rd WC race"
My wife: "What the heck are you talking about?"
Me: "never mind. I'm good."
Post a Comment