Photo Epic: Juniors On A Good Day to Suffer - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

It's not like we didn't say it wasn't a proper track. Lots of rain and eMTB worlds turned it into a sludgefest. We can't rightly even say we know what happened in the Junior Men's race after the front of the pack over took the back of the pack and the plates were too muddy to read and the lead moto snapped its chain. It was however, exciting to watch and a solid preview of what's to come. Mona Mitterwallner from Austria and Lennart-Jan Krayer from Germany take away the rainbow stripes today.
