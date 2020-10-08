Photo Epic: Juniors On A Good Day to Suffer - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

Aneta Novotna waded through traffic, finally settling for the last spot on the podium.

Mona Mitterwallner is your Junior Women’s World Champ.

This is as clean as it got today.

There were mechanical failures left, right, and center.

The junior women are underway.

Fifth for Line Burquier.

Mona Mitterwallner unchallenged through the switchbacks.

Mona Mitterwallner lining up in her home country.

Mona Mitterwallne all alone on the big climb to glory.

Those big roots weren't the issue. It was the 6 inches of mud everywhere else.

The sun was nice for us behind the camera, but honestly, rain might have made things better.

Grease, all the grease. What a course.

Might just want to toss those sock and shoes.

The front wheels had a mind of their own today.

Mona Mitterwallne took the top honors for the U23 women.

Luisa Daubermann getting some maintenance done through the feed zone. She would grind her gears for a solid second place.

An emotional end to a tough race.

Up the start loop for the junior men.

Riley Amos about to start his roller coaster of a race.

Lennart Krayer stayed put in second until he managed to catch Janis Baumann in the last lap after suffering a mechanical.

This track is brutal, period.

Lennart Krayer is your 2020 Junior Men's World Champ.

Riley Amos turned the jets on a little too late but did force a finish straight sprint between himself and Martin Luca.

Janis Baumann had this one in the bag until a mechanical had him running his bike across the line in second.

There are many ways to tackle a very slick section. This is one is highly unrecommended.

Luca Martin was solid throughout until he started to fade near the end.

Even knobby tires wont cut it here.

She's holdin' a bit of water, eh?

This course broke souls today and pushed people to the limit.

Old school pain followed bu old school descents.

Just slide on through.

Teabags and top tubes? No, that's not right. Find a better caption in the comments.

When you try to line up the DH jump and sloppy XC chute and give up and decide to do speed pans at the suggestion of Andy Vathis.

Foot out. Flat out isn't really the term here. Foot out and try not to eat it.

Martin Luca gave it his all.

Much love between these two young competitors.

When the rainbow stripes were so close but just out of grasp.