Photo Epic: Kade Edwards Let Loose on His Home Trails in Wales

We've just rocked up at Revolution Bike Park in Kade's adopted homeland of Wales. The new Slash is barely out of the box and is already getting an education in its new owner's riding style, the thing seemingly spending more time being thrown sideways and flipped upside down than it does going in a straight line. Kade Edwards is a man who is just as comfortable between the race tape as he is out of it; he's one of the most versatile riders out there and it's easy to forget how just fast the guy is. Behind the whips, flips, and all-round wild riding is an accomplished racer. After all, he's a junior World Champ and regularly features in the top 20 elites which is certainly no easy feat.I seem to remember reading a comment in the past about Kade being the Swiss Army Knife of mountain biking and it stuck with me. Looking at his rather extensive fleet of bikes, there's one for every discipline and everything in between. Downhill to BMX, enduro to slope and even an e-bike for good measure. Whilst each might have a different label and intended usage, they all have the same purpose, enjoyment. He just loves riding any bike regardless of its wheel size or travel... Few live and breathe the sport quite as pure as him.