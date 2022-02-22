Photo Epic: Keegan Swenson & Lael Wilcox Win the 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo 2022

24 Hours in the Old Pueblo is one of the premier 24-hour events in endurance racing. Celebrating 22 years of biking in the Sonoran Desert, the annual race, party, bike expo and all-around good time saw hundreds of racers laying down laps on fast singletrack. The 16-mile course has a reasonable 900 feet of climbing and mixes sections of two-track roads and narrow singletrack amongst cholla and prickly pear. Moderate temperatures hovering in the 70s during the day and mid-40’s at night made for great racing weather.
The top winners for the weekend were Keegan Swenson, the current XCO National Champion, who put down a record-breaking 21 laps in the Solo Male category and ultra endurance racer, Tour Divide and Baja Divide course record holder Lael Wilcox won the Solo Female division with 17 laps. Solo Singlespeed Male Gordan Wadsworth took first in that category with 19 laps while Clarice Sayle took first in the Solo Singlespeed category with 14 laps.
Leading up the race, all eyes were on the matchup between Swenson and Taylor Lideen. Lideen is an experienced 24-hour racer and this would be Swenson’s first 24-hour event. Lideen won the event in 2018 and finished second in 2020. As the race progressed Swenson pulled ahead of Lideen, who stopped racing after six laps. Timon Fish, who ended up placing second, was never very far behind but ultimately couldn't keep up with Swenson's consistently fast laps.
