Photo Epic: Kicking Horse Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

The rock here at Kicking Horse offers little grip compared to the coastal areas

Seth Sherlock, battling through a sore body from Psychosis, is on his enduro bike due to a mechanical on his downhill

Schick is in a full trial by fire. Despite her impressive results in U21 enduro, is new to the downhill racing scene

Mother nature was supplying precipitation and a swing in temperatures today. Keeping dust down and the rocks interesting

ALN has had an impressive week but falls mid-pack today. No doubt she'll be going strong at the final stop

Miller, always light-hearted and a fantastic attitude, is all business on course

Ainhoa takes some good luck with her on her run

She's happy to be back racing after an early injury in SilverStar

Cruz coming off a victory in dual slalom the day prior is back on the downhill rig

Georgia Astle landed herself in 4th place today

Elliot Jamieson looked strong on that new Norco Downhill bike

Vaea keeping it cool over the slick slabs near the top of the course

Multiple lines to choose from but only one will land you in the hot seat

Fitzgerald riding the high from Tuesdays Psychosis win

Remi Gauvin showing his versatility on the downhill bike

Home to many downhill and enduro races, and now to the Crankworx Summer Series

Finn took a nasty spill on course that took him out of the running

Kirk is no stranger to Kicking Horse and seems to be hitting his stride in the series

Mckay looked strong on course and placed a very respectable 4th

Casey in a sea of green

Brown must be elated to be in high standings. We'll be looking for a strong push as we head into week three

Melamed took some bold lines to secure his win today. Jesse has been consistent all week and he took the top step today.

New album dropping soon?

Jesse tastes victory for the first time in this series

The casual killer Casey Brown

Casey Brown (1) Vaea Verbeeck (2) Miranda Miller (3)

Jesse Melamed (1) Rhys Verner (2) Kirk Mcdowall (3)

Golden had it all for us on the second stop of the Crankworx Summer Series. A demanding enduro on day one, the historic revival of Psychosis, and head to head battles in dual slalom. But on the final day here at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, we turn to their classic BC downhill course. The 2 kilometre track has steeps, rock slabs, roots, and on this day, some mud. With riders already gassed from 3 days of epic racing, and a solid week prior to that, every practice lap became crucial for success.On the ladies side, we saw Casey return to the top of the podium with a time of 3:28.71. And on the men's side, a newcomer to the top step, Jesse Melamed takes some bold lines for a time of 2:51.84. The beauty of this series is watching how the different disciplines of our sport mingle and trade wins outside of their specialty. Before we head to Sun Peaks for our final stop, we take a look back at the Kicking horse DH.