Photo Epic: Kicking Horse Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

Golden had it all for us on the second stop of the Crankworx Summer Series. A demanding enduro on day one, the historic revival of Psychosis, and head to head battles in dual slalom. But on the final day here at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, we turn to their classic BC downhill course. The 2 kilometre track has steeps, rock slabs, roots, and on this day, some mud. With riders already gassed from 3 days of epic racing, and a solid week prior to that, every practice lap became crucial for success.
On the ladies side, we saw Casey return to the top of the podium with a time of 3:28.71. And on the men's side, a newcomer to the top step, Jesse Melamed takes some bold lines for a time of 2:51.84. The beauty of this series is watching how the different disciplines of our sport mingle and trade wins outside of their specialty. Before we head to Sun Peaks for our final stop, we take a look back at the Kicking horse DH.
