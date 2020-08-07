Photo Epic: Kicking Horse Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

It was wet for a moment, very wet.

A very different Dual Slalom course than what was seen at SilverStar

Although he now owns Crankworx, he stays in the trenches doing anything and everything that needs to get done.

Riders Ready....

A lot of tight action took place this afternoon, once the rain stopped.

Side by side.

Brown Gold.

Mistakes cost the top riders.

The eye sees all.

Sticks became one of the most sought after tools on course.

All smiles for Mark, who ended up finishing 2nd.

Besides CLIF bars and sticks, bug spray is the most important commodity on the hill.

Lucas Cruz leans into 1st place at Kicking Horse, after his 3rd place finish at Silver Star.

Finn has been on every podium to this point. He's riding like a beast.

The stoke is real.

Men's podium: 1st: Lucas Cruz, 2nd: Mark Wallace, 3rd: Finn Iles

Women's podium: 1st: Vaea Verbeeck, 2nd: ALN, 3rd: Casey Brown

Kicking Horse, you are beautiful. Never change.

With love, we out.

On a day where the results were as unpredictable as the weather, a couple of mistakes cost leaders dearly. Finn Iles, Bas Van Steenbergen and Fabien Cousinié all had minor crashes leading to the finals. Only Finn would manage to podium. On the ladies side, Vaea Verbeeck came from behind in the last heat on the woman’s side to narrowly beat out ALN to take the top spot. Casey Brown once again managed to stick in the top three.Given the Finn and Bas incidents, that left a crack in the door for someone else to claim the top spot. Lucas Cruz, looking fast and controlled all day, powered his way to the top, beating out Mark Wallace by .65 seconds. A wild day indeed.