Photo Epic: The Horse Kicks Back - Crankworx Summer Series

Today was one of the most fun races I think I’ve ever had. I liked the tracks this week. They feel a bit more enduro. It kind of feels like Europe, but with flow. — Miranda Miller

I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life right now. — Finn Iles

A lift living up to its name.

Before you can ride, you must pass the health check. Every day.

Practice social distancing kids.

Smiles all around. Lucy Schick has no other facial expressions.

That is until riders dropped in. The rock garden inside Pipestone caused many a crash.

The worst victim was Jesse Melamed, who went OTB, but managed to recover, finishing 6th

ALN ran a solid race today, besting Miranda Miller by .03 of a second.

Speaking of Miranda, she looked fast and determined all day.

Nothing slowed Finn down today, taking top spot by over 27 seconds.

These two are just an adorable pair.

A crash and a mechanical for Kasper Woolley and he still finished second place.

No words needed.

Teamwork makes the dream work.

Rhys Verner rounding into form, finishing 3rd on the day.

Vaea's winning streak came to an end today, she would finish 4th.

Casey maintained her strong performance, finishing 3rd.

Cooking with pans.

Men's Podium: 1st Finn Iles, 2nd Kasper Woolley, 3rd: Rhys Verner.

Women's Podium: 1st ALN, 2nd Miranda Miller, 3rd: Casey Brown.

We out.

Week two of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series has shifted the travelling circus northeast to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Located a few clicks outside Golden, British Columbia, Kicking Horse is nestled on the edge of the Canadian Rockies - set one foot here and it is easy to see you aren’t in Kansas anymore. (Sorry Kansas).With trails equalling the view, riders frothed at the opportunity to race a more enduro-esque course this time around.The stoke is felt by everyone.Miranda ended up breaking her streak of 3rd places, finishing second to ALN, missing out on the top spot by .03 of a second. Casey Brown rounded out the women’s podium, finishing 3rd. Vaea Verbeeck’s streak of four podiums (3 straight wins), was broken. Vaea finished 4th.On the men’s side, could Finn be working his way into enduro? Finn finished with an overall best time of 18:00:17 - besting second place finisher Kasper Woolley by 27 seconds, and 3rd place finisher Rhys Verner by 33.5 seconds.If he keeps riding like this - he’ll end up taking the CCSS crown by the end of the next stop.Enough yammering - let's get to the photos with the captions.