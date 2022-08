I'm not sure it's fair getting riders to race against the Drop and Roll boys across this kind of stuff

TRP sponsor the Lake Ride and make sure everyone is safe

Possibly not the best place for a bath

The 50:01 boys were in the house cheering on the riders

Dan Mac getting limber for the final race

Hans Rey on media duties

Somewhere in this splash was a rider

The problem with falling off was getting stuck in the mud at the bottom of the lake

Coming soon to a calendar near you

Josh Lewis was keen to have a bit of fun. Big shout out to Josh who leant riders his bike when some of them had technical issues

Team GB's James Jones swapped the 20-inch wheels for a set of 24s

Some world-class bodgery going on to keep the Lake Ride bikes going

Hans Rey and Danny MacAskill went head to head, with Danny coming out on top

Two legends sharing the same track

Life jackets and helmets were a must, although due to the hot weather both clothes and water were in a bit of a short supply

Press pack were posed for any sign that a rider was about to go for a swim

A few of the riders could have used this little duck to keep them company in the water

Families lined the banks to enjoy the chaos

Somewhat predictably Danny Mac took the win in this very loose race format

The Drop and Roll Tour boys had a great time riding the Lake Ride

Hans Rey trying to walk on water. This is one of the few skills that seem to elude Hans

This rider didn't manage to pull off a James Jones move

These trials bikes certainly made the Lake Ride a little easier

James Jones was one lucky Welshman, falling off but somehow landing in the medics boat

James Jones putting so much power down that he dropped the chain as he rolled into the finish

Going . . .

going . . .

The crowd came out to watch Danny Mac

Somehow this did get saved

He's not saving this

Told you

Flat front tyre was always going to make it harder work

Restarting was a bit of a nightmare

It's fair to say when you fall in the water you end up a state

So close yet so far

Everyone enjoyed a beer and the madness that is The Lake Ride

The brain trust behind the Lake Ride

These poor Lake Ride bikes just get abused

Extreme Medics are the best in the business, they're also pretty good with a water pistol

Si Paton on the mic

Si Paton convincing Josh Lewis to give it a go

The Bigfoot even fancied a run across the Lake Ride

Snoop decided clothes were optional, although it was good to see he kept his marshal bib on in some fashion

The combination of beer, sunshine and Lake Ride madness led to a great start to everyone's Saturday night

Medics were on stand by

Compulsory foot inspection was called for, but it was just another opportunity to fall in the water

The riders were having a great laugh

You can't ride on water, it doesn't matter how hard you try

Saturday Night's main entertainment is the madness that is the TRP Lake Ride, made harder this year by the hot weather dropping the level in the lake so the floating pontoons that the riders race across has some really sharp climbs in. Of course everybody is just waiting for somebody to fall in.