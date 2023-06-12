Photo Epic: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023

The morning sun creeping over the mountains and into the valley.

Sofie Pedersen getting stuck into her warm-up.

The U23 women kick off the racing action early on Sunday morning.

Sara Cortinovis opts for the steep chute whilst Ronja Blöchlinger attempts to pass her going the long way round.

Sofie Pedersen with a perfectly managed ride.

Sara Cortinovis returns to the U23 Women's podium.

Ronja Blöchlinger takes second in front of the home support.

Sofie Pedersen makes it back-to-back wins.

Some familiar faces on the U23 Women's podium.

Sofie Pedersen is the one to beat so far this season.

Dario Lillo looking to repeat his XCC performance on home soil.

The U23 men set off.

Adrien Boichis was in the mix and pushed his way into third.

Dario Lillo took the head of the race and pulled away from there.

Carter Woods sat in the chase group for half the race until he attacked and almost chased down Lillo in the finish straight.

Dario Lillo remained untouchable in Switzerland.

Your U23 Men's podium - Dario Lillo, Carter Woods, and Adrien Boichis

Dario Lillo enjoying his perfect weekend.

Loana Lecomte would get back to her winning ways.

Anne Terpstra tuning in.

Loana Lecomte about to have a great afternoon.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot remains a constant threat for a win.

XCC winner Jenny Rissveds with the honour of the final call-up.

The Specialized teammates lead the way off the line.

Loana Lecomte leading out compatriot Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Ferrand Prevot out front and tries for an early attack.

Caroline Bone takes the final spot in the top 10.

Alessandra Keller takes her turn at the front of the field.

Jenny Rissveds fighting her way towards the top 10.

Mona Mitterwallner will be excited to end to her home race in Leogang next week, a course she excels at.

Evie Richards makes it two top 10s to start the season.

Puck Pieterse keeps the top women in sight and lands in fifth.

Anne Terpstra left it late to make her move up the rankings but would end up second in a very clever ride.

Lecomte chased PFP until implosion.

Loana Lecomte takes the win here in Lenzerheide.

Fair play to Lecomte for how she managed the pace.

Alessandra Keller pushed hard today but was just off the pace.

Jenny Rissveds dug deep out there today.

A solid ride for Evie Richards who continues her strong start to the season.

Caroline Bohe felt every ounce of that top 10 finish.

Absolutely gassed, Pauline almost ran away with it.

Your Elite Women's podium - Loana Lecomte, Anne Terpstra, Alessandra Keller, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and Puck Pieterse

Back on top, Loana could be a problem for the field in Leogang.

The weather loomed large at the start of the men's race but it ended in only a brief shower on the opening lap.

Nino Schurter lurking before the start.

Jordan Sarrou prepares for a tough battle for third.

The Elite men roar out of the arena.

Last but not least, the elite men close out the week's racing in Lenzerheide.

Ondrej Cink takes to the steep chute on the first descent.

Alan Hatherly made the right moves from a couple rows back for a second-place finish.

8th place for Martin Blums.

Samuel Gaze dug in hard for a seventh-place finish.

Jordan Sarrou ran Nino Schurter the closest for a lot of the race but was pipped to second by Alan Hatherly.

Daniele Bradoit just off the podium in 6th.

Thomas Litscher was back fighting for a top-ten finish.

Thomas Griot digging deep on his way to the podium.

Nino Schurter made damn sure to put on a show on home soil.

David Valero Serrano made late moves and secured the last podium step.

Schurter now just one lap away from making history and a 20-odd-second gap to help seal the deal.

What a moment.

Nino Schurter takes that record-breaking win and on home soil too.

N34NO

The face of Maxime Marotte after an hour and a half at battle.

Ondrej Cink back in the top 10.

David Valero Serrano fired up with his day.

Not an easy go for most.

The elite men's podium here in Lenzerheide.

Nino Schurter spraying the winner's champagne for another time at a World Cup.

Racing does get much better than the spectacle we witnessed in Lenzerheide as the Swiss venue provided electrifying and record-breaking action for round two of the 2023 World Cup series.The U23 Women's racing kicked off early Sunday morning ahead of a packed schedule of racing. Round one winner Sofie Pedersen once again took control of the race and lead from the start loop. Sofia did have some tough competition as Swiss rider Ronja Blöchlinger remained a constant threat through the four full laps, although she was never able to fully close the gap to this year's dominant force.After a short break, it was U23 Men's turn to tackle the roots and rocks of Lenzerheide. From the off, a group of six controlled the front of the race across the first four laps. The fifth of six laps saw the leading group shrink slightly to five riders before a massive increase in pace for the final lap saw Friday's XCC winner Dario Lillo build a gap to the other riders. Canadian Carter Woods tried his best to close the gap. Despite a sprint to catch the leader into the finish area it was not enough to get on the rear wheel of Lillo.The Elite Women were up next with Loana Lecomte providing a masterclass in race craft as she showed her strength from all one. Lecomte managed her pace throughout the laps ensuring she had plenty left in the tank for a final lap attack that caused Pauline Ferrand Prevot to blow up on the first climb of the lap. From here on Loana held a lead of around 18 seconds all the way to the line. Pauline Ferrand Prevot felt the effects of trying to keep with Loana Lecomte as she fell back to fourth place being passed by Anne Terpstra and Alessandra Keller in the final lap.The final question of the day after the Elite Women was could Nino Schurter finally take his 34th World Cup win after it has eluded him since the start of last year? Breaking the record at his home race was clearly the fairytale ending for the rider who has already won it all.Straight from the start Nino Schurter showed he meant business as he quickly recovered from his lower start ranking after a crash during the short track to join the leading riders at the front. Schurter spent the first few laps testing those around him as he planned his race tactics for the later laps. As the riders headed off road for the first time on lap four a small mistake from a rider in the leading group saw Nino Schurter take his chance. Schurter was joined by Swiss rival Mathias Flückiger as a leading pair at the front. Flückiger couldn't hold onto the World Champs pace for long as it quickly became a solitary race at the front for Schurter building his lead to around 30 seconds going into the final lap. With a large lead into the last lap, Nino could take things steady as he soaked in the wild Swiss crowd on his way to his record-smashing 34th win as he further showed he is truly unmatched in XC racing.The teams and riders will now make the trip to Leogang to get between the tape once again for the third round of the 2023 season.