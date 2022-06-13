Photo Epic: Leogang XC World Cup 2022

Discount Puck Pieterse at your peril.

The U23 kicked off the racing action for the day.

She'd been the dominant force in 2022 up till now but Line Burquier still had a great ride into second place.

Puck Pieterse doing the business in Leogang.

Olivia Onesti grabbing that final spot on the U23 podium.

A good day in the office for Puck Pieterse.

Your top 3 U23 women. 1st Puck Pieterse 2nd Line Burquier 3rd Olivia Onesti.

That winning feeling for Puck Pieterse.

Martin Vidaurre has had quite the season so far.

U23 Men's start.

Filippo Fontana seesawed between positions and finally finished third.

Simone Avondetto put up a fight but was just short of a real battle with Vidaurre.

Martin Vidaurre wins yet again.

Just another day out on the bike for Vidaurre it seems. Who will be able to solve him this season?

Your Men's U23 podium - 1st Martin Vidaurre, 2nd Simone Avondetto, and 3rd Filippo Fontana

Loana Lecomte laid down her marker in Friday night's short track.

It was to be another strong day for Anne Terpstra.

Women's Elite start.

Big crash off the start in the women's race.

Loana Lecomte pulling away at the top of the first climb.

Sina Frei would have a race-long battle with teammate Laura Stigger.

Rebecca McConnell couldn't quite find the form that saw her take the opening three races of the season.

Just off the podium for Caroline Bohe in 6th.

Eighth place for Jolanda Neff. She has fought back after falling back early on.

Jenny Rissveds has been strong and consistent so far this season. She would take second at the race's end.

Lena Gerault's weekend start with a decent result in XCC and finished off with a top 10 in the XCO.

A strong third place for Laura Stigger. She's been very consistent as of late.

Anne Terpstra closed out the podium with momentum going into the next round.

Loana Lecomte won in her classic all-dominating fashion.

Loana Lecomte takes the win after what was an exciting race from start to end.

Loana Lecomte gets back to winning ways here in Leogang.

Rissveds remains a podium rider, still hunting for another win.

Tough day out for Mona Mitterwallner. Give her credit - She climbed her way into 15th after having to run her bike to the feed zone for repairs after being involved in the start crash.

Your Women's Elite podium - 1st Loana Lecomte, 2nd Jenny Rissveds, 3rd Laura Stigger, 4th Sina Frei, and 5th Anne Terpstra

The second half of the season is guaranteed to be exciting.

Vlad Dascalu limbering up for battle.

Jens Schuermans would back up his strong short track performance.

Today's track conditions will suit Mathias Flückiger just fine.

Henrique Avancini and Vlad Dascalu go bar to bar up the first climb.

Alan Hatherly would better his number plate by one after a hell of a ride. He certainly found the passing points on track and exploited them.

David Valero put down a commendable effort enough for sixth.

Maxime Marotte would fight his way to 5th.

Nino Schurter's wait for the all-time win record continues but for how long?

Another strong ride from Anton Copper in 7th.

Mathias Flückiger started his wrath somewhere around 10th place only to put up a fight with Nino in the closing laps.

Luca Braidot tackles one of the rooty descents on his way to 8th.

Vlad Dascalu continues his strong start to the 2022 season.

The last lap in the men's race looked a lot like this. Flueckiger managed to hold off Schurter - just.

Mathias Flückiger's race plan played out perfectly.

Humble in victory, gracious in defeat.

Not quite enough for the podium for a strong ride none the less for the Kiwi Anton Cooper.

Mathias Flückiger, Nino Schurter, Alan Hatherly, Vlad Dascalu and Maxime Marotte make up your elite men top 5.

The final action from a wild weekend of racing in Leogang.

After a week of wild weather, we were saved the best for last with a glorious day of sunshine for an action-packed day of racing in the Austrian Alps. The U23 women kicked off proceedings with all eyes on Line Burquier after her electric start to the season but in the end it was Puck Pieterse who managed to scramble a couple of seconds clear of her in the dying moments of the race. Olivia Onesti took the final spot on the box. In the U23 men it was once again that man Martin Vidaurre Kossmann who did the business, not quite as dominant as rounds past but still a healthy 19 seconds over Simone Avandetto in second and then Filippo Fontana in third.Loana Lecomte laid down an ominous marker in Friday night's XCC and it didn't take long for the writing to be on the wall for her competitors. Jenny Rissveds tried to go with her initially but she proved far too strong for the Swede who ended up well over a minute back in second. Laura Stigger and Sina Frei, the two Specialized teammates, would battle for most of the race before the Austrian ultimately came out on top with Anne Terpstra in 5th. Early on the in men's race, there was a fairly big group at the front but after a few laps and it was just the two Swiss rivals Mathias Flückiger and Nino Schurter once again embroiled in battle. It was brutal. Both taking turns to test the other's legs and lungs. Ultimately Flückiger proved too strong and got his 2022 season back on track with Nino's wait for that record-breaking 34th win to go onto his home race in Switzerland in a few weeks' time.