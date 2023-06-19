Photo Epic: Leogang XC World Cup 2023

One last day of racing action in Leogang.

All eyes were on Sofie Pedersen after a dominant start to the season.

The U23 women get the racing underway in Leogang.

Sofie Pedersen over a minute ahead of her competition.

Samara Maxwell takes her first World Cup podium.

Ginia Caluori taking another podium in the U23 women.

A dominant win for Wilier Pirelli's Sofie Pedersen.

Sofie Pedersen takes the win in front of Samara Maxwell and Ginia Caluori.

Sofie Pedersen makes it 3 from 3.

Adrien Boichis looks to be unstoppable this season.

The U23 men are underway.

Luke Wiedmann through the second descent and into third.

On an absolute heater, Adrien Boichis pulls away from the rest.

Dario Lillo could not chase Boichis down and would settle for second.

Boichis takes the win.

A few matches burnt for Boichis on this brutal course but it all paid off.

The U23 Men's podium - Adrien Boichs, Dario Lillo, and Luke Wiedmann

The ever-consistent Jenny Rissveds was in the mix once again.

Ready to race.

One of two Austrians who will later end up on the podium, Laura Stigger is calm and collected at the line.

Always lurking in the top 10, Anne Terpstra's consistency will rise to the occasion once again.

Loana Lecomte is set for a day under the sun.

Puck Pieterse gears up for centre stage.

Anne Terpstra and Jenny Rissveds go bar to bar up the start loop.

8th place for Ghost's Anne Terpstra.

A strong top 10 for Kate Courtney.

Jenny Rissveds tries her best to break free from Laura Stigger.

Laura Stigger with the infamous Leogang backdrop looming over her.

Loana Lecomte digging deep.

Puck Pieterse went on a charge early and never looked back.

10 seconds back from the podium for Sina Frei.

Puck Pieterse shattered the rest of the field from the start loop on.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot stayed close enough to the leaders securing seventh place.

Laura Stigger chasing and eventually passing Rissveds.

Just off the podium but a great ride from Sina Frei.

Coming off an XCC win, Mona Mitterwallner's weekend wrapped up with a second-place finish on home soil.

Puck Pieterse takes her second win of the 2023 season.

Laura Stigger ecstatic to take to the podium in front of her home support.

5th place in the end for Loana Lecomte.

Lecomte happy with herself after a scorcher of a day.

The elite women's podium in Leogang.

What a start to the season for Puck Pieterse.

XCC specialist, Luca Schwarzbauer, came prepared for the long game.

Vlad Dascalu would fight his way back into the top 10 after a disappointing short track.

Ondrej Cink is back on the front line and ready to do some damage.

Luca Schwarzbauer meant business today.

Mathias Flückiger talking strategy before the race.

The Elite Men's start saw Luca Schwarzbauer with the hole shot.

Luca Schwarzbauer leading the pack through the first descent on the opening lap.

Alan Hatherly is having a strong start to the 2023 season.

Ondrej Cink back on form and back leading a World Cup.

The moment disaster struck Mathias Flückiger.

7th place for Thomas Griot.

What a day for Lars Forster, taking his second World Cup victory.

Back in the top 10 for Anton Cooper.

Jens Schuermans had a great XCC showing on Friday and topped it off with a ninth in the XCO.

Lars Forster buried the pedal in the later stages of the race to build himself a small gap towards the finish.

After an incredible ride, Lars Forster takes the win in Leogang.

What a ride for Luca Schwarzbauer into second place.

A hard fought 8th place for Anton Cooper.

Pierre De Froidmont left it all out there.

Pure joy - A well-deserved victory for Forster.

Your Elite Men's podium - Lars Forster, Luca Schwarzbauer, Ondrej Cink, Alan Hatherly, and Mathias Flückiger

A quick cool down before turning the heat back on in Val di Sole.

The 2023 XC World Cup treats race fans to another big spectacle as riders battled it out across brutal climbs and high temperatures. The Austrian venue backed up the incredible racing in Lenzerheide with more drama and surprising results.Once again it was Sofie Pedersen who controlled the U23 Women's race as an attack at the start of the first full lap carried her all the way to the finish. The brutal climb at the start of each lap proved crucial for Sofia Pedersen as an overtake against Ronja Blöchlinger at the start of the first full lap saw her build an impressive 33-second lead once she reached the top.Sofie Pedersen did not show signs of slowing down as by the end of this lap she was ahead by almost 50 seconds. No rider had an answer for her speed as she secured her third XCO win of the 2023 season. Samara Maxwell put down a strong ride to beat Ginia Caluori to the line after a close battle for the silver medal position.Adrien Boichis played a clever race to stick at the front across every lap before a final lap attack proved to be unbeatable as he went across the line 12 seconds ahead. The speeds were high for the U23 Men as we saw some fierce competition at the front. A third lap push from Dario Lillo and Adrien Boichis saw the pair move into the leading positions and build a gap that couldn't be closed by the chasing racers. The pair headed into the final lap with nothing between them before Adrien Boichis put the power down at the start of one of the course's brutal climbs and pulled away from the Swiss Rider. Adrien Boichis' show of strength was unmatched as he would secure the third-round victory.Puck Pieterse continued to showcase her incredible talent as she took off from the start and never looked back. After taking a spectacular win at round one it is another World Cup win for the young rider as she storms the course in Austria with a speed that no one could match. Mona Mitterwallner tried her hardest to close the gap and get another Austrian rider on top of the box this weekend but it was not to be as the gap remained around 40 seconds. It was still a great home result with Mitterwallner joined by Laura Stigger on the podium.As the attention moved to the final event of a hectic week in Leogang we were treated to one last spectacle in Austria. The Elite Men's race had no shortage of drama as Lars Forster showed a return to form and took the win by 14 seconds. Lars Forster was the strongest rider up the hills as he pulled away from Luca Schwarzbauer and Ondrej Cink up the first climb on the final lap and created a gap that couldn't be closed. Luca Schwarzbauer fought hard and showed he is becoming more and more of a threat for the win in both XCC and XCO as he ends the week in 2nd. Ondrej Cink fell just short of the top position crossing the line in 3rd, 23 seconds back.The teams and riders will now have a short break before the season continues at Val di Sole for the fourth round of the 2023 season.