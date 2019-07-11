Practice: Les Gets Dirty - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

The old school memories... Peaty's crash and Barel's French win.

Wouldn't be a race in the Alps without the obligatory cow shot.

The sound of music... And freewheels.

Laurie Greenland working on the set-up of his father's bike. He's here to put in a few laps this week before watching his son between the tape.

Dakotah Norton loosening some tight shoulders before heading up the track.

Brook MacDonald had a rough day on the hill, crashing hard in his first run and then going down again on his third lap down. Tomorrow he'll be out to teach this track a lesson.

Just two fellas about to rip this track a new one.

Amaury Pierron waits patiently for the second lift to start running before practice this morning.

A long line of racers awaiting their first practice run.

The Spirit of Enduro is back on the DH circuit this weekend

Brendog loves the old-school grassy off-cambers here in Les Gets and was been pinned on every run.

Max Morgan had a big moment over one of the hip jumps in the woods.

Gee Atherton leading out Charlie Hatton on the first run of the day.

Jack Moir was loving the high-speed sending in front of the mountains this afternoon.

Brook Macdonald pulling on the bars where most had their teeth rattled in the upper highway.

The people's champ, World Champ... And series leader on the charge.

Sadly, this is the last we will see of Rachel Atherton this weekend as she has suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon.

Marine Cabirou went fastest in timed training for the women, two seconds up on Tracey Hannah.

Junior Patrick Laffey looking to land himself on the podium again this weekend.

Remi Thirion slashing berms and looking rampant.

Kaos Seagrave spreading the table this morning.

David Trummer hoofing the sketchy wooden hip sender.

Henry Kerr launching through the fresh cut grass out of the start gate.

Bruce Klein was cracking on today. It looks like last weekend has instilled some confidence into the American.

Veronika Widmann plowing down through the switchbacks of the upper slopes.

It's a loose track full of doubles and flat drops, just how Kade likes it.

Loic Bruni dropping into the French alpine.

Full commitment and no brakes down this steep chute for Loic Bruni.

Greg Minnaar dives into the first steep section in the woods.

Danny Hart launches into the steeps. He looked confident on track in both the high-speed stuff and in the slower, loose sections.

Dakotah Norton goes for the low line while a handful of others chose to jump up onto the off-camber at riders left to set up for the switchbacks below.

Adam Brayton giving it a yank over the roots to setup on the off-camber before dropping into a part the switchbacks.

Laurie Greenland through the bobsled section half way down.

A nest full of baby birds decided it was time to try out their wings while timed training was on. A rescue mission was called immediately.

Thomas Estaque looks to be finding his mojo again. He scored a solid result last weekend and was flamboyant on course.

After his win last weekend, Mattéo Iniguez came back to earth with a bump that resulted in a broken hand. Healing vibes to him; hopefully we'll see him back at some point this season.

Thibaut Daprela is racing despite his heavy crash in his race run last week.

Connor Fearon ripping the last few turns in the woods before launching into the grass for the final minute of the track.

With Rachel Atherton out, Tracey Hannah is firmly in command of the World Cup title chase.

Nina Hoffmann looking good in the full-tilt forest.

First of the season for Anita Gherig of Twins Racing.

There are about a handful of full-time enduro racers that made the trip for some dual crown madness. Rocky Mountain's Remi Gauvin did not look out of place.

Eddie Masters still flying inside the top 20 despite time away to win an EWS event.

Mike Jones had a decent afternoon on this old school track, landing a top 10 TT time.

High-speed turns after the ski booter offered up some old-school feel. Alex Fayolle on the edge of grip.

Mitch Ropelatpo scrubbing the steep kicker near the top of the track. Unfortunately, a bit too hard as this resulted in him promptly shooting off track into the bushes.

Loris Vergier was flying all day but would take have a big crash towards closing.

Kye A'Hern floating through the last grassy corner before the track turns into some steep woods.

Mick Hannah letting it slide on the open grass. He and Greg Minnaar may be the only two riders in the field who have raced a World Cup here.

Finn IIes foot out and letting it slide.

Finn Iles on the limit and scrubbing the loose dirt off the step-down. There's no margin for error here.

Forest Riesco with a ridiculous pull to the inside grass. Many tried and few actually got this line that's arguably smoother.

Miranda Miller is back on a big bike, even if it's only for a little while.

Hugo Frixtalon scrubbing the final road gap on track.

Neko Mulally dwarfed by the Les Gets jungle.

With two Crankworx wins under his belt, Troy Brosnan has come out swinging here and stormed the TT, setting the time to beat at 3:01.

Troy Brosnan discusses lines up on course with Fabien Barel, winner of World Champs here back in 2004.

Brendan Fairclough is enjoying the track here in Les Gets and looks pinned, too.

Mont Blanc peaking from behind the Les Gets landscape.

It was another dry and dusty day in the French Alps as a few hundred racers pointed their bikes down the slopes of Les Gets and turned what was once a whole lot of grass into a slippery dirt speedway. Traditionally it has been Mont Sainte Anne that has consistently held the title as the fastest track on the circuit, but with the speed we've been seeing here in Les Gets, that claim to fame may now be debatable. Right out of the gate riders are fully pinned and that pace rarely lets up until they reach the bottom. Throw in a few loose and dusty corners, some off-camber grass, big g-outs, and a few massive jumps and you have the recipe for something special.The usual suspects were looking fast and the timed training results certainly prove that, but we really won't know who has the pace on this old-school classic until the qualifying rounds tomorrow afternoon. Sadly, one racer who will not be on track is the defending World Champion Rachel Atherton - she suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon from landing heavy off the final jump on the track. With Rachel out, as well as Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole, we'll surely see some fresh faces on the women's podium this weekend. But for now, it looks like Tracey Hannah is in the driver's seat when it comes to the overall points chase.The Men's race will surely be too close to call once again, and with a high-speed track and nothing overly technical to separate anyone by big margins, the time gaps between riders will most definitely be measured in the fractions of seconds.