Practice: Les Gets Dirty - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 11, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


LES GETS DIRTY
2019 World Cup DH Round 5 - Les Gets, France
Practice
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell & Andy Vathis


It was another dry and dusty day in the French Alps as a few hundred racers pointed their bikes down the slopes of Les Gets and turned what was once a whole lot of grass into a slippery dirt speedway. Traditionally it has been Mont Sainte Anne that has consistently held the title as the fastest track on the circuit, but with the speed we've been seeing here in Les Gets, that claim to fame may now be debatable. Right out of the gate riders are fully pinned and that pace rarely lets up until they reach the bottom. Throw in a few loose and dusty corners, some off-camber grass, big g-outs, and a few massive jumps and you have the recipe for something special.

The usual suspects were looking fast and the timed training results certainly prove that, but we really won't know who has the pace on this old-school classic until the qualifying rounds tomorrow afternoon. Sadly, one racer who will not be on track is the defending World Champion Rachel Atherton - she suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon from landing heavy off the final jump on the track. With Rachel out, as well as Tahnee Seagrave and Myriam Nicole, we'll surely see some fresh faces on the women's podium this weekend. But for now, it looks like Tracey Hannah is in the driver's seat when it comes to the overall points chase.

The Men's race will surely be too close to call once again, and with a high-speed track and nothing overly technical to separate anyone by big margins, the time gaps between riders will most definitely be measured in the fractions of seconds.


Oh the old school memories... Peaty s crash and Barel s French win.
The old school memories... Peaty's crash and Barel's French win.

Wouldn t be a race in the Alps without the obligatory cow shot.
Wouldn't be a race in the Alps without the obligatory cow shot.

The sound of music... and freewheels.
The sound of music... And freewheels.

Laurie Greenland working on the set-up of his father s bike here to shred a few laps this week before watching Laurie between the tape.
Laurie Greenland working on the set-up of his father's bike. He's here to put in a few laps this week before watching his son between the tape.

Dakotah Norton loosening top some tight shoulders before heading up the track
Dakotah Norton loosening some tight shoulders before heading up the track.

Brook MacDonald had a rough day on the hill crashing hard first run and then going down hard once again third lap down. Tomorrow he ll be out to teach this track a lesson.
Brook MacDonald had a rough day on the hill, crashing hard in his first run and then going down again on his third lap down. Tomorrow he'll be out to teach this track a lesson.

Just two fellas about to rip this track a new one.
Just two fellas about to rip this track a new one.

Amaury Pierron wait patiently for the second lift to start running before practice this morning.
Amaury Pierron waits patiently for the second lift to start running before practice this morning.

A long line of racers awaiting their first practice run.
A long line of racers awaiting their first practice run.

The Spirit of Enduo is back on the DH circuit this weekend
The Spirit of Enduro is back on the DH circuit this weekend

Brendog loves the old school grassy off cambers here in Les Gets and was been pinned on every run.
Brendog loves the old-school grassy off-cambers here in Les Gets and was been pinned on every run.

Max Morgan had a big moment over one of the hip jumps in the woods.
Max Morgan had a big moment over one of the hip jumps in the woods.

Gee Atherton leading out Charlie Hatton on the first run of the day.
Gee Atherton leading out Charlie Hatton on the first run of the day.

Jack Moir was loving the high speed sending in front of big mountains this afternoon.
Jack Moir was loving the high-speed sending in front of the mountains this afternoon.

Brook Macdonald pulling on the bars where most had their teeth rattled in the upper highway.
Brook Macdonald pulling on the bars where most had their teeth rattled in the upper highway.

The people s champ World Champ... and series leader on the charge.
The people's champ, World Champ... And series leader on the charge.

Sadly this is the last we will see of Rachel Atherton this weekend as she has suffered and injury to her achilles tendon.
Sadly, this is the last we will see of Rachel Atherton this weekend as she has suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon.

Marine Cabirou went fastest in times trainig for the women. Two seconds up on Tracey Hannah
Marine Cabirou went fastest in timed training for the women, two seconds up on Tracey Hannah.

Junior Patrick Laffey looking to land himself on the podium again this weekend.
Junior Patrick Laffey looking to land himself on the podium again this weekend.

Remi Thirion slashing berms and looking rampant.
Remi Thirion slashing berms and looking rampant.

Kaos Seagrave spreading the table this morning.
Kaos Seagrave spreading the table this morning.

David Trummer hoofing the sketchy wooden hip sender.
David Trummer hoofing the sketchy wooden hip sender.

Henry Kerr launching through the fresh cut grass out of the start gate.
Henry Kerr launching through the fresh cut grass out of the start gate.

Bruce Klein was cracking on today it looks like last weekend has instilled some confidence into the American.
Bruce Klein was cracking on today. It looks like last weekend has instilled some confidence into the American.

Veronika Widmann ploughing down through the switch backs of the upper slopes.
Veronika Widmann plowing down through the switchbacks of the upper slopes.

It s a loose track full of doubles and flat drops just how Kade likes it.
It's a loose track full of doubles and flat drops, just how Kade likes it.

Loic Bruni dropping into the French alpine.
Loic Bruni dropping into the French alpine.

Full commitment and no brakes down this steep chute for Loic Bruni
Full commitment and no brakes down this steep chute for Loic Bruni.

Greg Minnaar dives into the first steep section in the woods.
Greg Minnaar dives into the first steep section in the woods.

Danny Hart launches into the steeps he looked confident on track in both the high speed stuff and in the slower loose sections.
Danny Hart launches into the steeps. He looked confident on track in both the high-speed stuff and in the slower, loose sections.

Dakotah Norton goes for the low line while a hand full of others chose to jump up onto the off camber at riders left to set up for the switchbacks below.
Dakotah Norton goes for the low line while a handful of others chose to jump up onto the off-camber at riders left to set up for the switchbacks below.

Adam Brayton giving it a yank over the roots to setup on the off camber before dropping into a part pdf switchbacks.
Adam Brayton giving it a yank over the roots to setup on the off-camber before dropping into a part the switchbacks.

Laurie Greenland through the bobsled section half way down
Laurie Greenland through the bobsled section half way down.

A nest full of baby birds decided it was time to try out their wings while timed training was on. A rescue mission was called immediately.
A nest full of baby birds decided it was time to try out their wings while timed training was on. A rescue mission was called immediately.

Thomas Estaque looks to be finding his mojo again he scored a solid result last weekend and was flamboyant on course.
Thomas Estaque looks to be finding his mojo again. He scored a solid result last weekend and was flamboyant on course.

After his win last weekend Matt o Iniguez came back to earth with a bump which resulted in a broken hand. Healing vibes to him hopefully we ll see him back at some point this season.
After his win last weekend, Mattéo Iniguez came back to earth with a bump that resulted in a broken hand. Healing vibes to him; hopefully we'll see him back at some point this season.

Thibaut Daprela is racing despite his heavy crash in his race run last week.
Thibaut Daprela is racing despite his heavy crash in his race run last week.

Connor Fearon ripping the last few turns in the woods before launching into the grass for the final minute of track.
Connor Fearon ripping the last few turns in the woods before launching into the grass for the final minute of the track.

With Rachel Atherton out Tracey Hannah is firmly in command of the Wold Cup title chase.
With Rachel Atherton out, Tracey Hannah is firmly in command of the World Cup title chase.

Nina Hoffmann looking good in the full-tilt forest.
Nina Hoffmann looking good in the full-tilt forest.

First of the season for Anita Gherig of Twins Racing.
First of the season for Anita Gherig of Twins Racing.

There are about a handful full time enduros that made the trip for some dual crown madness. Rocky Mountain s Remi Gauvin did not look out of place.
There are about a handful of full-time enduro racers that made the trip for some dual crown madness. Rocky Mountain's Remi Gauvin did not look out of place.

Eddy Masters still flying inside the top 20 despite time away to win the EWS.
Eddie Masters still flying inside the top 20 despite time away to win an EWS event.

Mike Jones had a descent afternoon on this old school track landing a top 10 TT time.
Mike Jones had a decent afternoon on this old school track, landing a top 10 TT time.

High speed turns after the ski booter offered up some old school feel. Alex Fayolle on the edge of grip.
High-speed turns after the ski booter offered up some old-school feel. Alex Fayolle on the edge of grip.

Mitch Ropelatpo scrubbing the steep kicker near the top of the track. Unfortunately a nit too hard as this resulted in him promptly shooting off track into the bushes.
Mitch Ropelatpo scrubbing the steep kicker near the top of the track. Unfortunately, a bit too hard as this resulted in him promptly shooting off track into the bushes.

Loris Vergier was flying all day but would take have a big crash towards then end of the day
Loris Vergier was flying all day but would take have a big crash towards closing.

Kye A Hern floating through the last grassy corner before the track turns into some steep woods.
Kye A'Hern floating through the last grassy corner before the track turns into some steep woods.

Kick Hannah letting it slide on the open grass. He and Greg Minnaar may be the only two riders in the field who have races a World Cup here.
Mick Hannah letting it slide on the open grass. He and Greg Minnaar may be the only two riders in the field who have raced a World Cup here.

Finn IIes foot out and letting in slide
Finn IIes foot out and letting it slide.

Finn Iles on the limit scrubbing the loose dirt off the step down. There s no margin for error here.
Finn Iles on the limit and scrubbing the loose dirt off the step-down. There's no margin for error here.

Forest Riesco with a ridiculous pull to the inside grass. Many tried and few actually got this line which is arguably smoother.
Forest Riesco with a ridiculous pull to the inside grass. Many tried and few actually got this line that's arguably smoother.

Miranda Miller is back on a big bike even for a little while.
Miranda Miller is back on a big bike, even if it's only for a little while.

Hugo Frixtalon scribing the final road gap on track
Hugo Frixtalon scrubbing the final road gap on track.

Neko Mullaly dwarfed by the Les Gets jungle.
Neko Mulally dwarfed by the Les Gets jungle.

Already with two Crankworx wins under his belt Troy Brosnan has come out swinging here and stormed the TT setting the time to beat at 3 01.
With two Crankworx wins under his belt, Troy Brosnan has come out swinging here and stormed the TT, setting the time to beat at 3:01.

Troy Brosnan discusses lines up on course with Fabien Barel winner of World Champs here back in 2004.
Troy Brosnan discusses lines up on course with Fabien Barel, winner of World Champs here back in 2004.

Brendan Fairclough is enjoying the track here in Les Gets and looks pinned too.
Brendan Fairclough is enjoying the track here in Les Gets and looks pinned, too.

Mont Blanc peaking from behind the Les Gets landscape.
Mont Blanc peaking from behind the Les Gets landscape.


Racing and Events Photo Epics DH Racing Les Get World Cup 2019 Word Cup Dh


  • + 8
 That front brake hose on fayolle's rig looks hazardous
  • + 1
 Brendog runnin flat pedals. All is right with the world. Does make sense on this track though. Being able to easily hang a foot out around those grassy turns has to help.
  • + 0
 "He and Greg Minnaar may be the only two riders in the field who have raced a World Cup here."

Rachel Atherton raced 2004 WC as a junior. Heal up Rach.
  • + 0
 That was world champs, not a World Cup. But she did race in 2004, yes.
  • + 2
 “Let’s get started” would’ve been a better title. KIDDING!
  • + 1
 Looks like someone read the "Track Walk" comments for article title inspiration.
  • + 5
 Mmmmm... If ya look back at Crankworx coverage we've been doing it this way for quite a while. The original track walk title was mistakenly changed while passed through a few different editors last night... but glad you guys are on the same page with our love of Les Gets puns :-)
  • + 3
 GO TRACEY!!!
  • + 1
 Off camber madness! Love it. PRAY FOR RAIN!
  • + 1
 For the love! Throw away the zebra kits!
  • + 1
 Brendog!!!

