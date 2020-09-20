Photo Epic: VIPs Only - Les Gets P2V Invitational

VIPs only sorry! This was an event shrouded in mystery and cloaked in non-promotion that few knew about, let alone got the offer to attend. Such are the times we live in. Still many of the top teams currently holed up in Europe answered the call and found their way to the long-established venue playing regular host to both the Crankworx and World Cup series. The organisers, P2V, had something a little special in mind to treat racers ahead of the World Champs; a fresh-cut course with some big and bold features and an exciting 2 run format for all. No crowds or mums allowed. Actually, mums would have been ok.
Beginning high on the mountain moorland, a few large 'hoofers', connected by some well-formed, high-speed berms got riders in the mood. A fair-sized road gap then tipped them into the woods, where things got steep, dry and loamy and tricky line options started to present themselves. Headed down further past the mid-station lake, riders partly connected with the 'Airline' course before going their own way for some more loam and flatter forest turns, with the track finally emerging on those ancient, usually braking-bump packed, berms of one of the oldest Mont Chéry downhill lines. The finish line was actually hard to determine, almost completely unmarked for stealth reasons. Indeed the race was held a day earlier than expected so it could take place without any fuss or fanfare. If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one there to hear it, does it make a sound? Perhaps not, but that's why I brought my camera.
