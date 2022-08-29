Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

Aug 29, 2022
by Ross Bell  


That s World Champs all wrapped up. Next up World Cup finals in Val di Sole.
XCO Photo Epic

Les Gets World Championships


Words & Photography by Andy Vathis & Ross Bell



The biggest race of the 2022 cross country season took place in front of a bumper crowd here yesterday in Les Gets, France. The day got off to the best possible start for the home supporters as Line Burquier put down a dominant performance to take home the rainbow jersey in front of Puck Pieterse and Sofie Pedersen. In the U23 men it was the Italian Simone Avondetto who had the ride of his career so far to take gold with Mathis Azzaro in second and Luca Schatti in third. By the time the elites took to the start every inch of the course was packed with fans and to their delight Pauline Ferrand Prevot took off and was never seen again, one hell of way to clinch yet another World Champs title. Jolanda Neff fought back to silver in front of Haley Batten who had a great ride into bronze. In the men's the writing was on the wall very early on with none other than that man Nino Schurter leading the pack. He commanded the front of the race and when push came to shove he broke free from David Valero Serrano in the final moments to add another gold medal to his collection. Valero crossed nine seconds later for silver with Luca Braidot hanging onto the bronze.

The biggest race of the year might be done but we still have the small matter of World Cup finals in Val di Sole this week.


Fair skies forecasted for XC Sunday.

Line Burquier was the firm favourite coming into the race.

The U23 women kick off the day's action.

Line Burquier leads Puck Pieterse down the first techy descent.

Puck Pieterse couldn't match Line Burquier today but would take home the silver medal.

Sofie Pedersen left it late in the race to claim her medal.

Line Burquier overjoyed to take her first U23 World Champs title.

A tough one for Giada Specia who lost out on a medal in the closing moments of the race.

Line Burquier takes home the gold medal, Puck Pieterse the silver and Sofie Pedersen bronze.

The French crowd let their feelings known when Line Burquier arrived on the podium.

The U23 men are off.

Big day out for Mathis Azzaro staying with the lead pack throughout and taking silver.

Bronze for Luca Schatti making his way up the pack.

Simone Avondetto ramped up the pace eventually cracking Vidaurre by lap 3.

Avondetto takes the well-earned stripes.

Avondetto will get to wear his new jersey next week in his home country for the last round.

U23 men's podium - Simone Avondetto, Mathis Azzaro, and Luca Schatti

Champagne showers for the champs.

What a day for Haley Batten.

One of two crowd favourites takes her place on the starting line.

Evie Richards suffered an unfortunate mechanical mid-race but is back and on form.

Loana Lecomte was a firm favourite for the win but didn't quite have the legs to stick at the very front.

The women are off in Les Gets.

Jolanda Neff started off fast and was smart enough to realise the pace was a little too high. She dropped back and came back strong into second.

A great showing by Malene Degn in 8th.

What a ride by Haley Batten to take the bronze medal.

Pauline, like a bat out of hell, increased her gap with every passing lap.

This was Pauline Ferrand Prevot's race to lose and that became immediately clear from lap one.

A top ten finish for Caroline Bohe.

Loana Lecomte just off the podium in fourth.

In the mix as always, Anne Terpstra settling into sixth.

Alessandra Keller leads Haley Batten up the climb just before Batten made her move and overtook her on the inside of the following corner.

Mona Mitterwallner climbed her way back into 7th.

Top five finish for Alessandra Keller.

Haley Batten fought her way out of the pack and chased hard for a podium spot.

Annie Last had a great ride into the top 10.

Vive la France. Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes yet another World Championship title.

Jolanda Neff was super happy with her ride into silver.

Loana Lecomte crosses the line into 4th.

What a ride today by Malene Degn.

Lecomte congratulating Pauline on her incredible ride.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot adds another gold medal to her collection as Jolanda Neff picks up silver and Haley Batten the bronze.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot back in the World Champs stripes. once again.

Tom Pidcock had to battle hard through the pack to get in contention at the front.

Nino Schurter tries his best to keep cool before the start.

David Valero Serrano ready for battle.

The men charging off the start.

Filippo Colombo couldn't quite match his XCO medal performance but 9th is still a great ride.

Tom Pidcock with some work to do early in the race to reach the front of the pack.

Sam Gaze won the XCC and had his sights aimed at the XCO title, too. A slight mistake with big consequences attached had him out on the opening laps.

Seventh for Alan Hatherly.

Jordan Sarrou was battling hard at the front of the pack.

Nino Schurter laid down the marker early on and commanded how the race was going to play out.

Jordan Sarrou leads the pack up the main climb which was lined with crowds top to bottom.

Marcel Guerrini rode consistently through the race to claw his way up to 5th.

Nino pulling ahead. Can he make it 10 titles?

Victor Koretzky had a good day out staying in the top 10 for most of the race.

David Valero Leading out the group up the climb. He was a marked man as the attacks came and went.

Luca Braidot battled tooth and nail for his bronze.

Ondrej Cink with a stronger on his way to the top 10.

The World Champs stripes would look strange on anyone else other than Nino Schurter.

That's 10 World Championship titles for Schurter.

Nino greeting Valero after the finish.

Ondrej Cink left it all out there.

Hatherly spent in the Les Gets heat.

Schurter, Valero, and Braidot. What a line up.

That's World Champs sorted for Schurter. Now on the VDS for the final round of the year.


5 Comments

  • 11 1
 That Pidcock photo is so rad. That guy knows how to have fun in a race.
  • 3 2
 He didn’t look so rad when he was peevishly throwing water bottles at his team support. Glad to see the cocky little put in his place by Nino
  • 2 0
 Simone Avondetto and Mathis Azzaro look like twins!
  • 1 0
 Not strange that Nino slid out in that corner when he basiclly has a slick rear tire
  • 2 4
 Saying Evie is back on form is not very true, Evie on form is winning races, whcich she did not. Still very good after months away from World cup racing





