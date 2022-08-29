Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

The biggest race of the 2022 cross country season took place in front of a bumper crowd here yesterday in Les Gets, France. The day got off to the best possible start for the home supporters as Line Burquier put down a dominant performance to take home the rainbow jersey in front of Puck Pieterse and Sofie Pedersen. In the U23 men it was the Italian Simone Avondetto who had the ride of his career so far to take gold with Mathis Azzaro in second and Luca Schatti in third. By the time the elites took to the start every inch of the course was packed with fans and to their delight Pauline Ferrand Prevot took off and was never seen again, one hell of way to clinch yet another World Champs title. Jolanda Neff fought back to silver in front of Haley Batten who had a great ride into bronze. In the men's the writing was on the wall very early on with none other than that man Nino Schurter leading the pack. He commanded the front of the race and when push came to shove he broke free from David Valero Serrano in the final moments to add another gold medal to his collection. Valero crossed nine seconds later for silver with Luca Braidot hanging onto the bronze.
The biggest race of the year might be done but we still have the small matter of World Cup finals in Val di Sole this week.
