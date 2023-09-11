Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

After a short break after the wet weather washout in Andorra the XC World Cup returned in Les Gets with conditions that couldn't have been more different than the past race.
After some first-lap carnage on a slippy wooden drop, Adrien Boichis built a solid lead that proved impossible to close. Riley Amos had a strong showing as he rode back from a crash to take 2nd place. Carter Woods had a final lap burst of energy almost catching 2nd place as he went over the line in 3rd. Unmatched on the climbs Samara Maxwell was unstoppable in the Women's racing. Samara Maxwell made a small mistake in the final lap but otherwise had an impeccable race as she was able to create some big gaps on the climbs as she secured her first World Cup win. Ronja Blöchlinger rode strongly with some real speed on the descents but it was not enough as she went over the line 24 seconds back. Ginia Caluori started off slow but quickly rode back into the race moving up to third place by the race finish.
Mona Mitterwallner continues the momentum from her win in Andorra as she dominated in Les Gets. The young Austrian rider proved she is just as fast in the dry as the wet after securing back-to-back World Cup wins. Puck Pieterse didn't have the power to challenge the race winner as she dropped back in the later laps and ended the day 38 seconds off the pace. Pauline Ferrand Prevot put in a heroic effort after being ill this week to still take a 3rd place finish at her home race in France.
France claimed another win in Les Gets as Victor Koretzky rode a perfect race to cross the line first. After some close battles throughout the eight laps, Victor Koretzky proved unrivalled on home soil as he secured his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter rode an impressive race as after recovering from an illness earlier in the week he managed to ride back from a rear flat to go only 17 seconds off Victor Koretzky. Vlad Dascalu was charging on the final lap and made up two places to end his week with 3rd place.
Riders now get a week off before a test event in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Quickly after this riders head to North America for the final two rounds of the World Cup series.