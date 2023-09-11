Photo Epic: Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Riley Amos was hoping to make it back-to-back wins.

Carter Woods with his eyes on the podium.

Good morning Les Gets.

Riley Amos and Adrien Boichis would stay at the front for the whole race.

A late push helped Carter Woods overcome Luca Martin after a race-long battle.

Riley Amos is flying at the moment, he backs up his Andorra win with a strong second place.

Adrien Boichis charging hard with Riley Amos in tow.

Adrien Boichis continues his amazing season, taking the win on home soil.

A strong ride from Luca Martin, he narrowly missed out on the podium.

Adrien Boichis, Riley Amos, and Carter Woods make up the U23 men's podium.

Adrien Boichis spraying that winner's champagne once again.

Samara Maxwell lines up for the last Euro race of the season.

The U23 women cranking off the line.

Ginia Caluori with a podium performance, securing third.

Maxwell took the lead and never looked back.

Ronja Blöchlinger stormed ahead on the first few laps but would eventually get caught and passed by Maxwell.

Morning sun and moon dust made for some difficult navigating in the wooded sections.

Samara Maxwell across the line and straight to the fans. What a season so far.

U23 Women's podium - Samara Maxwell, Ronja Blöchlinger, and Ginia Caluori

Morning showers to end the morning's races.

Puck Pieterse has a target on her back given how she's gone about her business so far in this 2023 season.

The home crowd hopeful Loana Lecomte.

Evie Richards dialing in. She'd have a good start to her day until finding the ground mid-race.

Mona Mitterwallner has been wreaking havoc on the women's field this year. Today will be no different.

The Elite women's race is a go.

Puck Pieterse leads the women's field away from the line.

Loana Lecomte leading out the first lap.

What a return to World Cup action for Haley Batten who takes a podium finish.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot with a champions ride into third after a week-long battle with illness.

Puck Pieterse leading the breakaway group of 4 early in the race.

Nicole Koller with a great ride into 9th and the highest finisher of the Ghost Factory Team.

Fighting her way through a bout of sickness, Pauline Ferrand Prevot found the strength for a podium run and into third.

Mona Mitterwallner with a crushing performance to take the back-to-back wins.

Rebecca Henderson would have a race-long battle with Loana Lecomte.

Huge day for Savilia Blunk. She's been steadily climbing the rank this year and took her first elite podium in Les Gets.

Puck Pieterse took the lead for a short while, settling into second place by the end of the race.

Great ride today from Nicole Koller taking a top ten result.

Mitterwallner, the queen of Les Gets.

Henderson finished her day in eighth.

Savilia Blunk tearing down the final descent.

Mona Mitterwallner takes the win in Les Gets virtually unchallenged on the final laps.

Two for two in a row for Mitterwallner.

What a ride for Savilia Blunk, taking her first elite podium.

Loana Lecomte gave it her all out there,

Laura Stigger feeling the hurt on her way to 10th.

The afternoon sun took its toll on many riders.

Your Elite Women's podium - Mona Mitterwallner, Puck Pieterse, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Haley Batten, and Savilia Blunk

A quick cool down before the last race of the day.

Joshua Dubau has enjoyed success this season as his momentum continues into this race.

A moment of solitude for Vlad Dascalu before the start.

One final soundbite with Victor Koretzky before the start.

Jordan Sarrou leads the elite men off the line.

Koretzky took to the front and held the throttle open as hard as he could.

Charlie Aldridge turning on the style on the first lap.

Victor Koretzky, Joshua Dubau and Nino Schurter doing battle up the long climb.

Nino Schurter trying to shake Joshua Dubau before the next climb.

Sarrou, Dubau, and Schwarzbauer trying to stay within reach of the lead group early on.

Vlad Dascalu climbed to the sharp end of the pack on the opening lap and would stay there till the end, third for the Romanian.

Jens Schuermans continues his strong form.

Ondrej Cink with another strong ride into 8th.

Honorable mention goes to Gunnar Holmgren for reaching a personal best eighth place until a flat on the final lap pulled the rug from under him.

Joel Roth takes the last spot in the top 10.

Mathias Fluckiger floated around in the latter half of the top ten, finally finishing in ninth.

Joshua Dubau has had one hell of a season so far, he takes home another podium here in Les Gets.

Vitor Koretzky working hard to maintain his advantage over the chasing pack.

Seventh for Griot on home soil.

Ondrej Cink slotting into eighth.

Nino Schurter digging deep after a rear flat.

Victor Koretzky backs up his short track win, what a weekend on home soil.

Thomas Griot says thanks to the French fans for the incredible support.

Thousand-yard stare. Aldridge hitting hard reset at the finish bowl.

Huge day for Marcel Guerrini who rode his number 42 plate onto the podium.

Nadir Colledani left it all out there on his way to 11th.

Victor Koretzky takes the win ahead of Nino Schurter, Vlad Dascalu, Marcel Guerrini and Joshua Dubau.

After a short break after the wet weather washout in Andorra the XC World Cup returned in Les Gets with conditions that couldn't have been more different than the past race.After some first-lap carnage on a slippy wooden drop, Adrien Boichis built a solid lead that proved impossible to close. Riley Amos had a strong showing as he rode back from a crash to take 2nd place. Carter Woods had a final lap burst of energy almost catching 2nd place as he went over the line in 3rd. Unmatched on the climbs Samara Maxwell was unstoppable in the Women's racing. Samara Maxwell made a small mistake in the final lap but otherwise had an impeccable race as she was able to create some big gaps on the climbs as she secured her first World Cup win. Ronja Blöchlinger rode strongly with some real speed on the descents but it was not enough as she went over the line 24 seconds back. Ginia Caluori started off slow but quickly rode back into the race moving up to third place by the race finish.Mona Mitterwallner continues the momentum from her win in Andorra as she dominated in Les Gets. The young Austrian rider proved she is just as fast in the dry as the wet after securing back-to-back World Cup wins. Puck Pieterse didn't have the power to challenge the race winner as she dropped back in the later laps and ended the day 38 seconds off the pace. Pauline Ferrand Prevot put in a heroic effort after being ill this week to still take a 3rd place finish at her home race in France.France claimed another win in Les Gets as Victor Koretzky rode a perfect race to cross the line first. After some close battles throughout the eight laps, Victor Koretzky proved unrivalled on home soil as he secured his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter rode an impressive race as after recovering from an illness earlier in the week he managed to ride back from a rear flat to go only 17 seconds off Victor Koretzky. Vlad Dascalu was charging on the final lap and made up two places to end his week with 3rd place.Riders now get a week off before a test event in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Quickly after this riders head to North America for the final two rounds of the World Cup series.