Photo Epic: Lighting the Fuse - Rampage 2019

Freeride's finest are back in the desert of Virgin, Utah for the 14th edition of Red Bull Rampage. We were welcomed to the site this morning to dust flying and the sound of axes, shovels, and rakes. The cliffs are even more monstrous in person than they appear on the live broadcast, looming far above the desert floor. The start hut is a tiny blip near the top of the mesa and the lines that run down from it seem impossible, with terrifyingly steep cliffs surrounding the gigantic drops and jumps. For most of us, these lines are impossible to ride.
But for the 17 riders who are embellishing the lines they cut into the hillside in 2018 and the four riders who are building completely new lines as they get to take their shovels to the new site for the first time, this is the ultimate test for their skills. Reece Wallace is returning to Rampage after a hiatus while Juan Salido, Bienve Aguado Alba, and Emil Johansson are getting a first taste of what it takes to build a Rampage line.
|Finding a line was pretty damn tough. Pretty much all the obvious real estate's already taken so we have to be a little more creative and deek between other people's lines. So I'm coming far rider's left off the top where there's some untapped terrain. I've got a couple good features up there. And then below that, it's just weaving between other people's lines.
I've teamed up with two other riders for one big drop so that's nice to share that one thing. Then the rest of my line is all fresh, building everything from scratch. I'm probably half or two-thirds done. Going to really give her for the next two days and then start to get some practice in. I'm ready to start riding. This is the hardest part for sure, building the line and trying to build stuff that complements my skillset and pushes me.—Reece Wallace
|We're actually on the last feature of our line right here, souping up this last jump - making it quite considerably bigger actually. We've added some features at the top. We've added a big drop off, big hip, another big hip down at the bottom, and I've put a five-foot lip on the big canyon gap. That's to be continued. I'm going to jump it a few times and see how I feel. I've definitely got something in my head that I want to try but we'll see. I'm a bit of a chicken. I don't want to tell everyone what I've got in mind just in case I don't do it.
We had big hopes of not doing any work, going to the coffee shop every day, chilling at the pool, but that hasn't really worked out that well. We've been flat out up until now and we've got at least another day's work to do. Definitely hoping Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit more chill and we can rest these lads and I can get on my bike a bit more than in previous years - obviously having our own unique line from top to bottom is pretty hard work, and we're the only team that's done it. We've had a lot of work to do. Coming to the end of it now. Going to get on my bike again.—Brendan Fairclough
Although it was only the first day that riders could take their bikes up the hill after four days building, we saw quite a few of the returning riders put down their tools and start testing the new features on their lines. Kurt Sorge, Tyler McCaul and Tom Van Steenbergen were some of the first riders to put rubber to dirt as they tried out a new drop into step-up combination near the bottom of the mountain early in the morning.
|It's always nice coming back the second year. Everyone's got a good foundation for their line so things are coming a lot quicker and you just feel better about it and hopefully get more time on the bike to practice. It's nice to have already hit the lines so you're not too worried. You know what you've got to do.
I've changed a couple of the landings for the big drops, just making them way better. They're super blind. Fixed those up. Then there's one main feature that we didn't have time to finish last year so that one's getting a bit of a rebuild. Then just pimping out the rest.—Kurt Sorge
