Photo Epic: Lighting the Fuse - Rampage 2019

We're actually on the last feature of our line right here, souping up this last jump - making it quite considerably bigger actually. We've added some features at the top. We've added a big drop off, big hip, another big hip down at the bottom, and I've put a five-foot lip on the big canyon gap. That's to be continued. I'm going to jump it a few times and see how I feel. I've definitely got something in my head that I want to try but we'll see. I'm a bit of a chicken. I don't want to tell everyone what I've got in mind just in case I don't do it.



We had big hopes of not doing any work, going to the coffee shop every day, chilling at the pool, but that hasn't really worked out that well. We've been flat out up until now and we've got at least another day's work to do. Definitely hoping Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit more chill and we can rest these lads and I can get on my bike a bit more than in previous years - obviously having our own unique line from top to bottom is pretty hard work, and we're the only team that's done it. We've had a lot of work to do. Coming to the end of it now. Going to get on my bike again. — Brendan Fairclough