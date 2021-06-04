Video & Photo Epic: Loic Bruni Filming for French Lines in Valberg

Some says that that it is cheating, others that it is jealousy. The French have been famous throughout mountain bike history for taking the line less ridden.
Say what you will about the French style, but there are more rainbow jerseys here in the South-East corner of France than anywhere else in the world. French Lines will be a feature-length dive into the personalities, the riding spots and the culture that makes these riders become better, faster, stronger (and yes, Daft Punk are French too).
In late 2021, GenepiFILM will release the feature length film French Lines starring the mountain bike superstars of our region, including Nico Vouilloz, Fabien Barel, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Adrien Dailly and many more. Pinkbike joined the production as Loic Bruni prepares for the race season on the course that bears his name in Valberg to show what he does best and talk about how this area shaped him as a rider and as a person. Full gaz!
French Lines will be out later this year.
Follow GenepiFILM on Instagram
or Youtube
0 Comments
Post a Comment