Photo Epic: Loose Screws - At Home with Vinny T

I started to put spikes on my tires when I saw videos of a crew from Kamloops and guys like Makken who ride in Norway in winter. Where I live it can be pretty cold for 1 or 2 months, but we like to ride no matter the conditions. If there is snow on wet dirt you don’t really need spikes, but if the floor is frozen underneath the snow it can be pretty hard to ride the steep part without a little help.



The grip with spikes is really good, I use to use bigger screws when I did the first tires, but now I know the size that works and I can even ride it tubeless which save a lot of weight. I like to ride all the same features I use to ride on normal dirt, all the jumps work on snow! I never buzzed the back wheel between my legs, but it’s something I keep in mind when I ride with spikes. — V.T.