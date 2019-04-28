Finals Photo Epic: Too Close For Comfort - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Mechanics double checking every bolt as riders got ready to head up the hill for their final runs.

Tracey Hannah clearing the head for race day.

Joey Foresta about to head up for his first practice run.

Loris Vergier getting some maintenance done on the body before the final run.

Ethan Shandro getting ready to go.

Charlie Harrison was having a good weekend already, he wasn't aware how good it was going to end up this morning when he was warming up.

Mille Johnset would put the new Atherton bike on the podium with a 3rd in Junior Women.

Vali Holl once again up to her winning ways in the Junior Women's race.

Ethan Shandro crushed it at his first World Cup to take 2nd in Juniors

Kye A'Hern slots into 3rd, four seconds back.

Junior Thibaut Daprela squeezing through the trees on a winning run

Thibaut Daprela once again leads the Junior Men's series

Vali and the familiar leader's dress code.

So close but just off the win today for Rachel Atherton and her family's new Atherton DH bike.

Sandra Rubesam sneaks inside the top 10 in 9th.

Hear that sound? It's the sound of thing's clicking for Marine Cabirou. After almost taking the qualies by storm, but crashing in sight of the line she got her spot on the podium this afternoon.

Top qualifier Tracey Hannah would have to settle for Third.

Monika Hrastnik went and swiped herself a podium spot just a couple of hours from her hometown here in Slovenia.

Relief for Monika Hrastnik after delivering a podium result in front of her home country

Tahnee rode the rocks like a boss

Big victory today for Tahnee Seagrave after landing in third for qualies. Clearly, the weather holding off played in her favour.

It was a nail biter for Tahnee as she watched Rachel fall back at some splits and pull ahead at others.

And then victory.

The fastest woman in the world, Tahnee Seagrave, flanked by Rachel Atherton and Tracey Hannah on the podium.

Tracey Hannah starts the season off in 3rd place.

Marine Cabirou put in one hell of a performace here in Maribor. Clearly the new set up is working and it looks like she could be moving higher up the podium in the races to come.

Rachel enjoying time with her fans.

Fist bumps.

Tahnee providing the showers for the afternoon.

Ed Masters had a good day on the forest. 14th for the Kiwi 'towball'.

10th for Dakotah Norton and only three seconds off the win on a day of incredibly tight racing.

The loudest cheers went to Slovenian Jure Zabjek.

MacDonald was in dangerous form here no doubt, just a couple of race run mistakes knocked him back to 13th place, four seconds back.

17th for Remi Thirion.

David Trummer has been at the sharp end of the timesheets all weekend and rounded it off with a great run to 15th.

Just off the top 10 for Dean Lucas in 11th

Not the start Pierron would have wanted, but 7th is no bad score and leaves him with scope to make the right moves on the overall.

Connor Fearon avoiding the monstrous compressions in style.

What a day for Charlie Harrison and the new Trek Factory DH program.

Matt Walker monster trucking through the rocks to round out the podium in 5th.

"In behind me are Gwin, Pierron..." It's fair to say Matt Walker was chuffed with his first podium as he checked in back home.

Vergier is a danger man on any track. Today he went down hard and took himself and his peak out of the running.

A battered Vergier limps his way back into the finish area with thoughts of what could have been.

Greenland was on it from the get-go here in Slovenia and 9th will only fire him up for an assault on Fort Bill.

Another top contender down; Finn Iles.

Finn Iles was on pace to shake things up and rode strong in practice. Risks do yield rewards but can easily take them away. On to Fort Bill.

Danny Hart blurs his way into 2nd on his 29/27.5 wheel combo

Super Bruni was off the rev limiter all weekend.

Loic Bruni on the last dash to the line.

Troy boosts the final jump en route to a strong 3rd place finish.

Brosnan just never has a bad day at the races.

AG engaging Apache helicopter attack mode in the finish area.

What a contrast to 12 months ago. 1 year ago Loic was hobbling out of a Croatian hospital, whereas this year he started with the right kind of bang.

That's one 'one' too many for the man who has taken the majority of opening rounds since starting his downhill career. Still, 6th place is still vital points in the bag heading to the Highlands next month.

A very Happy Danny Hart after taking second place.

Troy Brosnan didn't miss it by much today. He'll be back for more.

Loic Bruni truly has become the new people's champion, and they love to see him win.

What a start for the World Champ, and quite a contrast from last season's injury disaster.

The current top 5 men in the 2019 World Cup

After the rain caught everyone off guard in yesterday's qualifier, today riders would at least get the benefit of some practice time on the now slippery race track prior to racing. Blue skies greeted everyone to start the day but clouds quickly moved in and it became apparent the track was unlikely to completely dry out. Further complicating setup and tire choice, large sections of the track were dry while others were covered in a thin slime of mud. Having a feel for how much grip could be had on dry roots with wet tires or vice versa would be the constant gamble of the day as riders pushed to find the track's new limits. Once again it would be a World Cup race where nerves, adaptability to react to changing conditions and the ability to change things up on the fly that would make all the difference.First up were the juniors where Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl continue where they left off in 2018 by taking the wins in Maribor. Thibaut would put a margin of over three seconds into first-year junior Ethan Shandro while Kye A'Hern would fall just over four seconds back for third. Once again Vali Holl would dominate the field with an almost 10 second lead over Anna Newkirk and Mille Johnset, a podium very reminiscent of the 2018 season.Clouds began to build just before the women's race but luckily held off dropping any moisture on the rapidly drying track. It would be Marine Cabirou who would set the first fast time with a run that would have gone fastest in yesterday's qualifying round. Next to challenge her would be crowd favorite Monika Hrastnik but her time would come up just short. As soon as third place qualifier Tahnee Seagrave hit the track it was obvious she was on another level, and as her splits came up on the board it was obvious she was on an incredible run. Across the line and straight to the hot seat with only two racers on left on track to challenge her time. First up was World Champ Rachel Atherton who would flip flop between being up and down at each split, making it a nail biter of a run for those awaiting their fate at the bottom. In the end, she would come up just 0.8 off the pace to finish second. As Tracey Hannah steadily lost time at the splits it became obvious the win was Tahnee's, and as Hannah crossed the line in third the deal was sealed. Tahnee is now in the driver's seat as the series heads to round two in Fort William.For the men's race, the track was back to it's blazing fast and nearly dry self for what would be one of the closest races we have seen in a long long time. With the top five only separated in the end by 1.5 seconds and the top four all on the same second, Maribor kept everyone on the edge of their seat. And none more so than Loic Bruni as he watched his closest rivals fall short by the slimmest of margins. With times so tight riders were pushing to the absolute limit on track and crashes would, unfortunately, keep Loris Vergier out of the mix along with 3rd place qualifier Finn Iles. Last weeks iXS Cup winner Matt Walker stayed on top form to claim 5th just behind Charlie Harrison who would pilot his new Trek to 4th in his first race with the team. Third would go to the ever consistent Troy Brosnan while the top two spots would go to Bruni and Danny Hart respectively. For the tech nerds out there his would also mark the first time a 29/27.5 combo bike has won a DH race, and in this case, that setup claimed the top two steps.The Downhill World Cup now takes a five-week break before returning to the classic back to back rounds of Fort William and Leogang in early June.