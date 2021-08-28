Photo Epic: Malverns Classic Whip Off

Aug 28, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Photo Epic
Mr Whippy - Whip Off Competition
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

Stoke was high with Rob Webb

Patrick Robinson was pumped after run 4

Hands up who likes Whip-off?

Look Mum I can do it one handed!

Finn Tennant was competing in a competition within the competition between him and his brother Laurie as to who can send it sideways the furthest

Mega whip over the Eastnor Castle Estate

Snoop had a thirst so helped himself to Matt Carr's cider

Andy Lehmann getting a bit confused between slopestyle and whip off, sending a huge tail-whip backflip

Andy Lehmann loving landing a clean run

No hands needed here

Jim Davage couldn't believe he survived trying a tuck no hander backflip - thankfully there was a soft landing in the air bag

Leo Smith showing it's not just scooters he can send it on

Does this still count as a whip?

Rob Webb fully clicked

Suzanne Lacey sending it for the girls

Not only whipped but laying it flat too

JJ Scott whipping as high as the treeline

Patrick Robinson so sideways he's going backwards

Which unfortunately led to Patrick exiting stage right

Finn Evans fully sideways and tucked in behind the bike

Not all attempts were successful

Ben Deakin keeping one eye on the bar

Kids were keen to see just how sideways the riders could get

With the event timed to coincide with the end of all of the days racing the crowd started to build

Rob Webb pushing his GT Force as far sideways as it would go

Suzanne Lacey beaming after her race run, keeping up with the lads whilst being the only woman in the competition

Upside down whips count right?

The Great Hans Ray was one of the judges in today's competition

The crowd began to gather as soon as the bikes started getting sideways

Will Soffe showing that even mini-mullet bikes are fun to ride


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Malverns Classic


