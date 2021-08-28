Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Malverns Classic Whip Off
Aug 28, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Photo Epic
Mr Whippy - Whip Off Competition
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
Stoke was high with Rob Webb
Patrick Robinson was pumped after run 4
Hands up who likes Whip-off?
Look Mum I can do it one handed!
Finn Tennant was competing in a competition within the competition between him and his brother Laurie as to who can send it sideways the furthest
Mega whip over the Eastnor Castle Estate
Snoop had a thirst so helped himself to Matt Carr's cider
Andy Lehmann getting a bit confused between slopestyle and whip off, sending a huge tail-whip backflip
Andy Lehmann loving landing a clean run
No hands needed here
Jim Davage couldn't believe he survived trying a tuck no hander backflip - thankfully there was a soft landing in the air bag
Leo Smith showing it's not just scooters he can send it on
Does this still count as a whip?
Rob Webb fully clicked
Suzanne Lacey sending it for the girls
Not only whipped but laying it flat too
JJ Scott whipping as high as the treeline
Patrick Robinson so sideways he's going backwards
Which unfortunately led to Patrick exiting stage right
Finn Evans fully sideways and tucked in behind the bike
Not all attempts were successful
Ben Deakin keeping one eye on the bar
Kids were keen to see just how sideways the riders could get
With the event timed to coincide with the end of all of the days racing the crowd started to build
Rob Webb pushing his GT Force as far sideways as it would go
Suzanne Lacey beaming after her race run, keeping up with the lads whilst being the only woman in the competition
Upside down whips count right?
The Great Hans Ray was one of the judges in today's competition
The crowd began to gather as soon as the bikes started getting sideways
Will Soffe showing that even mini-mullet bikes are fun to ride
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
Malverns Classic
