Photo Epic: Masters Of Dirt - MTB vs FMX

The only similar things between Dirt Jumping and FMX are... two wheels on the bikes. It even hit me hard when I started riding motocross myself, last year. Believe it or not, I couldn't do a single trick on it! The feel in the air is very different due to a big weight of an MX bike. And thanks to that factor, it's much more stable while in the air. Secondly, a lot of suspension is much more forgiving. It definitely works best for me the other way around and taking tricks from FMX into MTB. Levi Sherwood is the man who inspires me the most. He's the man who I have been watching a lot and learning from his style and technique. To give a good example here, Levi always is looking at the landing while at the maximum extension when doing tsunami backflips and this also my main goal. I knew I needed to see the landing while up there to perfectly perform this trick. So yeah, I am seriously inspired by FMX tricks and happy to do them on my hardtail, but not on the motocross bike! My last year's highlight is a backflip-superman-one hander, which also is one of the gnarliest FMX tricks. Let's see what future brings... — Szymon Godziek