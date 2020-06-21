Photo Epic: Moments in Thinner Air - Andorra XC World Cup Great Moments

Right about now we would be getting into the fat of World Cup season with Andorra. Traditionally Andorra has been a race of shake-ups. Riders have to contend with the higher elevation, the rooty, rocky technical sections of the course, and the punishing long climbs. We have seen Nino bested by Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja take a win at 45 years of age, Henrique Avancini rise to the podium here. We have seen MVDP slide back in XCC after crushing wins in XCO. Andorra is a special venue, take a stroll down memory lane as we look at some golden moments from races past.
