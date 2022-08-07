Photo Epic: Mont Sainte Anne XC World Cup 2022

This 2022 Cross Country World Cup season just keeps giving with another dramatic day of racing on the slopes of Mont Sainte Anne. The U23 races were won by familiar faces in Noëlle Buri and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, both taking commanding win after some early battles. The real twist in the tale was mid-way through the women's race when a storm front passed through, unleashing a deluge on the track and turning things on their head. It was the perfect storm for Jolanda Neff though who, unsurprisingly, felt at home in the slick conditions and rode to her first World Cup win for four years. Mona Mitterwallner climbed up the rankings from deep in the back after a sprint with Haley Batten over second and third with the Austrian just sneaking ahead, Martina Berta and Haley Batten rounded out the podium places. The men were faced with a slick but drying track, it would be a hard race to read given the conditions but one man mastered them better than everyone. Titouan Carod took his first World Cup win with a brutally ferocious ride, finishing over a minute and a half ahead of his teammate Filippo Colombo who managed to outfox David Valero Serrano, Luca Braidot, Pierre De Froidmont and Nino Schurter in the final meters. Next up is the infamous World Championships in Les Gets before the World Cup finals in Val di Sole the following week, this epic 2022 World Cup season is quickly coming to a close.
