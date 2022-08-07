Photo Epic: Mont Sainte Anne XC World Cup 2022

Noelle Buri lines up on the start line seven days after taking her first World Cup win.

The U23 women kick off the day's action in Mont Sainte Anne.

Noelle Buri leads out Maddie Munro early in the race.

Sara Cortinovis with a strong ride into third.

Noelle Buri with another commanding win.

Maddie Munro digging deep to keep hold of second place.

Two in a row for Noelle Buri.

Noelle Buri takes the U23 women win in front of Maddie Munro and Sara Cortinovis.

Martin Vidaurre gearing up for a humid one.

The U23 Men are off while the sun was still out.

Vidaurre already putting the hurt into the field by the end of the start loop.

David Domingo Campos Motos held on tight while the battles brewed behind him. He'd finish second.

Big late race push for Carter Woods closing a 40-plus second gap to third and finally overtook to secure the last step on the podium.

Martin Vidaurre out on a Sunday stroll once again.

Martin Vidaurre takes the win here in MSA.

Your U23 Men's podium - 1st Martin Vidaurre, 2nd David Domingo Campos Motos, and 3rd Carter Woods

Friday night's XCC winner Jolanda Neff warming up.

Alessandra Keller has been consistent throughout this season and today would be no different.

Haley Batten would have one hell of a day out there.

The Elite Women are off to a dramatic start.

Mona Mitterwallner continues to impress in her first Elite season. She took the sprint against Batten for second.

Haley Batten was on one chasing the leaders and securing a podium position for herself.

Yet another podium finish for Alessandra Keller charging into fifth.

Overall World Cup leader Anne Terpstra would end up 7th.

Caroline Bohe taking the final spot in the top 10.

Martina Berta would have a great day and stand on the podium.

Jolanda Neff was not phased at all by the looming skies above. She actually thrived in the rainstorm, pulling further away from the pack.

Midway through the women's race a storm rolled in and flipped things on their head.

Worst case scenario for most, the skies absolutely opened up for a few laps during the women's race, shuffling the field around.

Janika Loiv charging on in the deluge finishing ninth.

Kate Courtney finding her groove slotting into eighth.

Lena Gerault would end up 6th, albeit just under a minute away from the podium positions.

It was the perfect storm out there for Jolanda Neff today, taking her first World Cup win in 4 years in commanding style.

Jolanda Neff back on top after obliterating the rest in the worst imaginable conditions. What a way to end a four-year drought.

Haley Batten hurting after just missing out on second in a sprint finish with Mona Mitterwallner.

Lena Gerault was that close to a podium today.

Kate Courtney left it all out there en route to 8th.

Emily Batty was involved in a collision at the start that left her worse for wear. Nevertheless, she clawed her way back into the field and took a top 20 result.

Mitterwallner post drag race with Batten. Exhausted but elated.

A couple of Ghosts chatting about their race this afternoon.

Jolanda Neff with a commanding win in front of Mona Mitterwallner, Haley Batten, Martina Berta and Alessandra Keller.

Jolanda Neff's first time spraying that World Cup winner's champagne for four years.

Short track winner Filippo Colombo was the last man to line up.

Titouan Carod warming up in an already hot venue.

The elite men nervously and impatiently await their starts.

The elite men charge off the line.

Jen Schuermans in the thick of it on the opening lap.

Filippo Colombo couldn't match his teammate today but still sealed an amazing second place.

Marcel Guerrini with one hell of a ride into 10th.

Pierre De Froidmont has become a regular at the front. A strong fifth place for him today.

Carod simply just left everyone behind as soon as the start loops were over.

Seventh for Maxime Marotte after playing a back and forth game with those around him.

Nino Schurter fought back to 6th.

Third place finisher David Valero Serrano knows a thing or two about grit in these conditions.

Titouan Carod was on another level today.

Thomas Griot rode consistently through the pack up to 8th.

Filippo Colombo makes his move on David Valero Serrano for second.

Another podium for Luca Braidot who is having a great second half of this 2022 season.

A first World Cup win for Titouan Carod.

Colombo congratulates Carod on his first win.

Sweat was dripping from everywhere in the high heat and humidity.

De Froidmont pleased with his efforts today.

It was a hard day out there.

Your Men's Elite podium - 1st Titouan Carod, 2nd Filippo Colombo, 3rd David Valero Serrano, 4th Luca Braidot, and 5th Pierre De Froidmont

A little bit of champagne to cool off never hurt anyone.

Worlds up next in Les gets.

This 2022 Cross Country World Cup season just keeps giving with another dramatic day of racing on the slopes of Mont Sainte Anne. The U23 races were won by familiar faces in Noëlle Buri and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, both taking commanding win after some early battles. The real twist in the tale was mid-way through the women's race when a storm front passed through, unleashing a deluge on the track and turning things on their head. It was the perfect storm for Jolanda Neff though who, unsurprisingly, felt at home in the slick conditions and rode to her first World Cup win for four years. Mona Mitterwallner climbed up the rankings from deep in the back after a sprint with Haley Batten over second and third with the Austrian just sneaking ahead, Martina Berta and Haley Batten rounded out the podium places. The men were faced with a slick but drying track, it would be a hard race to read given the conditions but one man mastered them better than everyone. Titouan Carod took his first World Cup win with a brutally ferocious ride, finishing over a minute and a half ahead of his teammate Filippo Colombo who managed to outfox David Valero Serrano, Luca Braidot, Pierre De Froidmont and Nino Schurter in the final meters. Next up is the infamous World Championships in Les Gets before the World Cup finals in Val di Sole the following week, this epic 2022 World Cup season is quickly coming to a close.