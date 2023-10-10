Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

The downhill racing missed most of the bad weather as overnight rain soaked the XC course at Mont-Sainte-Anne adding an extra level of drama to the season finale.
Riley Amos mastered the mud as he pulled away on lap two and never looked back on his way to a World Cup win. Behind Riley, there was a close battle for second as Bjorn Riley almost made it a US one-two but resurgent Adrien Boichis had a burst of speed on the final lap to end the day 16 seconds back.
It was a perfect weekend for Ronja Blöchlinger as she followed up her XCC win with the XCO victory and took the 2023 overall title. Ronja Blöchlinger faced some early race challenges but she kept on fighting to cross the line 31 seconds ahead of 2nd place. Noëlle Buri ended the day in 2nd place after a final lap overtake of US champ Madigan Munro.
Loana Lecomte was in her own league through the mud as she won the final race of the season. Loana Lecomte had some trouble on the first lap with a rear flat but she rode back from a 53-second deficit to take the lead and best Jenny Rissveds by 15 seconds. Puck Pieterse managed to stay just ahead of Jolanda Neff to complete the top three riders.
Tom Pidcock ended his season as it started with a World Cup win. Following a close battle with Mathias Flückiger, a second puncture for the Swiss rider left the race open for Tom Pidcock to charge into the lead and build a gap that was impossible to close with only a single lap remaining. Marcel Guerrini made it two Swiss riders inside the top three as he crossed the line behind Mathias Flückiger. Nino Schurter ended the day in 14th, luckily for him, this was still good enough to secure the overall.