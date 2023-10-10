Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023

The course was a sloppy dirt pudding all day long.

A heavy cloud of moisture and wind draped the venue for the entirety of the U23 races.

Ronja Blochlinger staying warm before the start.

Madigan Munro has had ups and downs this season and is looking to end the year on a high.

The U23 set off for the last race.

Blochlinger cutting through the greasy mess.

Noelle Buri pedalled hard to keep up with Blochlinger but would settle into second.

Munro found a good pace and took third in the end.

Blochlinger finally gets her win this season and wraps up the overall.

What a season it's been for Blochlinger.

Your U23 Women's podium - Ronja Blochlinger, Noelle Buri, and Madigan Munro

U23 Women's overall podium - Ronja Blochlinger, Sofie Heby Pedersen, and Samara Maxwell

Riley Amos in the mood to win.

The U23 men getting the final day of racing action underway.

Riley Amos took off like a scalded cat and didn't look back.

Bjorn Riley cut his way through the pack and into third.

Adrien Boichis digs deep up the horrendously slick and steep climb.

Riley Amos' celebrations go hard and as a photographer are always appreciated!

The top 3 in the U23 men happy with their morning's work.

Adrien Boichis would battle hard on his way to 2nd.

Riley Amos takes the win ahead of Adrien Boichis and Bjorn Riley.

Riley Amos was on imperious form.

Adrien Boichis does the business in the U23 men for 2023.

Friday night's XCC winner, Laura Stigger, gets set to try for the double.

Jolanda Neff knows a thing or two about going fast in these conditions.

Puck Pieterse can close out the overall but it will not be easy.

We've seen Loana Lecomte excel in terrible conditions and today it was put to the test once again.

The Elite Women charge the course.

Laura Stigger making light work of the slick roots and rocks in MSA.

Savilia Blink with another great performance to round off an amazing 2023 for the young American.

Alessandra Keller making her way up the climb.

Canada's Jennifer Jackson doing the maple leaf proud riding into 12th.

Nicole Koller has had a strong end to her 2023 season and rounded it off with 10th place.

Pieterse made quick work of the first half of the race but would eventually get caught out by Lecomte and then Rissveds.

The steep climbs became very slick and often running was faster as demonstrated by Sina Frei.

Jenny Rissveds with a great ride into second place.

Jolanda Neff coming from deep in the pack to finish on the podium.

Lecomte diving into the rocks.

Puck Pieterse hunting for traction on the long and unrelenting climb as Lecomte and Rissveds lurk in the background.

Another podium for Martina Berta.

Jenny Rissveds over the slippery roots. She fought back and stayed in it for a second-place finish.

Jolanda Neff seems to thrive in these conditions.

Loana Lecomte digging deep late in the race to maintain her lead over Jenny Rissveds.

Loana Lecomte takes the last race of the year.

Loana Lecomte's signature smile on full show after an incredible performance on the slippery slopes of Mont Sainte Anne.

What a ride from these two.

Third place for Puck and first in the overall. What a year she's had.

It was great to see the front of the women's field all congratulating each other after a fierce but fair battle.

Berta has been consistent and it's been paying off.

Laura Stigger takes home 6th place a week after her win in Snowshoe.

Loana Lecomte, Jenny Rissveds, Puck Pieterse, Jolanda Neff, and Martina Berta close out the Elite Women's podium

A great way to end the season for Lecomte.

Puck Pieterse takes the overall with Loana Lecomte and Mona Mitterwalner in tow

Charlie Aldridge would be at home in the wet and muddy conditions.

Jordan Sarrou looks to finish up his 2023 on a high.

Mathias Flückiger is known to be good in muddy conditions.

Tom Pidcock was a firm favourite.

The Cannondale boys doing some damage off the start, their strong start was key to their successes.

The elite men's pack head for the hills.

Charlie Aldridge is really starting to find his feet in the elite category.

Titouan Carod ending his 2023 season on a high.

Thomas Litscher with one hell of a ride into the podium positions.

Nino Schurter was in touch until a mechanical had him fighting for his overall title.

Joshua Dubau managing traction on the climb. He'd finish in the top ten.

Mathias Fluckiger is always a hard man to beat when the conditions get this tough.

Flückiger leads Pidcock up the winding climb.

Sarrou ended his day in ninth.

Simon Andreassen taking on fluids through the tech zone during a super strong outing.

Marcel Guerrini took the fight to the front and would be rewarded with 3rd.

Tom Pidcock chasing Mathias Fluckiger up the long climb.

Stellar ride from Simon Andreassen just off the podium in sixth.

Inside the top 10 for Luca Schwarzbauer.

Tom Pidcock blasts through the tech zone before moments later Mathias Fluckiger rolls in with a flat.

Tom Pidcock is unstoppable in all conditions.

Tom Pidcock adds another notch to his win list.

What a season for Marcel Guerrini.

Titouan Carod left it all out there today.

A dramatic day of racing for Nino Schurter with misfortunes and mishaps taking him out of the running. He still took home the overall.

Tom Pidcock takes the win on a chaotic day of racing.

The final champagne spray of 2023.

Nino Schurter takes home yet another overall title.

The downhill racing missed most of the bad weather as overnight rain soaked the XC course at Mont-Sainte-Anne adding an extra level of drama to the season finale.Riley Amos mastered the mud as he pulled away on lap two and never looked back on his way to a World Cup win. Behind Riley, there was a close battle for second as Bjorn Riley almost made it a US one-two but resurgent Adrien Boichis had a burst of speed on the final lap to end the day 16 seconds back.It was a perfect weekend for Ronja Blöchlinger as she followed up her XCC win with the XCO victory and took the 2023 overall title. Ronja Blöchlinger faced some early race challenges but she kept on fighting to cross the line 31 seconds ahead of 2nd place. Noëlle Buri ended the day in 2nd place after a final lap overtake of US champ Madigan Munro.Loana Lecomte was in her own league through the mud as she won the final race of the season. Loana Lecomte had some trouble on the first lap with a rear flat but she rode back from a 53-second deficit to take the lead and best Jenny Rissveds by 15 seconds. Puck Pieterse managed to stay just ahead of Jolanda Neff to complete the top three riders.Tom Pidcock ended his season as it started with a World Cup win. Following a close battle with Mathias Flückiger, a second puncture for the Swiss rider left the race open for Tom Pidcock to charge into the lead and build a gap that was impossible to close with only a single lap remaining. Marcel Guerrini made it two Swiss riders inside the top three as he crossed the line behind Mathias Flückiger. Nino Schurter ended the day in 14th, luckily for him, this was still good enough to secure the overall.