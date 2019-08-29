Photo Report: Practice - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 29, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
ROOTS ROCKS RAIN
2019 World DH Champs - Mont St. Anne, Canada
Words & Photography by Ross Bell, Nathan Hughes, Dave Trumpore & Andy Vathis

After a night of rain, many riders took an apprehensive approach to the first day of training here at Mont Saint Anne, and very few were looking up to speed by the close of practice. With an extra day of training on the schedule and no stress over points in qualifying or making the final cut for Sunday's race the vibe seemed quite relaxed. Riders only did three or four runs and were spending quite a bit of time scoping out lines and getting things dialed. And with no timed training there really is no way to know who is up to pace just yet.

Tomorrow the timers will fire up for seeding and that should reveal a bit more of who will be the riders to watch over the weekend, but until then we can just speculate. For the men it is obviously the French force of Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron, and Loris Vergier that will favorites, but there's also the spoiler in Laurie Greenland who has also won a round this year. Greg Minnaar has been on form all year and had won here before, and with Aaron Gwin coming back from injury on a track that has suited him in the past we have a whole bunch of potential winners.

For the women, Tracey Hannah and Marine Cabirou are the obvious favorites based on World Cup performances recently, but with Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave back in the mix things just got a whole lot more interesting.

Stevie Smith, always present here in MSA
Stevie Smith, always present here in MSA

So much for all that dust. Shortly after track walk it began to rain hard for the majority of the night.
So much for all that dust. Shortly after track walk it began to rain hard for the majority of the night.

The rain rolled out this morning and the track dried throughout the day.
The rain rolled out this morning and the track dried throughout the day.

View of the Saint Lawrence river from the top. It's humid here and that would explain why.
View of the Saint Lawrence river from the top. It's humid here and that would explain why.

Loic Bruni looking to three-peat as World Champ this weekend
Loic Bruni looking to three-peat as World Champ this weekend

Lori Greenland, excited to get World Champs underway
Lori Greenland, excited to get World Champs underway

Myriam Nicole drops back into downhill action here in MSA.
Myriam Nicole drops back into downhill action here in MSA.

A little mud and slick roots greeted racers after a night of heavy rain.
A little mud and slick roots greeted racers after a night of heavy rain.

Canadian Partick Laffey is a favorite to medal in the junior men's race
Canadian Partick Laffey is a favorite to medal in the junior men's race

Loris Vergier is one of a host of riders who have shown they have the speed to win this season.
Loris Vergier is one of a host of riders who have shown they have the speed to win this season.

Wyn Masters back on a proper bike after racing his e-bike yesterday.
Wyn Masters back on a proper bike after racing his e-bike yesterday.

The sketchy shark fin is a disappointment to watch with 99% of riders... that's not the case with Dakotah Norton however.
The sketchy shark fin is a disappointment to watch with 99% of riders... that's not the case with Dakotah Norton however.

Finn Iles resplendent in Canadian-themed threads from Fox this week.
Finn Iles resplendent in Canadian-themed threads from Fox this week.

Elliot Jamieson is one of the many Canadian Juniors who will be on the hunt for gold this Sunday.
Elliot Jamieson is one of the many Canadian Juniors who will be on the hunt for gold this Sunday.

Marine Cabirou already looking comfortable and aggressive on track this morning.
Marine Cabirou already looking comfortable and aggressive on track this morning.

Amaury Pierron doesn't have a World Champs medal to his name...Yet.
Amaury Pierron doesn’t have a World Champs medal to his name...Yet.

Alex Marin tackling the slab in the fresh woods section that was added last year.
Alex Marin tackling the slab in the fresh woods section that was added last year.

Brook Macdonald enjoying a rare moment of relative smoothness on this savage course.
Brook Macdonald enjoying a rare moment of relative smoothness on this savage course.

A good day in the woods for Aaron Gwin as he got back up to pace after missing out on much of the summer.
A good day in the woods for Aaron Gwin as he got back up to pace after missing out on much of the summer.

Charlie Harrison attacking the treacherous bedrock of the upper woods.
Charlie Harrison attacking the treacherous bedrock of the upper woods.

It only took a few runs before random bike parts were littering the side of the track.
It only took a few runs before random bike parts were littering the side of the track.

Tahnee Seagrave is back to racing just in time for the biggest race one of the year.
Tahnee Seagrave is back to racing just in time for the biggest race one of the year.

Martin Maes finished second at World Champs last year and has made this race a big focus this season.
Martin Maes finished second at World Champs last year and has made this race a big focus this season.

Finn Iles flying the flag for the home country of Canada this weekend.
Finn Iles flying the flag for the home country of Canada this weekend.

Vali Holl is looking to seal the deal on her second Junior World Champs title before moving up to elites next season.
Vali Holl is looking to seal the deal on her second Junior World Champs title before moving up to elites next season.

Tracey Hannah could well be the favourite for the win here, but she'll face some strong competition from the likes of Cabirou, Seagrave, and Nicole.
Tracey Hannah could well be the favourite for the win here, but she’ll face some strong competition from the likes of Cabirou, Seagrave, and Nicole.

This section was new last year and is definitely gnarly in the wet.
This section was new last year and is definitely gnarly in the wet.

Neko Mullaly did more laps than most this afternoon and looked good doing it for team USA.
Neko Mullaly did more laps than most this afternoon and looked good doing it for team USA.

Greg Williamson on the approach to shark fin number 2.
Greg Williamson on the approach to shark fin number 2.

Vive la France; Vergier scopes his line on the slipperiest section of bedrock.
Vive la France; Vergier scopes his line on the slipperiest section of bedrock.

Amaury Pierron looking to snatch the rainbows off his rival for the overall title.
Amaury Pierron looking to snatch the rainbows off his rival for the overall title.

Dean Lucas has been having a stellar season and could certainly be a threat to medal at MSA
Dean Lucas has been having a stellar season and could certainly be a threat to medal at MSA

Aaron Gwin piloting his prototype through the deep dark woods.
Aaron Gwin piloting his prototype through the deep dark woods.

MSA rocks.
MSA rocks.

Great to see Tahnee Seagrave back in the mix.
Great to see Tahnee Seagrave back in the mix.

Brook Macdonald coming in for a back wheel landing on the fastest part of the course.
Brook Macdonald coming in for a back wheel landing on the fastest part of the course.

Danny Hart hasn't taken a World Cup win so far in 2019 but a World Champs win would more than make up for that.
Danny Hart hasn’t taken a World Cup win so far in 2019 but a World Champs win would more than make up for that.

Jack Moir doing battle with some slick rocks.
Jack Moir doing battle with some slick rocks.

Hugo Frixtalon flattening things out the best way he knows how
Hugo Frixtalon flattening things out the best way he knows how

World Champs always brings out the best in Greg Minnaar, what does the G.O.A.T have up his sleeve in Mont-Sainte-Anne?
World Champs always brings out the best in Greg Minnaar, what does the G.O.A.T have up his sleeve in Mont-Sainte-Anne?

Loic Bruni hovering over the XC course.
Loic Bruni hovering over the XC course.

Remi Thirion is on an upward trajectory once again and could be a threat for the podium position on Sunday.
Remi Thirion is on an upward trajectory once again and could be a threat for the podium position on Sunday.

Kye A'Hern is one of many junior men that are capable of taking the rainbow stripes home this weekend.
Kye A’Hern is one of many junior men that are capable of taking the rainbow stripes home this weekend.

Luca Shaw smashing the granite of MSA, which these days is starting to rival the rocks of Fort William in spots.
Luca Shaw smashing the granite of MSA, which these days is starting to rival the rocks of Fort William in spots.

Aaron Gwin is back between the tape and on a track that has treated him well over the years.
Aaron Gwin is back between the tape and on a track that has treated him well over the years.

Dakotah Norton keeping it low.
Dakotah Norton keeping it low.

Miranda Miller back on the big rig in her home country.
Miranda Miller back on the big rig in her home country.

Mark Wallace sharking for a Canadian medal.
Mark Wallace sharking for a Canadian medal.

George Brannigan escorting his kiwi themed Fury down the mountain.
George Brannigan escorting his kiwi themed Fury down the mountain.

Suspension being lubed and prepped over at SRAM.
Suspension being lubed and prepped for another day of battle over at SRAM.

Amaury in good spirits at the close of the day.
Amaury in good spirits at the close of the day.

It might be World Champs but the rocks don't care. Wheels were being destroyed faster than they could be built.
It might be World Champs but the rocks don't care. Wheels were being destroyed faster than they could be built.

World Champs Buck is already sporting the stripes for Sunday's showdown.
World Champs Buck is already sporting the stripes for Sunday's showdown.

Brendan made the worlds team and a bet made before Les Gets was won. Does anyone have a Sharpie?
Brendan made the worlds team and a bet made before Les Gets was won. Does anyone have a Sharpie?

There they go... Steve Peat and Brendan Fairclough see off Sven Martin's eyebrows at close of play.
There they go... Steve Peat and Brendan Fairclough see off Sven Martin's eyebrows at close of play.

A good night's sleep, pancakes for breakfast and the world's finest will be right back at it.
A good night's sleep, pancakes for breakfast and the world's finest will be right back at it.


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Haha! Brendog and Sven..!!
  • 2 0
 NEKKO - YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO ... USA
  • 3 0
 Great photos
  • 2 0
 What a shot of Hugo !! amazing style
  • 1 0
 Time for Brosnan to do some frog stomping and bring home the gold.
  • 1 1
 Hell ya Nekko ???????????????????????????????????????? USA best country in the world with Canada

Post a Comment



