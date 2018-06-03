Photo Epic: No Fate - Fort William World Cup Finals

At the bottom of the hill it was dark and gray, but just before the summit, the sun was actually shining from a bright blue sky. At the bottom of the hill it was dark and gray, but just before the summit, the sun was actually shining from a bright blue sky.

It was a wet start to an otherwise hot and humid Scottish day.

Yesterday's number one mechanic, Dougie Fresh, with Luca's V10 all ready for the big day.

When your day starts with ice packs strapped to your wrist you know it's going to be a tough day at the office.

Morning practice went off with about 20 meters of visibility and testing riders nerves as they had to head into high speed sections nearly blind.

The weather at the start of the day was more than a bit ominous. Perhaps a preface of what was to come during the men's and women's final runs.

Junior Men's series leader, Thibaut Daprela, came second, but still has control of the lead in the overall.

Young Brit, Kade Edwards, on the attack and keeping things nice and consistent this year with third place.

Kye A'Hern is going from strength to strength and is no doubt going to be an Aussie force to be reckoned with in future years. Gold at the 'Bill today.

Career World Cup number 2; wins by nearly half a minute, and a time good enough for 4th in elite women. Valentina Holl has well and truly arrived on the scene.

Just a couple of bee-keepers waiting in the woods with their honey-nug makers.

Tracey Hannah, pure focus at the top before her race run.

Marine Cabirou is emerging as one of the lead women riders and matched her number board in 4th today.

The dirt on the arm says all you need to know about Myriam Nicole's race run.

Unfortunately disaster struck for Rachel Atherton, but taking inspiration from other riders who have made the most of a dropped chain, she pushed on for an astonishing 3rd place finish.

Last years winner, Hannah, took a bit of a distant 5th, she'll be hungry to cut that deficit next week in Leogang.

One hand is all Tahnee needed on the final jump as she put over 8 seconds into her closest rival today.

Blasting through the crowds lining the length of the Fort Bill track.

It's been a long time coming but Tahnee Seagrave finally took that home win she's been craving.

The fastest five ladies of the day, with first time Fort William winner Tahnee Seagrave on the top step.

Seagrave finally taking the 'W' at the biggest round of the year.

It's mad. I never thought I'd win here. It's so hard and so long and I'm quite a petite rider; I've got quite a lot of strength in me but I didn't think I'd have the endurance to do it, but I proved myself wrong today which is always a nice feeling. The crowd was insane, when I was on the motorway you can hear everything that's happening and it pushed me on... I was like I'm not going to do a one hander, I'm not going to do it, and then I heard everyone so I thought f-it I'm gonna to do it! So took my hand off and heard the crowd go so wild so I thought this was definitely worth losing over! — Tahnee Seagrave

Myriam Nicole keeps the number 1 plate as we head into round three, one week from now in Leogang.

Nothing to be heard, but the noise of turbo trainers as riders get into the zone.

The definition of nonchalant from Marcelo Gutierrez minutes before his race run.

Brendan Fairclough heads for the start hut after completing his warm up.

Danny Hart has this track on lock like few others and has come so close to winning multiple times in years gone by. Slipping off the podium today by one place would have stung.

11th place after snapping his collarbone just a few weeks ago, big respect to Brook MacDonald.

Quite the comeback for the Bulldog, who would possibly be in unstoppable form if at full strength.

At just 3.3 seconds out of the lead and in 10th, could we see Martin Maes racing a few more Word Cup DH events in the future?

Charlie Harrison holding the fort for his injured team mates, Lucas and Moir, with a top 20.

Connor Fearon rode strongly into 13th, less than 1.5 seconds off the podium.

Yet another rider who missed Losinj through injury and struck back with a bang was first year elite, Matt Walker, who crossed the line in 7th.

It didn't take Walker long to shine in elites, how high can he climb this year?

Finn Iles laying down the law of whip and keeping it top 20 for his first year in elite.

Sam Blenkisop Pedals through the air in his signature style to take 9th on the day.

Scottish style on the motorway with Kenta Gallagher.

Reece Wilson coming in hotter than any Scotsman in Fort William history.

A Highland dream come true.

A rough day at the office for Aaron Gwin...and we haven't seen too many of them. Let alone a muddied leader jersey and bloodied teeth.

That one will hurt, both physically and emotionally. Two years on the trot Gwin has seen a potential win slip from his grasp with a crash at Fort William.

Troy Brosan won here back in 2014 before the reign of Minnaar and would come close again today. Just 0.31 back and in third.

Nervous moments for Reece during a long spell on the hot seat, riders try as they might couldn't match him on the bottom of the track.

Amaury Pierron layed down a blistering pace to take the win by a scant 0.28 over his fellow countryman Loris Vergier.

Sheer elation. It all came together for Pierron today.

Loic trying to come to grips with the ever changing track conditions after a night of heavy rainfall. He would end the day back on the podium.

Loris Vergier is always happy and smiling about the pits, but one has to wonder if losing by just 0.28 seconds might just make his a bit angry as we head to Leogang for round three in just one weeks time.

Sometimes it hurts. Shellshocked Shaw after it slipped through his fingers.

Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar, and Luca Shaw inspect the rear flat which deflated Luca's race run.

What a day for Amaury Pierron. Taking the top spot in a crazy race and being joined on the podium by two fellow Frenchmen and close friends.

Pierron, Shaw, and Brosnan the three muskateers on top.

Amaury Pierron and a smile that will take some time to fade.

I can't believe it. This is awesome. I'm enjoying the moment, I'm super happy... Super stoked. We worked super hard on the team this winter and this is awesome. This morning I was like if I did a good run I could be top 5 I think, but I did the top 1 haha! That's crazy! I feel really bad for Luca because he was on fire and flying on the track, but that's the game and I'll take it. To be on the podium with Loic and Loris, this is awesome! I'm such a fan of these two guys, it's just insane. I'm on the moon! — Amaury Pierron

Three French, a Scotsman, and an Aussie top the podium in Fort William.

Winning tastes sweet.

Reece Wilson became the first Scotsman to climb onto a World Cup podium, and he did it with style in front of his family and friends.

Reece hoisting the Saltire high in front of the home fans.

Commencal Riding Addiction killing the game here in the Highlands and claiming fastest team.

That's it that's all. Bernat Guardia and his IFR crew take a break from the pit tear-down before heading to Austria with their one man band.

Champagne time in the Commencal pits.

Until next year old 'Bill.

The future has not been written, there is no fate but what we make for ourselves. The riders must think about what John Connor said to the T-800 every race. Are they destined to win or lose? What impacts do the decisions they make in their lives have on their runs, their careers... On track, in the moment, an extra pedal stroke here, a little heavier on the brakes there, could be the difference between a flat or a crash and the podium. Do they want it too much or not enough? The slightest alteration to their plans could change everything when 10ths of a second count. This year at the Fort the racing was tighter than tight. Except in the Junior Women's race.Yes, Valentina Holl has arrived and she's set to burn brightly in women's MTB. Today she lit up the legendary race track to destroy her counterparts by 29 seconds and even put herself into an elite podium position, whips included. Next week she heads to her native Austria and local DH track, so keep an eye on that winning margin. In the Junior Men's race Australian, Kye A'Hern, took the win ahead of Thibaut Daprela and Kade Edwards, while in Elite Women Tahnee Seagrave was able to clinch that inaugural win on UK soil on the race track everyone wants to dominate most. Rachel Atherton fell foul to a snapped chain and a crash, while Myriam Nicole also had a problem staying upright, but held on to second and third.The men's race kept the party well alive and the storms held off until the French had taken over the podium. Amaury Pierron took his first ever victory ahead of countrymen Vergier and Bruni, while Reece Wilson experienced what must have been about the best day of his life, becoming the first Scotsman ever to reach the top steps at Fort William. Meanwhile, Troy Brosnan completed the podium and first place qualifier, Luca Shaw and series leader, Aaron Gwin appeared to be flat out of luck, blowing tyres and hitting the deck respectively. No fate, but what we make... Hasta la vista baby.