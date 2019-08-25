Day One Photo Epic: Rock Steady - EWS Northstar 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Ready to rock

The morning saw riders practice stage 4 before heading back up the mountain to race stages 1 & 2

When your pants look like this 10 seconds into your first practice run of the day you know things are rowdy

After a practice session in the morning the mechanics were busy getting bikes prepped for the two race stages in the afternoon.

Some last-minute stage notes for ALN after practice and before heading up to kick off the weekends first two stages of racing

Isabeau trying to relax between practice and the first race stages of the weekend

Shawn Neer battled the dust into 13th

The dust is still thick even at 30-second intervals. Luckily the top men and women get a full minute between riders.

Theo Galy slipping and sliding on stage 1

ALN currently sits in third, can she put it to Noga tomorrow?

Cody Kelley loves the dust and currently sits 9th

Matt Walker sits 8th

The ruts were deep and the dust was flying here in Tahoe.

Florian Nicolai is struggling with the dust and sits 19th. He is very much in danger of losing his overall lead in the series to Sam Hill if he can not regain his early-season form.

Flat pedal destruction is the reason Sam Hill has the number one plate on the front of his bike.

Richie Rude crushed everyone on stage 1 but Sam Hill returned the favor on stage 2.

Martin Maes started the day in 2nd but ended it in 4th just a few seconds back.

Sam Hill was on a mission on stage two, taking seven seconds back from Richie Rude.

Pedro Burns will be looking to pick up the pace tomorrow. The conditions suit the young Chilean.

2nd on both stages and 2nd overall after day one for Noga Korem

Rae Morrison on the rocks in the early morning practice on stage 4

Two stage wins and a healthy lead for Isabeau going into day 2

Morgane Charre 5th and just 6 seconds away from the podium with 4 stages still to go

Kasper Wolley 3rd in U21

Katy Winton is outside the top 5 and some work to do if she wants to get on the podium

Dimitri Tordo started the day off rowdy with a full-on rodeo ride down stage four in practice. He sits in 15th after day one.

What a day for Mitch Ropelato. He feels right at home sliding around in the dust and currently sits 3rd

Joe Nation is still finding his way back after injury. He sits in 37th after day one.

Duncan Nason loves the dry conditions and is leading the U21 race

Mckay Vezina just off the top ten pace in 11th

Adrien Dailly is adapting well to the moon dust and rounds out the top 5

Jesse Melamed currently sits in 7th

Antoine Vidal sits in second place in junior men.

Robin Wallner blasts the big rock garden on stage 2

Kevin Miquel is a bit out of his element in the dust but is holding strong in 6th

Miranda Miller sits in eighth place after day one.

Noga Korem sits in second after day one.

Lewis Buchanan was getting loose is practice so it's no surprise his race runs were just as entertaining

Elliot Heap had little problem sliding in the dust today. He sits in tenth after day one.

Sadly Eddie Masters is out of action after a big crash on Stage 2. It sounds like a broken wrist and possibly the end to his season

A confident Richie Rude leads after day 1, but just barely. Sam Hill is hot on his heels and only one second off the pace

Randy fuels up with a ham and cheese, not a dirty burger.

Ya need something to wash all that dust down.

Loose and rough. With 4 stages to go, we are sure to see some carnage.

Another hot and dusty day in Northstar started with a bit of an unorthodox schedule that saw riders practice stage four in the morning and race stages one and two in the afternoon. Something a bit different for riders as they would have to change their mindset from the morning to the afternoon, but also a chance to spread the racing out a bit and enable some time for recovery and avoid the hottest hours of the day. Which at altitude was a very welcome opportunity.For the women, it would be Isabeau Courdurier who would take back to back stage wins to set up a commanding lead before Sunday's final four hard stages. Behind her would be Noga Korem who placed 2nd on each of the stages and ended the day just 11 seconds back. That's a lot of time to make up on these short stages, but should Isabeau make any kind of mistake like she did in Whistler it will be costly. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau sits in 3rd another 12 seconds down on Noga's time, but only 4 seconds ahead of Ines Thoma who is looking to steal the final podium spot.In the men's race, it would be Richie Rude who would smoke the field by 7 seconds on stage one with Martin Mae's and Sam Hill in tow. But on Stage two Sam Hill would return the favor to take back 6 seconds from Rude. Setting up what will hopefully be a close battle on Sunday as Richie only holds down a scant 1 second lead with four stages still to play for. Behind them, there are a few names we don't always see in and around the top 10, namely Mitch Ropelato who currently sits 3rd and Cody Kelley who is currently 9th. In the battle for the podium positions Martin Maes ended the day just off the pace but only 1 second off of Ropelato, so you can be sure he will be on the hunt tomorrow. The biggest news of the day, however, isn't good news as Eddie Masters went down hard on stage 2 and is out with what looks to be a broken wrist. Sadly we may not see Eddie again at either a WC or EWS this season.The man who stands to capitalize the most, however, is Sam Hill as he now has one less man to chase down for the championship. That man, of course, is Florian Nicolai who is having a disaster of a weekend and currently sits 19th. Should Sam keep on his current late-season form and Florian not able to match his pace form the start of the season, it is very likely that we may see Sam Hill take his 3rd world title in a row when things are said and done in Zermatt next month.