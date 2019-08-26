Day Two Photo Epic: Too Close For Comfort - EWS Northstar 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Cecile and Antoine laugh it up before race start.

Last check of tire pressures before a day of smashing rocks.

Final prep to be sure all is tight and impervious to the Northstar dust storms

Mark Weir was out supporting Randy.

The spirit of Enduro, also known as Eddie Masters was all thumbs up today despite his setback

Let's go racing

Richie muscling it through the dust to take the win

Dimitri Tordo through some epic light on stage 4

Kevin Miquel was having a stellar weekend, but a 37th in stage five and a 45th on stage six cost him. He took eighth overall.

He seems unstoppable right now. Richie Rude smashing his way to another win.

Isabeau Courdurier takes yet another win in what has been a perfect season.

Sam Hill was so close to his first 2019 season win but would have to settle for second by .8 of a second.

Matt Stuttard took 14th today with an eighth place on stage five.

Noga Korem on the best form of her life right now and took home another 2nd place this weekend

Karim Amour took home gold in the maters race

Cody Kelley with his best ever EWS result in 7th

Sam was on fire today while he and Richie pushed each other to their absolute limits

Katy Winton is happy with a fifth-place and a clean race.

No surprise to see Isabeau out in front once again

Mitch Ropelato was possibly the most impressive this weekend taking his first EWS podium.

4th for Martin Maes who will now shift focus to DH World Champs next weekend in Mont St Anne

6th for Adrien Dailly

Mckay Vezina was on form this weekend and would finish 10th

Another top 10 for the always consistent Matt Walker

One step off the podium for Ines Thoma in 4th

ALN pushed hard to pull back time after Day 1 and ended up on the podium in 3rd

Local Evan Geankoplis was on a tear with an eighteenth, eighth, and a tenth place finish until he DNF'd on stage six.

Elliot Heap took seventeenth, with a tenth and two twelfth stage finishes.

10th for Anita Gehrig

When she's done racing, Martha Gill tries her hand at being a media squid.

Robin Wallner gritting it out at the end of a long weekend

Kevin Miquel had a wild ride down the final stage of the day

Richie said he had a near-perfect run on stage 6 and had to sit and wait it out for Sam to come down.

The look on Sam's face as he looks at the final time. To say he wanted this one badly is an understatement

Florian Nicolai holds a 60 point lead for the overall over Sam Hill. Can he hold him off in Zermatt?

Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau celebrates with her mom after finishing 3rd on the day

King of Crankworx, straight to third place at the Northstar.

Beer and margaritas on the hottest for Mitch

A very happy Isabeau after a very long weekend

Rocky Mountain/Race Face took home top team honors on the day

Isabeau Courdurier, Noga Korem and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau cool down with some podium champagne

Richie Rude, Sam Hill and Mitch Ropelato make in rain in Northstar

Three wins out of four starts this season for the dominant force that is Richie Rude

With one round t got Isabeau Courdurier has wrapped up the world title

Close. Uncomfortably close. In a weekend of incredibly brutal racing, the penultimate round of the Enduro World Series heated up to inferno temperatures. While Florian Nicolai was trying to protect his series lead on trails and conditions he wasn't totally fond of, Richie Rude was trying his hardest to hold off a hard-charging Sam Hill. Mitch Ropelato was on his best EWS ride ever, giving Martin Maes a run for his money. Isabeau Courdurier once again added another win to her season. Noga Korem took second place in what has to be the best form of her career. Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau took third in the overall and the win on stage five.Coming into day two, Sam Hill and Richie Rude sat fractions of a second apart after Richie came out and put down a seven-second lead on stage one. But Sam Hill was on the hunt for that first win of the season and cut that gap on stage two. Mitch Ropelato was the Cinderella story of the day when the dust settled on day one sitting in third place. Richie laid down the winning run on the queen stage, adding significantly to his points. Mitch took second on stage three, three seconds and change behind Rude. But the day wasn't over yet. Sam Hill took the win on stage four, with Adrien Dailly just over three seconds back. Rude would finish stage four in fourth just under seven seconds off of Hill's winning time. Hill would go into the lead of the race after stage four, and even with the win on stage five, Hill would hold the lead going into stage six by slivers of a second. When the dust had settled Richie Rude would come across the line 0.81 of a second ahead of Hill. Enough for the win by the slimmest margins in EWS history. Now going into the finals round in Zermatt the points spread in the men's race in extremely close. Perhaps uncomfortably close for some as there will be no margin for error between Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill as they duke it out for the title.