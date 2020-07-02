Photo Epic: NotARace Day 1 - iXS Cup Test Session

It's not a race, although in these crazy times a timed training session is the best alternative that available while still being able to comply with health standards at the same time. A big shout out to Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll, the iXS Downhill Cup timing crew and Bikepark Schladming for stomping this session out of the ground in no time.More riding is set for tomorrow, which means there will be another chance for the racers to put together some fast runs.
Mentions of the day: Johannes Von Klebelsberg is out with injury, David Trummer posted the fastest time in the men's field and Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann almost matched their timed results.
