Photo Epic: NotARace Day 1 - iXS Cup Test Session

A big part of the reason why you're looking at these pictures is the man in this picture: Team GT's Wyn Masters.

Schladming is an absolute classic within (former) DH World Cup tracks. Due to more road crossings in the lower part of the bikepark, the timing section was located from slightly below the top of the peak of the gondola down to the middle station, with lots of berms to tackle. Harry Molloy shows how it's done.

His times indicate that Austria's David Trummer might be aiming for some more top-ten results once the World Cup circuit picks up again in September.

Martin Maes used the opportunity to take his big bike, the GT LTS, for a spin.

Slovenian pilot Zak Gmilscek snaking down the mountain.

With no points or medals on the line and up to ten timed runs available, Swiss rider Noel Niederberger can afford to play around on the jumps.

Monika Hrastnik made it to the event despite the roof of her house having caught fire not too long ago. For those wanting to help, some of her friends have created a crowd funding campaign to help her get back on ther feet at Airfunding

Healed up and ready to roll again: Nina Hoffmann posting fast times.

Greg Williamson running in Commencal /100%'s green team colors this year.

Now that school's over, Vali Höll can fully focus on competing in the elite category. Posting the fastest women's time of the day probably is a sign of things to come.

Another Austrian, Markus Daxbacher, gaining experience and trying to come up the ranks.

After his retirement from World Cup racing, Markus Pekoll has opened a bike school at the bottom of Schladming's bike park. He was also one of the driving forces to make the test session happen.

Ever-so-stylish Wyn Masters.

Same jump and rider, different angle.

Shoulder tapping a tree at high speeds rarely ends well: Thomas Estaque going down.

Adam Rojcek from the Banshee Racing Brigade.

A bit of rain couldn't stop Rastislav Baranek from Kelly's Factory Team.

Call him a guest rider: motocross super star Dominique Thury is looks good on anything with two wheels.

Thury's single crown setup probably didn't help narrow the gap between him the pros.

Germany's fastest rider at the moment, Max Hartenstern.

Only 16 years old but already plenty fast: Anastasia Thiele.

Local privateer Valentin Rohrmoser knows how to ride Schladming's tracks.

Another YT pilot, Erik Irmisch, this time from the YT Racing Dudes.

Speaking of the YT Racing Dudes, David Trummer's former team, he is now racing for the YT Mob.

Slovenian Jure Zabjek representing Unior Devinci's Factory Team.

Hrastnik picking up speed.

Waiting for another DH Worlds appearance from Maes.

Höll clearly enjoys spending time in the air.

It's not a race, although in these crazy times a timed training session is the best alternative that available while still being able to comply with health standards at the same time. A big shout out to Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll, the iXS Downhill Cup timing crew and Bikepark Schladming for stomping this session out of the ground in no time.More riding is set for tomorrow, which means there will be another chance for the racers to put together some fast runs.Mentions of the day: Johannes Von Klebelsberg is out with injury, David Trummer posted the fastest time in the men's field and Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann almost matched their timed results.