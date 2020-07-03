Photo Epic: NotARace Day 2 - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 3, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

Photo Leopold Hermann
NotARace
Day 2
Words: Leopold Hermann, Ralf Hauser // Photography: Leopold Hermann

Still not a race, still going fast on the second day: the invited riders of NotARace.


Photo Leopold Hermann
After a night of heavy rainfalls the track has gotten washed out in some parts. No problem for Andreas Kolb simply picking a new higher line.


Photo Leopold Hermann
With the track drying up somewhat throughout the day, some of the grip returned. Melanie Chappaz riding for Hope Technology leaving behind the small step in her roost. Who hits the corner best? Melanie ...


Photo Leopold Hermann
... Commencal/100%'s Greg Williamson ...
Photo Leopold Hermann
... YT Racing Dudes' Erik Irmisch ...


Photo Leopold Hermann
... SRAM TLD Racing's Vali Höll ...
Photo Leopold Hermann
... or Markus Pekoll, who swapped his e-bike for his downhiller on day two.


Photo Leopold Hermann
World Cup racers Thomas Estaque and teammate Hugo Frixtalon in an internal battle for the faster time down Schladming's pro downhill track.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Monika Hrastnik trying to escape the lens.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Erik Irmisch spending more time in the air than on the ground as usual.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Challenging the laws of physics: Gamux Factory Racing's Andreas Kolb finds traction in a tire-wide groove.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Whip of the day? Dope style by Hugo Frixtalon.


Photo Leopold Hermann
22-year-old Red Bull KTM pilot Manuel Lettenbichler also feels at home on Schladming's steep downhill track, diving into the abyss.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Martin Maes, fully focused down the last third of the timed section.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Veronika Widmann slicing through Schladming's epic setting.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Twenty-year-old German champion Max Hartenstern was posting the fifth quickest time of the day down Schladming's former World Cup track on his Cube.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Having thoroughly missed racng between the tape, Nina Hoffmann was one of the first up on the hill and one of the last to come down.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Going low: Swiss rider Noel Niederberger fighting gravity.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Same rider, different spot.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Adam Rojcek and his Banshee Lengend flying low.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Miran Vauh not holding back.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Greg Williamson playing with nature.


Photo Leopold Hermann
FS Racing's Widmann looking for seconds to shave off the clock.


Photo Leopold Hermann
Who better to end the story with, than the man, we started it the day before. Wyn Masters thanks you for watching.





