Photo Epic: NotARace Day 2 - iXS Cup Test Session

After a night of heavy rainfalls the track has gotten washed out in some parts. No problem for Andreas Kolb simply picking a new higher line.

With the track drying up somewhat throughout the day, some of the grip returned. Melanie Chappaz riding for Hope Technology leaving behind the small step in her roost. Who hits the corner best? Melanie ...

... Commencal/100%'s Greg Williamson ... ... YT Racing Dudes' Erik Irmisch ...

... SRAM TLD Racing's Vali Höll ... ... or Markus Pekoll, who swapped his e-bike for his downhiller on day two.

World Cup racers Thomas Estaque and teammate Hugo Frixtalon in an internal battle for the faster time down Schladming's pro downhill track.

Monika Hrastnik trying to escape the lens.

Erik Irmisch spending more time in the air than on the ground as usual.

Challenging the laws of physics: Gamux Factory Racing's Andreas Kolb finds traction in a tire-wide groove.

Whip of the day? Dope style by Hugo Frixtalon.

22-year-old Red Bull KTM pilot Manuel Lettenbichler also feels at home on Schladming's steep downhill track, diving into the abyss.

Martin Maes, fully focused down the last third of the timed section.

Veronika Widmann slicing through Schladming's epic setting.

Twenty-year-old German champion Max Hartenstern was posting the fifth quickest time of the day down Schladming's former World Cup track on his Cube.

Having thoroughly missed racng between the tape, Nina Hoffmann was one of the first up on the hill and one of the last to come down.

Going low: Swiss rider Noel Niederberger fighting gravity.

Same rider, different spot.

Adam Rojcek and his Banshee Lengend flying low.

Miran Vauh not holding back.

Greg Williamson playing with nature.

FS Racing's Widmann looking for seconds to shave off the clock.

Who better to end the story with, than the man, we started it the day before. Wyn Masters thanks you for watching.

Still not a race, still going fast on the second day: the invited riders of NotARace.