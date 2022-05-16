Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

We're into the thick of the 2022 race season with the third round ticked off the calendar after another frantic day of racing in the classic venue of Nove Mesto na Morave. It's been dry and dusty on course with the returning fans treated to some fast and frantic racing after the U23's got us underway on Saturday. Line Burquier and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann continued their dominance with yet another commanding win, making it 3 from 3 for both respectively. Puck Pieterse and Giada Specia returned to the U23 women's podium whilst Simone Avondetto and Dario Lillo rounded out the men's.
You'd have been brave or maybe even foolish to bet against Rebecca McConnell given her start to the season and so it turned out to be with the Aussie taking her third win of the season. She is seemingly unstoppable at the moment and it's fully deserved. No one can seem to get close. Loana Lecomte ran her the closest, albeit 40 seconds back with Jenny Rissveds a further half minute or so behind her, Jolanda Neff and Caroline Bohé justled for the final 2 spots on the podium with the Olympic champ coming out on top. The men's race was a little more open with a gaggle of riders all in the mix until late on in the race. Vlad Dascalu and Tom Pidcock went bar to bar down the final straight, the young Brit taking another win with the Romanian agonisingly close to that first win once again. Nino Schurter fought back impressively after a rear flat into third with Anton Cooper and Alan Hatherly rounding out the top 5.
The XC racers now have a few weeks to rest and recuperate before round 4 in Leogang, Austria.
