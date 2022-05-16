Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022

May 16, 2022
by Ross Bell  


XCO Photo Epic

Nove Mesto XC World Cup


Words & Photography by Andy Vathis & Ross Bell


We're into the thick of the 2022 race season with the third round ticked off the calendar after another frantic day of racing in the classic venue of Nove Mesto na Morave. It's been dry and dusty on course with the returning fans treated to some fast and frantic racing after the U23's got us underway on Saturday. Line Burquier and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann continued their dominance with yet another commanding win, making it 3 from 3 for both respectively. Puck Pieterse and Giada Specia returned to the U23 women's podium whilst Simone Avondetto and Dario Lillo rounded out the men's.

You'd have been brave or maybe even foolish to bet against Rebecca McConnell given her start to the season and so it turned out to be with the Aussie taking her third win of the season. She is seemingly unstoppable at the moment and it's fully deserved. No one can seem to get close. Loana Lecomte ran her the closest, albeit 40 seconds back with Jenny Rissveds a further half minute or so behind her, Jolanda Neff and Caroline Bohé justled for the final 2 spots on the podium with the Olympic champ coming out on top. The men's race was a little more open with a gaggle of riders all in the mix until late on in the race. Vlad Dascalu and Tom Pidcock went bar to bar down the final straight, the young Brit taking another win with the Romanian agonisingly close to that first win once again. Nino Schurter fought back impressively after a rear flat into third with Anton Cooper and Alan Hatherly rounding out the top 5.

The XC racers now have a few weeks to rest and recuperate before round 4 in Leogang, Austria.

Beautiful weather for racing bikes.

Martin Vidaurre taking the line.

Men's U23 start.

Simone Avondetto secured second place but not without some back and forth.

By the end of the second lap, Vidaurre was miles ahead.

Dario Lillo was in the mix from the get-go, finally taking 3rd.

Another win for Vidaure after a dominating performance.

Your U23 Men's podium - 1st Martin Vidaurre Kossman, 2nd Simone Avondetto, and 3rd Dario Lillo

Line Burquier looking to make it 3 from 3 in 2022.

Puck Pieterse laying down the most watts off the line.

Line Burquier seems happy to sit back and let the race come to her.

Giada Specia digs deep to keep hold of that final podium place.

Puck Pieterse tried her utmost to keep Burquier behind her but in the end reluctantly relinquished the lead.

Line Burquier crosses the line miles ahead of her opposition once again.

Line Burquier takes the top spot here in Nove Mesto with Puck Pieterse in second and Giada Specia third.

It's great to see crowds back in Nove Mesto.

Jenny Rissveds is always a contender for the race win regardless of the track or conditions.

Jolanda Neff with the final call up after her short track win on Friday.

Loana Lecomte hasn't quite shown her devastating level of form from last season but is consistently picking up podium positions.

The Women kick off Sunday's race action.

Sena Frei stayed in touch to close out the top 10.

With McConnell well out in front Lecomte and Rissveds trade punches as the laps wear down.

Jolanda Neff couldn't quite back up her short track performance and ended up 4th.

Laura Stigger fought her way back to a 7th place finish.

Mona Mitterwalner is showing great strength as her first Elite season unfolds. She'd just miss the podium here in Nove Mesto.

What a year so far for McConnell found here all alone in front, skipping stones.

Caroline Bohe was flying today. She climbed up to fifth after dropping down into the crowd at the beginning.

No one could match the pace of Rebecca McConnell today.

Loana Lecomte with Jenny Rissveds hot on her heels.

Alessandra Keller was unlucky with a mechanical, she still recovered to 8th.

Jenny Rissves adds another podium to her 2022 tally.

The classic climb of Nove Mesto was lined with fans once again.

3 from 3 for Rebecca McConnell in 2022.

Kate Courtney just outside the top 10 today.

Incredible race from Bohe.

Your Women's elite podium - 1st Rebecca McConnell, 2nd Jenny Rissveds, 3rd Loana Lecomte, 4th Caroline Bohe, and fifth Jolanda Neff

Another bubbly shower for Rebecca McConnell this season.

Vlad Dascalu gearing up for another gruelling afternoon of racing.

Alan Hatherly has had good success so far this season and is looking for that much more.

Pidcock warming up for a long race ahead.

Elite Men's start.

Vlad Dascalu didn't have to fight his way through the pack at the start this week.

Friday night's short track winner Luca Schwarzbauer slotted into 9th today.

Nino Schurter with one hell of a ride through the pack after a rear flat.

Anton Cooper with a strong ride into 4th place.

The mid-race lead group heading up the main climb.

Alan Hatherly kept in reach of the front group and scored the last spot on the podium.

XCC winner Luca Schwarzbauer was no slouch slotting into ninth.

Vital Albin with a hell of a race landing in the 10th spot.

Mathias Flückiger rode near the front for most of the race but slipped back to 6th in the end.

Vlad Dascalu leads the pack out on the final lap.

He's getting ever close to that first World Cup win.

Hatherly taking a moment before the podium. Well done today.

Hurting but satisfied, Nino Schurter fought back hard after a mechanical.

8th place for Andri Frischknecht.

No walk in the park today for Pidcock.

Thomas Pidcock cooling off the jets in the Nove Mesto sun.

Your top 5 Elite Men. 1st Tom Pidcock 2nd Vlad Dascalu 3rd Nino Schurter 4th Anton Cooper 5th Alan Hatherly.

Another year done and dusted in Nove Mesto.


