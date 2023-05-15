Photo Epic: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

Riley Amos looked to match his XCC performance against a stacked field.

Carter Woods has enjoyed success in Nove Mesto in the past and hoped to keep the record going.

The U23 men kick off the XCO racing in Nove Mesto.

Riley Amos leads the U23 men up the long climb in the centre of the Nove Mesto course.

A proper effort from Tom Schellekens.

Nove Mesto can bite hard.

Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj stayed in the mix, applying pressure and was able to defend against Dario Lillo after Amos' puncture.

Dario Lillo on the chase.

What a start to the year for Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj.

Dario Lillo ended his day in second after a number of tough battles with surrounding competitors.

Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj across the line, taking his first U23 win.

Carter Woods inspecting the damage after a crash mid-race.

Frustration for Amos who led most of the race until a rear puncture had him out of contention.

Your top three U23 men's podium - Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj, Dario Lillo, and Tom Schellekens

A XCC podium on Thursday night put Sofie Pedersen in a good place for the XC.

Emilly Johnston takes to the start line.

Sofie Pedersen lines up for one hell of an afternoon.

The U23 women are off.

Sofie Pedersen leads them off the line.

Emilly Johnston getting stuck into one of the rooty Nove Mesto descents.

Pedersen up front and gone from the start loop.

Ginia Caluori tackling the far climb on the course.

A huge day for Canada's Emilly Johnston. She hustled her way into third and stayed there for the remaining laps.

Sofie Pedersen made her intentions from the very start.

Ginia Caluori tried to keep Pedersen in her sights, ultimately finishing her day in second.

Sofie Pedersen was unstoppable in Nove Mesto

Sofie Pedersen managed to pull out a thirty-second lead over her competitors.

Emilly Johnston takes home her first World Cup podium.

The top three U23 women in Nove Mesto - Sofie Pedersen, Ginia Caluori, and Emilly Johnston

Sofie Pedersen gets her season off to the best possible start.

What a day it'd turn out to be for Puck Pieterse.

Loana Lecomte has done well here in the past. She'll surely be a threat in the women's field.

Evie Richards seems to be back firing on all cylinders.

New team, new bike, and the rainbow stripes - Pauline Ferrand Prevot is looking the part to be a contender today.

Fresh off an XCC win, Laura Stigger lines up with a hop in her step.

A regular in the mix, Anne Terpstra takes the line.

After a strong U23 career, Puck Pieterse is about to show the Elite field what she's all about.

The elite women leave the start line for their first XCO of the season.

Haley Batten had a strong start and set the pace.

Puck Pieterse flying through the dust kicked up by her competitors in the early laps.

An early gap opened up between Evie Richards and everyone else.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot with eventual winner Puck Pieterse watching her every move.

The battles raged on behind Richards in the early stages of the race. Puck Pieterse has already made moves towards to the front.

Rebecca Henderson found some pace today for a top-ten finish.

Caroline Bohe catches and eventually passes Kate Courtney by the middle of the race. She'd end her day in seventh.

Evie Richards looked in commanding form and lead the race until an unfortunate flat had her fighting back, settling for fourth.

Sina Frei battling hard, she'd end up 9th.

Last year's overall World Cup winner Alessandra Keller will be content with her start to the 2023 season.

Loana Lecomte with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Puck Pieterse in her sights.

Loana Lecomte matched her number plate for third. She didn't quite have the pace to catch Ferrand Prevot and Pieterse way up front.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot stayed consistent throughout the race, absorbing hits from all but one attack.

A ride for the books today for Puck Pieterse.

Pauline had the win in her sights but it wasn't to be her day.

Loana Lecomte and Evie Richards catch up after the race.

Puck Pieterse takes the win in front of Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Loana Lecomte, Evie Richards and Alessandra Keller.

It didn't take Puck Pieterse long to get acquainted with the elite World Cup podium.

All eyes were on Tom Pidcock after his XCC win on Friday night.

Umbrellas were out as soon as the boxes opened for the men's race.

Tom Pidcock heads into the arena, ready for battle.

Jordan Sarrou lines up quiet and calm.

Thomas Griot didn't seem to mind the rain today one bit.

Nino Schurter still searching for that elusive and record-breaking World Cup win.

The Men start as the rain continues to soak.

Into the woods they go.

Luca Schwarzbauer leading the pack early on.

Thomas Pidcock planted himself up front after the start loop and made sure he kept his perfect record alive in Nove Mesto.

Right off the bat, Joshua Dubau had Pidcock in his sights.

The chase group of Sarrou, Schurter, and Schwarzbauer grinding up the classic climb.

Lars Forster showing good form and into the top ten.

Mathias Flückiger will be happy to put last year behind him and was straight back into the World Cup top 10 today.

The long game of cat and mouse between Dubau and Pidcock went on for most of the race.

Nino Schurter trying to break free of Luca Schwarzbauer.

Joshua Dubau kept Pidcock close but not close enough.

Thomas Griot took the last spot on the podium ahead of his teammate.

Jordan Sarrou starting his 2023 season off with a podium.

Nino Schurter up and over the rocks, just passing Sarrou for third.

With one to go, Pidcock was running out of time to make his move.

Tom Pidcock didn't have it all his own way today but was ultimately too strong for the rest.

Tom Pidcock does it again in Nove Mesto.

Nino Shcurter got the better of Jordan Sarrou on the sprint to the line.

Tom Pidcock seems to be getting on well with his new race bike.

Tom Pidcock, Joshua Dubau, Nino Schurter, Jordan Sarrou and Thomas Griot complete the top 5.

Tom Pidcock goes two from two in Nove Mesto taking both the XCC and XCO wins.

The 2023 XC World Cup season has seen its first winners as riders battled it out on the legendary Nove Mesto course. The event held in the Czech Republic always produces some of the most exciting racing of the season with the past four days of frantic action keeping up the tradition.After the lung-busting XCC races on Thursday and Friday, it was the U23 who kicked off the Olympic discipline races with some closely fought battles for the all-important podium positions. Oliver Vedersø Sølvhøj, who came third in the XCC, started his 2023 season in a big way taking his first even XCO win. Second-placed Dario Lillo fought hard to make it his day, but a gap built on the fourth full lap was too difficult to overcome. The Swiss rider had settle for the silver medal at round one. In another heavily contested fight on course, Tom Schellekens pulled a final lap attack to push past Oleksandr Hudyma and secure third.Next up was be the U23 Women, here we saw a very different performance with Sofie Pedersen launching out of the start and never looking back to start off her season in the best possible way. For a while, she did have some race companions with Swiss riders Ginia Caluori and Ronja Blöchlinger following for a short period, a rear wheel mechanical ended Ronja Blöchlinger's chances of a top result. Ginia Caluori was the last rider standing in the way of the win. Ginia Caluori couldn't match the downhill speed of the leader and a gap begun to grow that could not be closed, it would build to 30 seconds by the finish line.The next morning and with conditions still dry and dusty, for now, it was the turn of the Elite Women to tackle the Czech roots and rocks. In the early stages of the race Evie Richards looked dominant building a lead of around 10 seconds after the second full lap. Sadly it was not the British rider's big day as she flatted just short of the tech zone and a long pit stop ruined any chance at joining back with the leading riders. With Evie Richards off the front of the race, it was down to world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and the young multi-discipline talent of Puck Pieterse. The story of the race was set as the two leading riders played a dramatic game of cat and mouse across the closing laps. As the race entered its final lap, it looked like Pauline Ferrand Prevot would take it holding an advantage of sevens seconds, but a big push from Puck Pieterse saw this disappear. Not wanting to go into the finish area alongside the current world champion Puck Pieterse launched an all-out attack into the Cannondale BMX section and was able to hold a small lead into the finish area and take a huge first elite XCO victory.Ensuring that things were not easy for the Elite Men the predicted wet weather rolled in just in time to soak the course making the already slippery rock and roots just a little bit harder. With wins the past two times he has raced the XCO at Nove Mesto all eyes were on Tom Pidcock, this was very much his race to lose after coming from last to first in the XCC racing. Although Tom Pidcock was now starting on the front row, his fellow riders did not make this an easy win. After an incredibly fast start from Luca Schwarzbauer, it only took the start loop and first lap for Tom Pidcock to take his place at the front.With the rain continuing to fall, Tom Pidcock and Joshua Dubau made the most of the chasing group struggling to stay upright on the rocky Shimano Expert Climb. The pair pushed hard to open up a sizeable gap of 15 seconds after lap two. From here it was very much a battle between these two as Joshua Dubau put down a flawless ride against Tom Pidcock who continued to make mistakes on the wet course and even crashed after taking the wrong line through a corner. For a while, it looked like Joshua Dubau could hold the gap created by the crash, but the Olympic champion caught the leader with two laps to go. In a nail-biting conclusion, Tom Pidcock waited right until the entrance to the final singletrack section to launch an attack and creating a small gap to the line and take his third consecutive win in Nove Mesto.The XC World Cup season heads onto Lenzerheide next although it will be without round one winner Tom Pidcock as he shifts his focus away from MTB for a while. Tom Pidcock has said he will be at more World Cups this season and the XC World Championships are one of his big aims for the year.