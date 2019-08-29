Photo Epic: Off to an Electric Start - Mont Sainte Anne World Champs XC and eMTB 2019

The World Championships got underway today in MSA with the team relay and a new event, eMTB Worlds. Switzerland took the win in the relay, with Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter doing the heavy heavy lifting in the last two laps to take the lead and snatch the win. Kate Courtney and team USA took second, and Pauline Ferrand Prevot and team France rounded out the medals in third. After the team relay, the newest addition to World Championships, eMTB racing, took place. In a four-lap format. Alan Hatherly from RSA and Nathalie Schnitter of Switzerland took the top honors on the Turbocharged bikes.EXC
But going round and XC course with a motor? Pointless to me.
