Photo Epic: Off to an Electric Start - Mont Sainte Anne World Champs XC and eMTB 2019

Team relay start.

One hard lap. It's an all-out effort for your teammates and country.

Racers ready for the tag on the left, incoming riders on the right.

Trying to keep cool in the Quebec heat.

Final tag out for Jolanda Neff and the Swiss.

Eve Richards pushing hard.

Annika Langvad making her way up to the Beatrice.

Haley Batten takes off for her lap.

Kate Courtney puts in her lap for team USA who took home the silver.

Christopher Blevins put in work for the U.S. in the first lap.

Sina Frei helping team Swiss to victory.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot on her lap for team France.

Nino Schurter making sure the Swiss take the win.

Nino Schurter brings the gold home for team Swiss.

Jolanda Neff put it all out there and paved the way for Nino to take the win.

Team Switzerland brings home the first gold medal of what could be a sizable haul this weekend.

EXC

Wyn Masters was all smiles trying out this new discipline.

Jaroslav Kulhavy came back out of retirement for this one.

Epic eMoustache.

The men's field gets on its way.

Women's eBike start.

Downhill guy Wyn Masters still finds time for some air on this XC course.

Jean Pierre Bruni, Loic's father rallies his eMTB in the Masters class.

Kulhavy up the steep climb.

Former XC legend, Julien Absalon, closed out the first eMtb Champs podium after a strong ride.

Second place for France's eMtb National Champ Jerome Gilloux.

Anneke Beerten put in solid work for third.

Maghalie Rochette had the lead for a good while before the Swiss rider, Nathalie Schneitter, finally caught her on the last lap.

Alan Hatherly on his way to World Champion in eMTB Worlds.It was his second in succession as he was Under 23 XC champion in Lenzerhedie last year.

Alan Hatherly takes the win in the first-ever eMTB World Championships.

Nathalie Schneitter is the first women's eMTB world Champion.

Anneke Beerten stoked on her day.

Wyn making sure Wheelie Wednesday went on regardless.

Maghalie dusted after surrendering to Schneitter.

Kenta was the people's champ today.

Wyn Masters tried his hand at ebike racing today. "I didn't get used to the bike until the third lap."

When your ebike bites back.

