Photo Epic: One Fast Decade - 10 Years of World Cup Racing at Leogang

Ten years of top-flight racing and the results are in; more often than not, Leogang is a mudder. There have been few World Cup weeks that managed to escape that standard dose of heavy summer rain at some point. Over the years it's become a cliché to make comparisons and to long for a return to the beloved old school race venue of Schladming, but as this story hopes to illuminate - Leogang has been good to us. It's a venue that has delivered fantastic racing with tight times and tons of drama every year for the last 10 years. Multiple MTB miracles have been witnessed on these hallowed grounds... Series-winning runs, tyreless runs, chainless runs. And scrubs. God bless that superbly photogenic step-down.
Indeed some of the most outrageous and down-right incredible race performances have gone down on various iterations of this Austrian race track. Many of them at the hands of Aaron Gwin, the most successful athlete at this venue with a more than formidable 7 podiums, including 4 wins (2011, 2015, 2016, 2017). Minnaar and Brosnan have each ridden to 6 podiums over the years with Minnaar also having taken the Worlds gold in 2012. In the women's, Rachel Atherton has taken 7 podiums over the decade, including 3 wins (2015, 2016 & 2018 ), with Myriam Nicole not far behind on podiums, but without any wins to her name.
Here's hoping the 2020 World Championship can maintain its slot this October and we get to see Loic Bruni and Myriam Nicole defend the coveted stripes. For now let's take a look back down memory lane, beginning in the slop, some 10 years ago.
2010
This was the year we had to say a last-minute goodbye to the very popular Schladming and welcome a debut year from Austrian alternative, Leogang, known for its growing bike park. On a lengthy 4 minute + course, Greg Minnaar won out over rival Gee Atherton in a fierce battle that would rage on for the remainder of the season, while Sabrina Jonnier roared to victory by almost 4 seconds ahead of Emmeline Ragot.
Elite Men
1 Greg MINNAAR 4:05.65
2 Gee ATHERTON 4:06.39
3 Aaron GWIN 4:10.09
4 Sam BLENKINSOP 4:11.17
5 Cam COLE 4:11.77
6 Steve PEAT 4:11.82
7 Brendan FAIRCLOUGH 4:12.61
8 Justin LEOV 4:12.93
9 Matti LEHIKOINEN 4:13.25
10 Matt SIMMONDS 4:13.82
Elite Women
1 Sabrina JONNIER 4:52.70
2 Emmeline RAGOT 4:56.24
3 Floriane PUGIN 4:58.05
4 Tracy MOSELEY 5:02.39
5 Myriam NICOLE 5:05.48
6 Céline GROS 5:10.91
7 Claire BUCHAR 5:12.72
8 Manon CARPENTER 5:13.20
9 Petra BERNHARD 5:13.62
10 Micayla GATTO 5:28.69
2011
Torrential rain before practice turned the 2011 track into a slow and sticky war-zone. Trek's Aaron Gwin dominated the season and made light work of his first victory of many on this race track. Scott rider, Floriane Pugin, took her first and last career win here before her retirement in 2013.
Elite Men
1 Aaron GWIN 3:44.18
2 Gee ATHERTON 3:46.29
3 Greg MINNAAR 3:49.90
4 Steve SMITH 3:52.12
5 Sam HILL 3:53.41
6 Danny HART 3:53.43
7 Cédric GRACIA 3:53.54
8 Justin LEOV 3:54.17
9 Sam BLENKINSOP 3:54.34
10 Brook MACDONALD 3:54.80
Elite Women
1 Floriane PUGIN 4:29.43
2 Rachel ATHERTON 4:32.01
3 Tracy MOSELEY 4:32.12
4 Myriam NICOLE 4:39.23
5 Sabrina JONNIER 4:40.16
6 Petra BERNHARD 4:43.38
7 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:48.90
8 Micayla GATTO 4:50.71
9 Céline GROS 4:52.68
10 Morgane CHARRE 4:55.54
2012
It was a great relief to all when the World Champs came to Leogang, after the horrors of ultra-steep, extra moist, Champery the year prior. Defending champs, Danny Hart and Emmeline Ragot were unable to hang onto the stripes and Greg Minnaar and Morgane Charre reigned supreme. Meanwhile, Aaron Gwin experienced the first of his multitude of mechanical curiosities at the venue as his brakes appeared to give out mid-run.
Elite Men
1 Greg MINNAAR 3:21.79
2 Gee ATHERTON 3:22.37
3 Steve SMITH 3:23.00
4 Mick HANNAH 3:23.93
5 Sam HILL 3:25.20
6 Damien SPAGNOLO 3:25.65
7 Florent PAYET 3:26.02
8 Brook MACDONALD 3:26.65
9 Markus PEKOLL 3:27.56
10 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ VILLEGAS 3:27.85
Elite Women
1 Morgane CHARRE 3:50.65
2 Emmeline RAGOT 3:51.85
3 Manon CARPENTER 3:52.14
4 Floriane PUGIN 3:52.27
5 Rachel ATHERTON 3:56.55
6 Micayla GATTO 4:00.19
7 Casey BROWN 4:00.26
8 Miriam RUCHTI 4:03.21
9 Claire BUCHAR 4:04.57
10 Tracy MOSELEY 4:04.80
2013
The snow-dusted peaks of Leogang played host to the season finale of the 2013 season and what a barn burner it proved to be. Emmeline Ragot won the battle, but Rachel Atherton won the war while Gee Atherton and Stevie Smith went head to head in a winner-takes-all for the overall title. Gee Atherton rode a solid race, but it wasn't to be enough and the last man down the hill rose to the occasion like a boss.
Elite Men
1 Steve SMITH 3:23.96
2 Loïc BRUNI 3:25.27
3 Mick HANNAH 3:25.89
4 Gee ATHERTON 3:26.82
5 Josh BRYCELAND 3:27.36
6 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ VILLEGAS 3:28.23
7 Sam BLENKINSOP 3:28.28
8 Troy BROSNAN 3:29.54
9 Steve PEAT 3:30.00
10 Connor FEARON 3:30.58
Elite Women
1 Emmeline RAGOT 3:52.87
2 Rachel ATHERTON 3:53.37
3 Manon CARPENTER 3:57.68
4 Jill KINTNER 4:00.43
5 Myriam NICOLE 4:00.68
6 Morgane CHARRE 4:03.46
7 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:03.47
8 Tracey HANNAH 4:05.94
9 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:06.04
10 Micayla GATTO 4:08.21
2014
There aren't many races where the rider in 78th position steals the limelight, but we all remember the outrageous determination (and skill) of top-qualifier, Aaron Gwin on a mission to salvage a few points riding on raw metal. Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland rode to his first career win in a victory that would launch his assault on the overall title, while Bruni wasted a winning run and MacDonald found his way back on the podium after a hiatus. Manon Carpenter won out over Rachel Atherton in a break-out season that saw Carpenter go on to take the rainbows later in the year in Norway.
Elite Men
1 Josh BRYCELAND 3:18.75
2 Greg MINNAAR 3:20.02
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:20.03
4 Brook MACDONALD 3:20.05
5 George BRANNIGAN 3:20.68
6 Matt SIMMONDS 3:20.95
7 Danny HART 3:21.06
8 Andrew NEETHLING 3:21.25
9 Connor FEARON 3:21.37
10 Sam HILL 3:21.65
Elite Women
1 Manon CARPENTER 3:42.52
2 Rachel ATHERTON 3:45.22
3 Myriam NICOLE 3:46.55
4 Emmeline RAGOT 3:46.83
5 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 3:50.45
6 Jill KINTNER 3:54.53
7 Tracey HANNAH 3:56.09
8 Micayla GATTO 3:56.54
9 Morgane CHARRE 3:58.13
10 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:58.86
2015
Racing with no rear tyre seemed tremendously special back in 2014. 2015 was a new era, however; one in which a racer would no longer require a chain to ride to victory. Suffice to say the brilliance of the run Aaron Gwin put together that day after snapping his chain within yards of the start hut, may not be surpassed for years or even decades to come. Rachel Atherton bounced back into the top spot after defeat the year prior and Connor Fearon came mighty close to his first-ever World Cup win, but there was nobody that day capable of out-shining the mighty 'Gwizard'.
Elite Men
1 Aaron GWIN 3:34.35
2 Connor FEARON 3:34.40
3 Rémi THIRION 3:35.68
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:35.92
5 Greg MINNAAR 3:36.30
6 Gee ATHERTON 3:37.15
7 Josh BRYCELAND 3:37.90
8 Loïc BRUNI 3:38.68
9 Brook MACDONALD 3:39.43
10 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ 3:39.44
Elite Women
1 Rachel ATHERTON 4:04.11
2 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:07.13
3 Emmeline RAGOT 4:07.28
4 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:14.13
5 Jill KINTNER 4:14.50
6 Tracey HANNAH 4:15.06
7 Morgane CHARRE 4:18.32
8 Miranda MILLER 4:23.34
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 4:23.79
10 Katy CURD 4:25.14
2016
Rachel Atherton scored a convincing 5-second victory over Tahnee Seagrave, while in the mens, usual suspects, Minnaar and Brosnan were right up there as ever. A new kid on the block, by the name of Loris Vergier, was threatening the top step, but still, no one could prevent Aaron Gwin from claiming his second consecutive win by more than 3 seconds.
Elite Men
1 Aaron GWIN 3:28.69
2 Loris VERGIER 3:31.82
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:32.80
4 Danny HART 3:34.06
5 Greg MINNAAR 3:35.17
6 Greg WILLIAMSON 3:37.12
7 Bernard KERR 3:37.19
8 Connor FEARON 3:37.66
9 Joe SMITH 3:38.66
10 Rémi THIRION 3:38.78
Elite Women
1 Rachel ATHERTON 4:09.39
2 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:14.76
3 Miranda MILLER 4:19.31
4 Tracey HANNAH 4:20.88
5 Manon CARPENTER 4:21.35
6 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:25.71
7 Marine CABIROU 4:32.46
8 Veronika WIDMANN 4:35.75
9 Sandra RÜBESAM 4:37.35
10 Jana BARTOVA 4:39.68
2017
Long-awaited victory finally came for Tahnee Seagrave, all the sweeter with a close win over second-place Tracey Hannah. Meanwhile, 2017 was to be the hat-trick year for AG who silenced all the non-existent doubters of his formidable abilities at this venue. Loris Vergier came runner up for the second time ahead of every-timers Minnaar and Brosnan, while Bernard Kerr scored his first podium.
Elite Men
1 Aaron GWIN 3:06.96
2 Loris VERGIER 3:08.39
3 Greg MINNAAR 3:09.64
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:10.24
5 Bernard KERR 3:11.31
6 Laurie GREENLAND 3:11.47
7 Luca SHAW 3:12.10
8 Mick HANNAH 3:12.25
9 Jack MOIR 3:14.06
10 Connor FEARON 3:14.12
Elite Women
1 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 3:36.08
2 Tracey HANNAH 3:36.78
3 Myriam NICOLE 3:38.58
4 Manon CARPENTER 3:39.03
5 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:44.14
6 Alia MARCELLINI 3:45.50
7 Morgane CHARRE 3:46.71
8 Marine CABIROU 3:47.04
9 Eleonora FARINA 3:47.42
10 Monika HRASTNIK 3:49.36
2018
A big year in the Austrian mountain meadows that saw Rachel Atherton secure her third Leogang win, less than a second ahead of Myriam Nicole. Laurie Greenland and Monika Hrastnik scored their career-best results and Amaury Pierron blocked Aaron Gwin's bandaged thumb from what would have been his fourth Leogang title on the trot. Unfortunately, Luca Shaw did a 'Bruni' (in Leogang) and threw away his top qualifier.
Elite Men
1 Amaury PIERRON 3:10.99
2 Aaron GWIN 3:11.50
3 Laurie GREENLAND 3:12.15
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:12.31
5 Loris VERGIER 3:13.12
6 Dakotah NORTON 3:13.39
7 Connor FEARON 3:14.02
8 Mike JONES 3:14.38
9 Brook MACDONALD 3:14.48
10 Mark WALLACE 3:14.88
Elite Women
1 Rachel ATHERTON 3:41.14
2 Myriam NICOLE 3:41.78
3 Tracey HANNAH 3:45.12
4 Monika HRASTNIK 3:49.60
5 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:52.78
6 Sian A'HERN 3:54.59
7 Katy CURD 3:56.15
8 Veronika WIDMANN 3:57.63
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 3:58.21
10 Jana BARTOVA 3:59.90
2019
No cigar once again for poor Loris Vergier who crashed out on a potentially winning run, but Loic Bruni finally did the business and sent his bright whites to victory. A heavy crash in practice saw Pierron slip off the podium and a dodgy ankle kept Gwin at bay. Tracey Hannah, at last, cracked the code to the Austrian Autobahn, only helping her chances for the 2019 overall. It was a welcome to the top steps to Germany's Nina Hoffman and New Zealand's Kate Weatherly.
Elite Men
1 Loïc BRUNI 3:16.13
2 Greg MINNAAR 3:16.46
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:16.88
4 Danny HART 3:18.13
5 Aaron GWIN 3:18.55
6 Amaury PIERRON 3:18.65
7 Charlie HARRISON 3:19.33
8 Connor FEARON 3:19.42
9 Luca SHAW 3:19.64
10 Jure ŽABJEK 3:19.69
Elite Women
1 Tracey HANNAH 3:42.11
2 Nina HOFFMANN 3:44.54
3 Kate WEATHERLY 3:51.47
4 Marine CABIROU 3:51.67
5 Veronika WIDMANN 3:54.19
6 Raphaela RICHTER 3:55.37
7 Camille BALANCHE 3:55.37
8 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:57.73
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 3:58.18
10 Sian A'HERN 3:59.30
