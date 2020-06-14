Photo Epic: One Fast Decade - 10 Years of World Cup Racing at Leogang

Jun 14, 2020
by Nathan Hughes  

Storms a brewin Leogang s high alpine is a menacing place to be when the weather turns. With the current forecast it seems destined to have a significant impact on the race.
ONE FAST DECADE
10 YEARS OF WORLD CUP RACING AT LEOGANG
Photography by Kodermac, Meaghre, Britton, Gore, Hughes, Delorme, Vathis, Bell & Trumpore


Ten years of top-flight racing and the results are in; more often than not, Leogang is a mudder. There have been few World Cup weeks that managed to escape that standard dose of heavy summer rain at some point. Over the years it's become a cliché to make comparisons and to long for a return to the beloved old school race venue of Schladming, but as this story hopes to illuminate - Leogang has been good to us. It's a venue that has delivered fantastic racing with tight times and tons of drama every year for the last 10 years. Multiple MTB miracles have been witnessed on these hallowed grounds... Series-winning runs, tyreless runs, chainless runs. And scrubs. God bless that superbly photogenic step-down.

Indeed some of the most outrageous and down-right incredible race performances have gone down on various iterations of this Austrian race track. Many of them at the hands of Aaron Gwin, the most successful athlete at this venue with a more than formidable 7 podiums, including 4 wins (2011, 2015, 2016, 2017). Minnaar and Brosnan have each ridden to 6 podiums over the years with Minnaar also having taken the Worlds gold in 2012. In the women's, Rachel Atherton has taken 7 podiums over the decade, including 3 wins (2015, 2016 & 2018 ), with Myriam Nicole not far behind on podiums, but without any wins to her name.

Here's hoping the 2020 World Championship can maintain its slot this October and we get to see Loic Bruni and Myriam Nicole defend the coveted stripes. For now let's take a look back down memory lane, beginning in the slop, some 10 years ago.


The undisputed King of Leogang Aaron Gwin has won here three years in a row.
The best thing about this side of Austria is there are more cows than people.

You just can t help seeing a chain without remembering the most ridiculous and incredible thing in downhill racing right here in Leogang. Of course when Aaron Gwin took the win in 2015 with one...
Willkommen in Osterreich meine Freunde.



2010


This was the year we had to say a last-minute goodbye to the very popular Schladming and welcome a debut year from Austrian alternative, Leogang, known for its growing bike park. On a lengthy 4 minute + course, Greg Minnaar won out over rival Gee Atherton in a fierce battle that would rage on for the remainder of the season, while Sabrina Jonnier roared to victory by almost 4 seconds ahead of Emmeline Ragot.



Elite Men

1 Greg MINNAAR 4:05.65
2 Gee ATHERTON 4:06.39
3 Aaron GWIN 4:10.09
4 Sam BLENKINSOP 4:11.17
5 Cam COLE 4:11.77
6 Steve PEAT 4:11.82
7 Brendan FAIRCLOUGH 4:12.61
8 Justin LEOV 4:12.93
9 Matti LEHIKOINEN 4:13.25
10 Matt SIMMONDS 4:13.82

Elite Women

1 Sabrina JONNIER 4:52.70
2 Emmeline RAGOT 4:56.24
3 Floriane PUGIN 4:58.05
4 Tracy MOSELEY 5:02.39
5 Myriam NICOLE 5:05.48
6 Céline GROS 5:10.91
7 Claire BUCHAR 5:12.72
8 Manon CARPENTER 5:13.20
9 Petra BERNHARD 5:13.62
10 Micayla GATTO 5:28.69


Sabrina Jonnier storming to victory in the elite womens race.
Sabrina Jonnier storming to victory in the elite womens race.

Matti Lehikoinen finding the grip on the wet roots.
Matti Lehikoinen finding the grip on the wet roots.
Greg Minnaar rounds the final corner and step down to take the win.
Greg Minnaar rounds the final corner and step down to take the win.

Brendan Fairclough; all smiles despite the mud.
Brendan Fairclough; all smiles despite the mud.




2011

Torrential rain before practice turned the 2011 track into a slow and sticky war-zone. Trek's Aaron Gwin dominated the season and made light work of his first victory of many on this race track. Scott rider, Floriane Pugin, took her first and last career win here before her retirement in 2013.



Elite Men

1 Aaron GWIN 3:44.18
2 Gee ATHERTON 3:46.29
3 Greg MINNAAR 3:49.90
4 Steve SMITH 3:52.12
5 Sam HILL 3:53.41
6 Danny HART 3:53.43
7 Cédric GRACIA 3:53.54
8 Justin LEOV 3:54.17
9 Sam BLENKINSOP 3:54.34
10 Brook MACDONALD 3:54.80


Elite Women

1 Floriane PUGIN 4:29.43
2 Rachel ATHERTON 4:32.01
3 Tracy MOSELEY 4:32.12
4 Myriam NICOLE 4:39.23
5 Sabrina JONNIER 4:40.16
6 Petra BERNHARD 4:43.38
7 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:48.90
8 Micayla GATTO 4:50.71
9 Céline GROS 4:52.68
10 Morgane CHARRE 4:55.54



Ya good luck with that.
Ya, good luck with those conditions.
Loic Bruni the new kid on the Lapierre squad has sick handling skills but was no match for the mud during the morning training.
Lapierre new kid, Loic Bruni, sinking in the mud during the morning training.

Aaron Gwin with the fastest qualifying time today
Aaron Gwin on a tear with the fastest qualifying time today.

Just don t touch the brakes and try not to make any sudden direction changes.
Just don't touch the brakes and try not to make any sudden direction changes.
Sam Hill spreading a bit of peanut butter
Sam Hill spreading a bit of peanut butter.

On the bubble sucks. You desperately want to make the cut but you have no idea if some unknown is going to take you out especially when you are at a world cup with 257 racers lined up to qualify.
Wyn Masters waits to see if he will make the cut; no easy task with 257 racers lined up to qualify.


Rachel Atherton was having a smoking run. She was second fastest at the first split tops at the second split and then tossed it away in the lower woods somewhere. One thing s for certain - Fort William was home turf Leogang most definitely was not. But Rachel is most definitely back.
Rachel Atherton was having a smoking run. She was second fastest at the first split, top at the second split, and then tossed it away in the lower woods somewhere.
Floriane Pugin was all business during her final run. She was back .5 seconds behind Rachel Atherton at the first split but managed to pull it together in the bottom woods to surge ahead by 2.583 seconds.
Floriane Pugin was all business during her final run. She was back 0.5 seconds on Atherton at the first split but managed to pull it together in the bottom woods to surge ahead.



2012

It was a great relief to all when the World Champs came to Leogang, after the horrors of ultra-steep, extra moist, Champery the year prior. Defending champs, Danny Hart and Emmeline Ragot were unable to hang onto the stripes and Greg Minnaar and Morgane Charre reigned supreme. Meanwhile, Aaron Gwin experienced the first of his multitude of mechanical curiosities at the venue as his brakes appeared to give out mid-run.



Elite Men

1 Greg MINNAAR 3:21.79
2 Gee ATHERTON 3:22.37
3 Steve SMITH 3:23.00
4 Mick HANNAH 3:23.93
5 Sam HILL 3:25.20
6 Damien SPAGNOLO 3:25.65
7 Florent PAYET 3:26.02
8 Brook MACDONALD 3:26.65
9 Markus PEKOLL 3:27.56
10 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ VILLEGAS 3:27.85


Elite Women

1 Morgane CHARRE 3:50.65
2 Emmeline RAGOT 3:51.85
3 Manon CARPENTER 3:52.14
4 Floriane PUGIN 3:52.27
5 Rachel ATHERTON 3:56.55
6 Micayla GATTO 4:00.19
7 Casey BROWN 4:00.26
8 Miriam RUCHTI 4:03.21
9 Claire BUCHAR 4:04.57
10 Tracy MOSELEY 4:04.80



Greg Minnaar has no issues with a bit of rain this afternoon. Ride it like it s dry.
Greg Minnaar has no issues with a bit of rain this afternoon. Ride it like it's dry.

The cart went off the rails for quite a few racers yesterday none more visibly that Aaron Gwin. Gwin had a technical problem going into the steepest woods and had to pull over and slow downafter almost dying in the trees.
The cart went off the rails for Gwin with a technical problem going into the steepest woods.
Brook Macdonald tried to relax before his run. This isn t easy for most racers but extra hard for brook. Relaxing isn t something he does well.
Brook Macdonald trying to relax before his run, but it's not something he does well.

Morgane Charre and Greg Minnaar.
World Champions, Morgane Charre and Greg Minnaar.

Troy shows off his custom Sam Hill goggle eyebrows this morning. Arts and crafts hour to keep the moisture out of your tear offs.
Troy shows off his custom Sam Hill goggle eyebrows this morning.
Mechanics in every tent were tending to last minute mud preparations this morning. Most had their riders bikes ready to go late last night so they could use the morning to rig up fenders and mudflaps.
Mechanics in every tent were tending to last-minute mud preparations this morning.



2013


The snow-dusted peaks of Leogang played host to the season finale of the 2013 season and what a barn burner it proved to be. Emmeline Ragot won the battle, but Rachel Atherton won the war while Gee Atherton and Stevie Smith went head to head in a winner-takes-all for the overall title. Gee Atherton rode a solid race, but it wasn't to be enough and the last man down the hill rose to the occasion like a boss.



Elite Men

1 Steve SMITH 3:23.96
2 Loïc BRUNI 3:25.27
3 Mick HANNAH 3:25.89
4 Gee ATHERTON 3:26.82
5 Josh BRYCELAND 3:27.36
6 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ VILLEGAS 3:28.23
7 Sam BLENKINSOP 3:28.28
8 Troy BROSNAN 3:29.54
9 Steve PEAT 3:30.00
10 Connor FEARON 3:30.58


Elite Women

1 Emmeline RAGOT 3:52.87
2 Rachel ATHERTON 3:53.37
3 Manon CARPENTER 3:57.68
4 Jill KINTNER 4:00.43
5 Myriam NICOLE 4:00.68
6 Morgane CHARRE 4:03.46
7 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:03.47
8 Tracey HANNAH 4:05.94
9 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:06.04
10 Micayla GATTO 4:08.21


Rach amp Stevie
Rachel Atherton and Stevie Smith celebrate their wins of the 2013 season overall.

Sound of music mntn
Gee boost

Steve Smith
Steve Smith hits the final turn with the finish arch in sight.
Comfortable viewing
Uncomfortable viewing on the hot seat, not least for Gee Atherton.

Steve Smith
An unforgettable victory under pressure for Steve Smith.

She may have failed to catch Ragot today but it s been a phenomenal year for Rachel Atherton. With such convincing big margin victories in Scotland Italy Andorra and Norway it seems a bit wrong that 2nd place was just 130 points back in the overall but that s how it works.
She may have failed to catch Ragot today, but it's been a phenomenal year for Rachel Atherton.
And the winner is...Ragot for the second time this season. She stomped the win in Mont St Anne and managed it again by just half a second to seal 2nd place overall.
Ragot stomped the win in Mont St Anne and managed it again by just half a second to secure 2nd place overall.

Side podium
A podium to remember in the mountains of Austria.



2014

There aren't many races where the rider in 78th position steals the limelight, but we all remember the outrageous determination (and skill) of top-qualifier, Aaron Gwin on a mission to salvage a few points riding on raw metal. Josh 'Ratboy' Bryceland rode to his first career win in a victory that would launch his assault on the overall title, while Bruni wasted a winning run and MacDonald found his way back on the podium after a hiatus. Manon Carpenter won out over Rachel Atherton in a break-out season that saw Carpenter go on to take the rainbows later in the year in Norway.




Elite Men

1 Josh BRYCELAND 3:18.75
2 Greg MINNAAR 3:20.02
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:20.03
4 Brook MACDONALD 3:20.05
5 George BRANNIGAN 3:20.68
6 Matt SIMMONDS 3:20.95
7 Danny HART 3:21.06
8 Andrew NEETHLING 3:21.25
9 Connor FEARON 3:21.37
10 Sam HILL 3:21.65


Elite Women

1 Manon CARPENTER 3:42.52
2 Rachel ATHERTON 3:45.22
3 Myriam NICOLE 3:46.55
4 Emmeline RAGOT 3:46.83
5 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 3:50.45
6 Jill KINTNER 3:54.53
7 Tracey HANNAH 3:56.09
8 Micayla GATTO 3:56.54
9 Morgane CHARRE 3:58.13
10 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:58.86


ET phone home. If I could only combine this shot with the same appearance of the moon from yesterday night.

2014 World Cup 4 Leogang
The fastest run on the rim the World has known.

Ratboy coming into the mid rock section. After a couple practice runs I thought I might be able do this and f cking win this thing. Turns out Bruni was going a lot quicker and gutted for him for sure.
Ratboy coming in hot to the mid rock garden.

RATBOY FTW
The year of the rat.
Ratty getting a lift around in Peaty style.
Josh Bryceland getting a lift around, Peaty style.

Manon Carpenter is in a leaguge of her own right now. Her speed through the tech woods was simply untouchable.
Manon Carpenter is in a league of her own right now. Her speed through the tech woods was simply untouchable.

Loic Bruni is looking on point here in Leogang. He certainly isn t having much trouble in the woods sections. He s looking loose and quick.
Loic Bruni is looking on point here in Leogang, looking loose and quick.
2014 World Cup 4 Leogang
Top qualifier, Bruni, devastated to throw it all away.



2015


Racing with no rear tyre seemed tremendously special back in 2014. 2015 was a new era, however; one in which a racer would no longer require a chain to ride to victory. Suffice to say the brilliance of the run Aaron Gwin put together that day after snapping his chain within yards of the start hut, may not be surpassed for years or even decades to come. Rachel Atherton bounced back into the top spot after defeat the year prior and Connor Fearon came mighty close to his first-ever World Cup win, but there was nobody that day capable of out-shining the mighty 'Gwizard'.



Elite Men

1 Aaron GWIN 3:34.35
2 Connor FEARON 3:34.40
3 Rémi THIRION 3:35.68
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:35.92
5 Greg MINNAAR 3:36.30
6 Gee ATHERTON 3:37.15
7 Josh BRYCELAND 3:37.90
8 Loïc BRUNI 3:38.68
9 Brook MACDONALD 3:39.43
10 Marcelo GUTIÉRREZ 3:39.44


Elite Women

1 Rachel ATHERTON 4:04.11
2 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:07.13
3 Emmeline RAGOT 4:07.28
4 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:14.13
5 Jill KINTNER 4:14.50
6 Tracey HANNAH 4:15.06
7 Morgane CHARRE 4:18.32
8 Miranda MILLER 4:23.34
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 4:23.79
10 Katy CURD 4:25.14



Remi Thirion is not human. Watching him move his body and bike around through the gnarliest terrain is a sight to behold.
Remi Thirion is not human. Watching him move his body and bike around through the gnarliest terrain is a sight to behold.

With back to back wins Rachel Atherton now has a commanding lead on the World Cup series.
With back to back wins, Rachel Atherton now has a commanding lead on the World Cup series.
Your Women s top three here in Leogang.
Your Women's top three here in Leogang.

It s possible Loic Bruni wanted this win more than anyone else. It s possible he wanted in too much. After crossing the line in the green it was obvious he didn t think he d done enough.
It's possible Loic Bruni wanted this win too much. After crossing the line in the green it was obvious he didn't think he'd done enough.

Is running chain less becoming a trend in World Cup racing
Is running chainless becoming a trend in World Cup racing?
What a day for Aaron Gwin and Team Specialized
What a day for Aaron Gwin and Team Specialized

Full tuck and carrying speed without a chain. Gwin went full beast on this track.
Full tuck and carrying speed without a chain. Gwin went full beast on this track.



2016


Rachel Atherton scored a convincing 5-second victory over Tahnee Seagrave, while in the mens, usual suspects, Minnaar and Brosnan were right up there as ever. A new kid on the block, by the name of Loris Vergier, was threatening the top step, but still, no one could prevent Aaron Gwin from claiming his second consecutive win by more than 3 seconds.



Elite Men

1 Aaron GWIN 3:28.69
2 Loris VERGIER 3:31.82
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:32.80
4 Danny HART 3:34.06
5 Greg MINNAAR 3:35.17
6 Greg WILLIAMSON 3:37.12
7 Bernard KERR 3:37.19
8 Connor FEARON 3:37.66
9 Joe SMITH 3:38.66
10 Rémi THIRION 3:38.78


Elite Women

1 Rachel ATHERTON 4:09.39
2 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 4:14.76
3 Miranda MILLER 4:19.31
4 Tracey HANNAH 4:20.88
5 Manon CARPENTER 4:21.35
6 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 4:25.71
7 Marine CABIROU 4:32.46
8 Veronika WIDMANN 4:35.75
9 Sandra RÜBESAM 4:37.35
10 Jana BARTOVA 4:39.68



In for the Kill Finals - Leogang DH World Cup 2016

In for the Kill Finals - Leogang DH World Cup 2016
The World champs and leader's jersey combo of Rachel Atherton.
Tahnee s back no doubt about it. 2nd place for the FMD Racing superstar.
Second place for the FMD Racing superstar, Tahnee Seagrave.

Troy flys over everyones head on his way to third place.
Troy flies over everyone's head on his way to third place.

Aaron sends his goggles into the screaming crowd.
Aaron sends his goggles into the screaming crowd on his second Leogang win in a row.

In for the Kill Finals - Leogang DH World Cup 2016
In for the Kill Finals - Leogang DH World Cup 2016



2017

Long-awaited victory finally came for Tahnee Seagrave, all the sweeter with a close win over second-place Tracey Hannah. Meanwhile, 2017 was to be the hat-trick year for AG who silenced all the non-existent doubters of his formidable abilities at this venue. Loris Vergier came runner up for the second time ahead of every-timers Minnaar and Brosnan, while Bernard Kerr scored his first podium.



Elite Men

1 Aaron GWIN 3:06.96
2 Loris VERGIER 3:08.39
3 Greg MINNAAR 3:09.64
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:10.24
5 Bernard KERR 3:11.31
6 Laurie GREENLAND 3:11.47
7 Luca SHAW 3:12.10
8 Mick HANNAH 3:12.25
9 Jack MOIR 3:14.06
10 Connor FEARON 3:14.12


Elite Women

1 Tahnée SEAGRAVE 3:36.08
2 Tracey HANNAH 3:36.78
3 Myriam NICOLE 3:38.58
4 Manon CARPENTER 3:39.03
5 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:44.14
6 Alia MARCELLINI 3:45.50
7 Morgane CHARRE 3:46.71
8 Marine CABIROU 3:47.04
9 Eleonora FARINA 3:47.42
10 Monika HRASTNIK 3:49.36



Danny Hart about to take cover in the tunnel from the incoming rain storm.
Danny Hart about to take cover in the tunnel from the incoming rainstorm.

Tahnee looks set to give Tracey Hannah a ru for it tomorrow after finishing just 2.4 seconds back in qualifying.
Tahnee looks set to give Tracey Hannah a run for it tomorrow after finishing just 2.4 seconds back in qualifying.

FMD racing is a family affair and the first people to congratulate Tahnee on her big win were her brother Kaos and her father Tony.
The first people to congratulate Tahnee on her big win were her brother Kaos and her father Tony.
Congrats Tahnee Seagrave.
Congrats Tahnee Seagrave.



Leogan DH World Cup
Loris Vergier, always one of the most dangerous players in Leogang.
Connor Fearon hammering into the hall of fame section behind training buddy Bernard Kerr.
Connor Fearon hammering into the hall of fame section.


A good day all round for the Syndicate with even bigger things to come with a new youthful streak through the side.
A good day all round for the Syndicate with even bigger things to come with a new youthful streak through the side.



2018


A big year in the Austrian mountain meadows that saw Rachel Atherton secure her third Leogang win, less than a second ahead of Myriam Nicole. Laurie Greenland and Monika Hrastnik scored their career-best results and Amaury Pierron blocked Aaron Gwin's bandaged thumb from what would have been his fourth Leogang title on the trot. Unfortunately, Luca Shaw did a 'Bruni' (in Leogang) and threw away his top qualifier.



Elite Men

1 Amaury PIERRON 3:10.99
2 Aaron GWIN 3:11.50
3 Laurie GREENLAND 3:12.15
4 Troy BROSNAN 3:12.31
5 Loris VERGIER 3:13.12
6 Dakotah NORTON 3:13.39
7 Connor FEARON 3:14.02
8 Mike JONES 3:14.38
9 Brook MACDONALD 3:14.48
10 Mark WALLACE 3:14.88


Elite Women

1 Rachel ATHERTON 3:41.14
2 Myriam NICOLE 3:41.78
3 Tracey HANNAH 3:45.12
4 Monika HRASTNIK 3:49.60
5 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:52.78
6 Sian A'HERN 3:54.59
7 Katy CURD 3:56.15
8 Veronika WIDMANN 3:57.63
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 3:58.21
10 Jana BARTOVA 3:59.90



Sometimes it s hard to wrap your head around the fact that Finn Iles is still only 18 years old. So much speed and so much style seems to be the name of the game for today s youth.
Sometimes it's hard to wrap your head around the fact that Finn Iles is still only 18 years old. So much speed and so much style seem to be the name of the game for today's youth.
Whichever way you slice it you just don t get much flatter than that.
Whichever way you slice it, you just don't get much flatter than that.

Gutted. Shaw s pace is searing this season but it just hasn t come together for him it would ve been neck and neck to the line between him and Pierron.
Gutted. Shaw's pace is searing this season but it just hasn't come together for him, it would've been neck and neck to the line between him and Pierron.

full gas and maximum effort all the way to the line for Amaury Pierron as he just beat out Aaron Gwin for the win by a scant 0.50 seconds.
Full gas and maximum effort all the way to the line for Amaury Pierron as he just beat out Aaron Gwin for the win by a scant 0.50 seconds.
One week later and it s a similar scene in the finish arena as Amaury Pierron celebrates a win on the shoulders of his Commencal teammates.
One week later and it's a similar scene in the finish arena as Amaury Pierron celebrates a win on the shoulders of his Commencal teammates.

With the win comes the overall lead the next two races will play to his strengths as well with the steep and technical slopes of Val di Sole and Andorra approaching.
With the win comes the overall lead, the next two races will play to his strengths as well with the steep and technical slopes of Val di Sole and Andorra approaching.

Green through all the splits by a massive margin Rachel Atherton set the fastest time early in the race and held it all the way to the end.
Green through all the splits by a massive margin, Rachel Atherton set the fastest time early in the race and held it all the way to the end.
Rachel Atherton over the moon to get that monkey off her back after injuries and bad luck had put an end to her dominant winning streak.
Rachel Atherton over the moon to get that monkey off her back after injuries and bad luck had put an end to her dominant winning streak.



2019


No cigar once again for poor Loris Vergier who crashed out on a potentially winning run, but Loic Bruni finally did the business and sent his bright whites to victory. A heavy crash in practice saw Pierron slip off the podium and a dodgy ankle kept Gwin at bay. Tracey Hannah, at last, cracked the code to the Austrian Autobahn, only helping her chances for the 2019 overall. It was a welcome to the top steps to Germany's Nina Hoffman and New Zealand's Kate Weatherly.



Elite Men

1 Loïc BRUNI 3:16.13
2 Greg MINNAAR 3:16.46
3 Troy BROSNAN 3:16.88
4 Danny HART 3:18.13
5 Aaron GWIN 3:18.55
6 Amaury PIERRON 3:18.65
7 Charlie HARRISON 3:19.33
8 Connor FEARON 3:19.42
9 Luca SHAW 3:19.64
10 Jure ŽABJEK 3:19.69


Elite Women

1 Tracey HANNAH 3:42.11
2 Nina HOFFMANN 3:44.54
3 Kate WEATHERLY 3:51.47
4 Marine CABIROU 3:51.67
5 Veronika WIDMANN 3:54.19
6 Raphaela RICHTER 3:55.37
7 Camille BALANCHE 3:55.37
8 Emilie SIEGENTHALER 3:57.73
9 Carina CAPPELLARI 3:58.18
10 Sian A'HERN 3:59.30



Vali Holl settling into her pre-race routine.
Austrian rising star, Vali Höll, settling into her pre-race routine.

Loic Bruni dropped in with ten riders to go in front of him. He mentioned having some difficulties trying to figure out the course over qualies. It s safe to say he managed just fine.
Loic Bruni mentioned having some difficulties trying to figure out the course over qualies, but it's safe to say he managed just fine.
Loic Bruni through a sliver of light coign does into the finish area.
Bruni through a sliver of light going down into the finish area.

Two wins out of three tires this season or Loic Bruni.
Two wins out of three tries this season or Loic Bruni.

Nina Hoffmann has got a taste for the podium now and went one step higher than last week and into second.
Nina Hoffmann has got a taste for the podium now and went one step higher than last week and into second.

Tracey Hannah once wears the leaders jersey after three rounds of racing.
Tracey Hannah once wears the leaders jersey after three rounds of racing.
Tracey Hannah has shown that she has thew speed all year and today it finally all came together.
Hannah has shown she has had the speed all year and today it finally came together.

Loris Vergier seemingly out of touch after timed training. He ll be looking to crank it up a notch for qualies tomorrow.
Loris Vergier flying into one of Leogang's many signature tunnels.


Dear clouds and adverse weather-fronts please behave.
Ten amazing years of first-class racing in the mountains of Austria. They went by in a flash. Let us know your favorite!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics DH Racing World Cup DH


