Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

That's it that's all, the Grande Finale and the end of an exciting Enduro World Series came to a close after four dry and dusty stages on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea. Finale Ligure has always been the perfect venue to end the year on a high note and 2018 was no exception. Even in the shortened one day format, the racing was exciting and there was drama on tack right from the get-go.
With her 2nd spot in the overall secure, Isabeau Courdurier had nothing to lose by pushing hard for a win and on stage 1 that's exactly what she did, taking almost 8 seconds out of Cecile Ravanel. Now for a change it would be Cecile who had to play catch-up. In the men's it was a repeat of the past week's rivalry in Ainsa as Richie Rude took the top spot to start the day with Martin Maes closely in tow by less than a second.
Isabeau would continue to pull ahead on stage 2 but Cecile mounted a charge on stage 3 to bring the fight down to the final stage with now a small enough time gap the victory was within reach. Richie too would extend his lead, and Martin Maes would suffer a hand injury that would see him drop off the pace as he tried to limp it home in hopes of salvaging points in the overall. This whole time the series leader and defending champ Sam Hill was hovering just inside the top 10 to ensure the world title would surely remain his.
On the final stage of the season, Cecile Ravanel continued to build on the momentum from her previous stage win and took full advantage of mistakes by Courdurier to not only make up time but to also put six seconds into all the other women on the day. With this result, Ravanel caps off a perfect season with 8 wins in 8 starts and of course with it another world title. Rounding out the podium for the second week in a row was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.
For Richie Rude, it would be total stage domination as he took all four stages, his second overall win in a row and third of the season. Oton held steady to grab second and Frenchman Kevin Miquel took home his first ever podium with 3rd. In the overall Martin Mas would slip from the series podium after scoring no points, and of course, with a consistent result in Finale, it would be Sam Hill that was crowned Enduro World Champ for the second straight year.
6 Comments
I may understand he isn't the most popular racer out there, but without a doubt deserves some coverage. 5th place today, not a single mention.
If he was canadian or american he would be considerer the next big thing.
I feel bad for Zé Borges. The guy puts so much effort and dedication to try and move up in the ranks, and there's not even a single photo or comment in pinkbike. Maybe Pinkbike should change is name to Melamedians holly Church, since we always have a photo of our divine god.
Post a Comment