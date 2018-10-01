Photo Epic: Race Day - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Richie Rude doing it for Jared Graves again today. Richie Rude doing it for Jared Graves again today.

Robin Wallner tapes up the ankle of his injured teammate Lewis Buchanan before a long day in the saddle.

Jacy making the final checks to Sam Hill's race machine.

Cube teammates Greg Callaghan and Zakarias Johansen prepping for battle.

RC outnumbered and can't make them go away.

Sam Hill was a man in demand all weekend.

Isabeau flies the French flag before heading out for the day.

Curtis Keene and Remy Absalon roll out of the start gate for the last EWS of 2018.

A confident looking Martin Maes in the morning. Unfortunately, he injured his hand early in the day after hitting a tree causing him too much pain to contend for the win.

Last race day of the year for Martin Maes

Isabeau Courdurier won the first two stages of the day but would concede the time back to Ravanel by the end of the day.

Finale is one of Richie's favorites, and today it showed. Richie closes out the season with two wins.

Richie Rude went out with a bang in 2018, proving that he is still very much be a force to be reckoned with.

What could have been for Greg Callaghan, he was sitting in third until a crash towards the bottom of stage three took him out the running.

Sam Hill had one hand on the overall trophy coming into the weekend and would not let his grip slip.

Oton up a place from last week. The Frenchman finished second.

2nd on the day and 2nd in the overall for the king of consistency, Damien Oton.

5th on the day for Bex Baraona to close out the season.

What a ride to land o the podium from Kevin Miguel.

Sam Hill kept it steady in the top 10 to take his second EWS title in two years.

Cecile Ravanel was chasing Isabeau today and she didn't catch her until stage four.

Elliot Heap on his way to the win and the title here in Finale.

Noga Korem nears that end of season swim.

Despite not standing on a podium this year, Florian Nicolai managed to grab third in the overall.

Jesse Melamed rounded off his injury-interrupted season with a 7th.

Ella Conolly took a clean sweep of stages on the way to a clean sweep of victories in U21 this season.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau took back to back podiums at the finals rounds of the year which bodes extremely well for next season. One to watch.

Alex Cure on his way to 6th on stage 2 and 6th overall by the end of the day.

An off on stage two put Cecile behind Isabeau by some 16 seconds, but she reeled in that time and in the end, closed out the perfect season.

A very happy Richie Rude who nursed a bent crank and a slow leak most of the day to dominate all four stages.

Kevin Miguel was 4th last week and 3rd this week to land on the podium for the first time.

ALN celebrates another podium finish with a sea beer.

2nd in the world again for Frenchman Damien Oton and the small Devinci team out of Canada.

Richie Rude grabbed his third win of the year flanked by Damien Oton and Kevin Miguel.

Cecile Ravanel, Isabeau Courdurier, Katy Winton on top in the overall series in a repeat of last season.

Same Hill, Damien Oton, and Florian Nicolai took the top three podium spots in the overall after 8 rounds.

Your U21 Women Overall from left to right: Abigale Lawton, Ella Conolly, Leah Maunsell.

Your U21 Men Overall from left to right: Theotim Trabac, Elliott Heap, Cole Lucas.

Your 2018 overall EWS winners.

That's it that's all, the Grande Finale and the end of an exciting Enduro World Series came to a close after four dry and dusty stages on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea. Finale Ligure has always been the perfect venue to end the year on a high note and 2018 was no exception. Even in the shortened one day format, the racing was exciting and there was drama on tack right from the get-go.With her 2nd spot in the overall secure, Isabeau Courdurier had nothing to lose by pushing hard for a win and on stage 1 that's exactly what she did, taking almost 8 seconds out of Cecile Ravanel. Now for a change it would be Cecile who had to play catch-up. In the men's it was a repeat of the past week's rivalry in Ainsa as Richie Rude took the top spot to start the day with Martin Maes closely in tow by less than a second.Isabeau would continue to pull ahead on stage 2 but Cecile mounted a charge on stage 3 to bring the fight down to the final stage with now a small enough time gap the victory was within reach. Richie too would extend his lead, and Martin Maes would suffer a hand injury that would see him drop off the pace as he tried to limp it home in hopes of salvaging points in the overall. This whole time the series leader and defending champ Sam Hill was hovering just inside the top 10 to ensure the world title would surely remain his.On the final stage of the season, Cecile Ravanel continued to build on the momentum from her previous stage win and took full advantage of mistakes by Courdurier to not only make up time but to also put six seconds into all the other women on the day. With this result, Ravanel caps off a perfect season with 8 wins in 8 starts and of course with it another world title. Rounding out the podium for the second week in a row was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.For Richie Rude, it would be total stage domination as he took all four stages, his second overall win in a row and third of the season. Oton held steady to grab second and Frenchman Kevin Miquel took home his first ever podium with 3rd. In the overall Martin Mas would slip from the series podium after scoring no points, and of course, with a consistent result in Finale, it would be Sam Hill that was crowned Enduro World Champ for the second straight year.