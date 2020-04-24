Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love From The Week of April 24th

Apr 24, 2020
by Dave Trumpore  


Mark Wallace - MSA 2019
Pinkbike User Generated
#PANSHOTFRIDAY
Love the Blur
Photos submitted by the Pinkbike Community

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. We've had a strong response and are trying to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submits something. For this week, we received another batch of user-generated images via emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.

If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)

Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!

Jas Mazu bombing The Lutz Trail Evil Toad photo.
@EvilToad - Jas Mazu bombing The Lutz Trail // Evil Toad photo.

EddieClarkMedia - Joey Schusler at 2015 Big Mountain Enduro Keystone CO
@EddieClarkMedia - Joey Schusler at 2015 Big Mountain Enduro, Keystone, CO

@mcartier

Melanie Schumacher and Tomke Augustin on a North Shore classic
@tomivorrichards - Melanie Schumacher and Tomke Augustin on a North Shore classic

@ericmickelson

Dan Atherton Dyfi Raw
@SamNeedham - Dan Atherton

@brookscurran -

@Aarontheisen

Self Shot Trailside Park Park City UT
@jblaski - Self Shot, Trailside Park, Park City, UT

lucdip - Teddy Hayden in EWS Whistler Stage 6
@lucdip - Teddy Hayden in EWS Whistler Stage 6

paolofurlanphoto - Unknown rider in Trieste Italy
@paolofurlanphoto - Unknown rider in Trieste, Italy

G-2602 - Unknown rider Canberra Australia CORC Gravity Enduro - Sept 2018
@G-2602 - Unknown rider, Canberra Australia, CORC Gravity Enduro - Sept 2018

fraserpitkethy - Pan shot at the whip off s in Whistler last year
@fraserpitkethy - Pan shot at the whip off's in Whistler last year

OliverParish - gerrycreighton Chuckanut Bellingham WA
@OliverParish - @gerrycreighton Chuckanut, Bellingham, WA

@JbLiautard - Josh Bryceland

@ReubenKrabbe

bigshipmediahouse - James Perri Salt Lake City Utah. Photo Eric Cook
@bigshipmediahouse - James Perri, Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Eric Cook

sim70n Australian national champs 2019
@sim70n Australian national champs 2019

Mount Buller Australia
Mount Buller Australia


@chall2000

Brook MacDonald racing NZ nationals 2017
@Matt-corbett - Brook MacDonald racing NZ nationals 2017

bhuck12 - Jackson Phillips testing sag in Old Forge NY
@bhuck12 - Jackson Phillips testing sag in Old Forge, NY

duncanhague Hardtail rental fun at Doumont Nanaimo.
@duncanhague Hardtail rental fun at Doumont, Nanaimo.

cagreenwood - Pump Track action with Martin S derstr m - Crankwork Les Gets 2016
@cagreenwood - Pump Track action with Martin Söderström - Crankwork Les Gets 2016

chall2000 - Asa Chalmers in Landgrove Vermont Blasting through a field of ferns.
@chall2000 - Asa Chalmers in Landgrove Vermont, blasting through a field of ferns.

interrobangstudios Eliot Jackson s bike Andorra Vallnord. In 2016 I did a season as a world cup mechanic for the Pivot Factory Racing team. I nailed this panshot banger in Vallnord. I won t tell how many tries it took. But pretty proud because it s a 1 8th panshot which is pretty hard to pull off.
@interrobangstudios Eliot Jackson's bike, Andorra, Vallnord

@ScottWindsor

fatisyourchance - Lotte on fire
#fatisyourchance - Lotte on fire

mundinger - Mathias Fr hner Emmendingen
@mundinger - Mathias Fröhner, Emmendingen

@jondroke


We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.




