Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love From The Week of May 15th

May 15, 2020
Mark Wallace - MSA 2019
Pinkbike User Generated
#PANSHOTFRIDAY
Love the Blur
Photos submitted by the Pinkbike Community

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. For this week, we received another batch of user generated images via emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.

If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)

Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!

duncanhague - Steve Peats backyard.
@duncanhague - Steve Peats backyard.

paolofurlanphoto - Unknown rider in Trieste Italy
@paolofurlanphoto - Unknown rider in Trieste, Italy

Photos from Local Flavors Duluth MN
@briceshirbach - Photos from Local Flavors: Duluth, MN

MiguelBento Thibaut Ruffin in Pampilhosa da Serra
@MiguelBento Thibaut Ruffin in Pampilhosa da Serra

@linton-photo -

@spinko

3-year-old MTB shredder loves to shred on trails with his push bike. His name is Vic.
@ajax-salvador - 3-year-old MTB shredder loves to shred on trails with his push bike.


Curtis Robinson Dylan Dunkerton - MOTVfilm
@harookz - Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton - MOTVfilm

petereriksson - Tim Hedman J rvs Sweden
@petereriksson - Tim Hedman, Järvsö Sweden

bigshipmediahouse - James Perri Salt Lake City Utah. Photo Eric Cook
@bigshipmediahouse - James Perri, Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Eric Cook

sim70n Australian national champs 2019
@sim70n Australian national champs 2019

TombPhoto - Sam Reynolds getting sideways on the the Rogate triple
@TombPhoto

mcguirevisuals Douglas Goodwill Glencoe
@mcguirevisuals Douglas Goodwill, Glencoe

I ve been loving these spring rides in Phoenix. Flowers in full bloom beautiful weather and rocky trails that are as rocky as ever. This was from a casual Sunday ride with Jonny on the new Pivot Switchblade.
@kev1n - I've been loving these spring rides in Phoenix. Flowers in full bloom, beautiful weather, and rocky trails that are as rocky as ever.

@Aarontheisen


cagreenwood - Aaron Gwin on the charge to 1st place at the 2016 Leogang DHWC.
@cagreenwood - Aaron Gwin on the charge to 1st place at the 2016 Leogang DHWC.

DH WC Maribor 2019
@lovro81 - DH WC Maribor 2019

@brettshelfer-photo

jemima - Jamie Edmonson in morning practice at 2018 Fort William WC
@jemima - Jamie Edmonson in morning practice at 2018 Fort William WC


camsurrie trying to out run the pan
@camsurrie trying to out run the pan

@brommers02


EddieClarkMedia - Curtis Keene at 2014 Big Mountain Enduro Crested Butte Ultra
@EddieClarkMedia - Curtis Keene at 2014 Big Mountain Enduro Crested Butte Ultra

@jason333


ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama Valle de Bravo M xico riding for Cuadro davetrumpore
@ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama, Valle de Bravo, México riding for Cuadro

xfoxracing - Cory Haralson Angelfire New Mexico
@xfoxracing - Cory Haralson, Angelfire, New Mexico

A fun sunset session on the local hill just outside our village
@captainian - A fun sunset session on the local hill just outside our village

Brad Christie rips down TNT during an RCA downhill race.
@axcooper - Brad Christie rips down TNT during an RCA downhill race.

@idosfotos

famesjearnley - Seb Gledhill in Ilkley
@famesjearnley - Seb Gledhill in Ilkley

jxxw - Monika Marokova in Bielsko-Bia a Poland
@jxxw - Monika Marokova in Bielsko-Biała, Poland

Enduro Sweden Series 2017
@tobbejernberg - Enduro Sweden Series 2017

Did you sit in a pile of sugar Cuz you ve got a pretty sweet ass...
jondroke

quincyshanks - Reno Nevada
@quincyshanks - Reno, Nevada


Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel olivierdevise
@olivierdevise - Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel

Sui
@flyinggrizzlybear

anton.mtb - Race 4 of Specialized Rookies Cup 2018 BSS Youth Syndicate BSS Devo Team ------------------------------------ Photo by Racement Sebastian Gruber
@anton.mtb - Race #4 of Specialized Rookies Cup 2018 / BSS Youth Syndicate / BSS Devo Team ------------------------------------ Photo by Racement / Sebastian Gruber

A dirt jumping session a day after winning a round of the national enduro series is no problem for Martin Jijon.
@ajaneta - A dirt jumping session a day after winning a round of the national enduro series is no problem for Martin Jijon.



We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.




