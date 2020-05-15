Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love From The Week of May 15th

@duncanhague - Steve Peats backyard.

@paolofurlanphoto - Unknown rider in Trieste, Italy

@briceshirbach - Photos from Local Flavors: Duluth, MN

@MiguelBento Thibaut Ruffin in Pampilhosa da Serra

@ajax-salvador - 3-year-old MTB shredder loves to shred on trails with his push bike.

@harookz - Curtis Robinson, Dylan Dunkerton - MOTVfilm

@petereriksson - Tim Hedman, Järvsö Sweden

@bigshipmediahouse - James Perri, Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Eric Cook

@sim70n Australian national champs 2019

@mcguirevisuals Douglas Goodwill, Glencoe

@kev1n - I've been loving these spring rides in Phoenix. Flowers in full bloom, beautiful weather, and rocky trails that are as rocky as ever.

@cagreenwood - Aaron Gwin on the charge to 1st place at the 2016 Leogang DHWC.

@lovro81 - DH WC Maribor 2019

@jemima - Jamie Edmonson in morning practice at 2018 Fort William WC

@camsurrie trying to out run the pan

@EddieClarkMedia - Curtis Keene at 2014 Big Mountain Enduro Crested Butte Ultra

@ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama, Valle de Bravo, México riding for Cuadro

@xfoxracing - Cory Haralson, Angelfire, New Mexico

@captainian - A fun sunset session on the local hill just outside our village

@axcooper - Brad Christie rips down TNT during an RCA downhill race.

@famesjearnley - Seb Gledhill in Ilkley

@jxxw - Monika Marokova in Bielsko-Biała, Poland

@tobbejernberg - Enduro Sweden Series 2017

jondroke

@quincyshanks - Reno, Nevada

@olivierdevise - Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel

@anton.mtb - Race #4 of Specialized Rookies Cup 2018 / BSS Youth Syndicate / BSS Devo Team ------------------------------------ Photo by Racement / Sebastian Gruber

@ajaneta - A dirt jumping session a day after winning a round of the national enduro series is no problem for Martin Jijon.

We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here