Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love From The Week of May 8th

May 8, 2020
Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. For this week, we received another batch of user generated images via emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.

If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)

Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!


Revel Co Inertia
@the4color Anthony Smith - Revel Co / Inertia

Panshot Friday
@boardnz - Panshot Friday

Stephen Matthews was really excited about riding a brand spanking new space bike from the future also known as the Yeti SB6C So excited in fact that we went and shot some photos of Stephen riding the aforementioned bicycle.
@ReubenKrabbe - Stephen Matthews

@MargusRiga

@JasperHarley

@ericpalmer

@mcartier

sim70n Australian national champs 2019
@sim70n Australian national champs 2019

Mount Buller Australia
Mount Buller Australia


kwinkambul Ryan Howard in Prineville Oregon
@kwinkambul – Ryan Howard in Prineville, Oregon

Ben The Deakinator Deakin slaying the bike park two weeks before Covid-19 lockdown
@brettshelfer - Ben ''The Deakinator" Deakin slaying the bike park two weeks before Covid-19 lockdown!!

@brookscurran -

Brook Macdonald in Rotorua New Zealand
@sterlinglorence - Brook Macdonald in Rotorua, New Zealand

@JbLiautard

ChrisJuliano Luca Shaw Snowshoe World cup 2019
@ChrisJuliano Luca Shaw Snowshoe World cup 2019

Race Day at Ecuadorian National Champs 2019.
@ajaneta - Race Day at Ecuadorian National Champs 2019.

TombPhoto - Bienve flipping the massive hip at the top of the Audi Nines freeride line
@TombPhoto - Bienve flipping the massive hip at the top of the Audi Nines freeride line

[PI=18468003 width=window]@whoa_malone - Sam blenkinsop, Cranworx DH, Rotorua
@davetrumpmore[/PI]

Brook MacDonald racing NZ nationals 2017
@Matt-corbett - Brook MacDonald racing NZ nationals 2017

Self Shot Trailside Park Park City UT
@jblaski - Self Shot, Trailside Park, Park City, UT

bradoerksen - Reed Boggs Whistler
@bradoerksen - Reed Boggs, Whistler

charliemitch - Rob Williams Riding Cwmcarn Wales
@charliemitch - Rob Williams, Riding Cwmcarn,Wales

formilouis - Eric Roussel in Sherbrooke QC
@formilouis - Eric Roussel in Sherbrooke, QC

Photo Credit by Brendan Mcclennon
Photo Credit by Brendan Mcclennon

Miith - DH in les Gets during the Crankworx...
@Miith - DH in les Gets during the Crankworx...

Style and speed is Mason in a nutshell.
@lpat1717 - Style and speed is Mason in a nutshell.

bhuck12 - Jackson Phillips testing sag in Old Forge NY
@bhuck12 - Jackson Phillips testing sag in Old Forge, NY

duncanhague Hardtail rental fun at Doumont Nanaimo.
@duncanhague Hardtail rental fun at Doumont, Nanaimo.

ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama Valle de Bravo M xico riding for Cuadro davetrumpore
@ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama, Valle de Bravo, México riding for Cuadro

Barrido downhill davetrumpore. antoine rogee Andorra copa del mundo 2019
@Zaman-ii - Barrido, downhill

Baltic Downhill Cup 2019 Stage 1 Ignalina
@Mongoss - Baltic Downhill Cup 2019, Stage 1 Ignalina

Enduro Sweden Series 2017
@tobbejernberg - Enduro Sweden Series 2017

@jason333

OliverParish - Skye Schillhammer in Bellingham Wa
@OliverParish - Skye Schillhammer in Bellingham, Wa

Inspired by pan shot Friday
@ Nxeros11 - Inspired by pan shot Friday!

Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel olivierdevise
@olivierdevise - Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel

Sui
@flyinggrizzlybear

Jas Mazu bombing The Lutz Trail Evil Toad photo.
@EvilToad - Jas Mazu bombing The Lutz Trail - Evil Toad photo.

Clint Trahan. Corey Kenahan. World Cup Wednesday Whistler
@ Clint Trahan. Corey Kenahan. World Cup Wednesday Whistler


We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.




