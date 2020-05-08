Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love From The Week of May 8th

@the4color Anthony Smith - Revel Co / Inertia

@boardnz - Panshot Friday

@ReubenKrabbe - Stephen Matthews

@sim70n Australian national champs 2019

Mount Buller Australia

@kwinkambul – Ryan Howard in Prineville, Oregon

@brettshelfer - Ben ''The Deakinator" Deakin slaying the bike park two weeks before Covid-19 lockdown!!

@sterlinglorence - Brook Macdonald in Rotorua, New Zealand

@ChrisJuliano Luca Shaw Snowshoe World cup 2019

@ajaneta - Race Day at Ecuadorian National Champs 2019.

@TombPhoto - Bienve flipping the massive hip at the top of the Audi Nines freeride line

@Matt-corbett - Brook MacDonald racing NZ nationals 2017

@jblaski - Self Shot, Trailside Park, Park City, UT

@bradoerksen - Reed Boggs, Whistler

@charliemitch - Rob Williams, Riding Cwmcarn,Wales

@formilouis - Eric Roussel in Sherbrooke, QC

Photo Credit by Brendan Mcclennon

@Miith - DH in les Gets during the Crankworx...

@lpat1717 - Style and speed is Mason in a nutshell.

@bhuck12 - Jackson Phillips testing sag in Old Forge, NY

@duncanhague Hardtail rental fun at Doumont, Nanaimo.

@ricardomejia - Ciro Guadarrama, Valle de Bravo, México riding for Cuadro

@Zaman-ii - Barrido, downhill

@Mongoss - Baltic Downhill Cup 2019, Stage 1 Ignalina

@tobbejernberg - Enduro Sweden Series 2017

@OliverParish - Skye Schillhammer in Bellingham, Wa

@ Nxeros11 - Inspired by pan shot Friday!

@olivierdevise - Panshot UCI World Cup XC Les Gets 2019 - Mathieu van der Poel

@EvilToad - Jas Mazu bombing The Lutz Trail - Evil Toad photo.

@ Clint Trahan. Corey Kenahan. World Cup Wednesday Whistler

We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. For this week, we received another batch of user generated images via emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users![PI=18468003 width=window]@whoa_malone - Sam blenkinsop, Cranworx DH, Rotorua@davetrumpmore[/PI]