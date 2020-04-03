Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Crowd-Sourced Blur Love

Apr 3, 2020
by Dave Trumpore  


Mike Jones - MSA 2017
Pinkbike User Generated
#PANSHOTFRIDAY
Love the Blur
Photos submitted by the Pinkbike Community

After posting a selection of blurry and colorful photos from Pinkbike's staff photographers for last week's #PANSHOTFRIDAY, we've opened this week's and the coming week's to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. Those who submitted multiple photos will likely see a few pop up on next weeks posting.

If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)

Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users


@mcartier

@mcartier

@brettshelfer-photo

@nijij - Oscar Powell

Classic Brendog with a huge nac
@cagreenwood - Classic Brendog with a huge nac!

Kade Casually chucking up the horns at 60kph before hitting the 100ft Step-Down
@cagreenwood - Kade Casually chucking up the horns at 60kph before hitting the 100ft Step-Down

@as-capture

Bernard Kerr - Fort William 2019
@mustang-sally - Bernard Kerr, Fort William 2019

@dulle - Matthias Stonig

@blackapturphoto

@jucariquelme

@webmaticx - Dale on the Sunshine Coast

Golden hour pans with Ali Chapple in Vedder
@tomivorrichards - Golden hour pans with Ali Chapple in Vedder

Jo Peters making the most of the winter conditions in Squamish
@tomivorrichards - Jo Peters making the most of the winter conditions in Squamish

Pan Shot of Seth Shuster in Marquette Michigan.
@@Tinga- Pan Shot of Seth Shuster in Marquette Michigan.

@dylansherrard - George Proctor, Kamloops

@ericmickelson

@ericmickelson

rideuse67 - Josh Bryceland Les Gets Crankworx Dual Slalom finals
@Rideuse67

@jpetznick

photog David Alipio aka Evil Toad
@EvilToad


We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.




 I'm ignoring the purpose of every article until the polls button is banished from existence
 that example pic was the best

