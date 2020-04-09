Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - More Crowd-Sourced Blur Love

by Dave Trumpore  


Mark Wallace - MSA 2019
Pinkbike User Generated
#PANSHOTFRIDAY
Love the Blur
Photos submitted by the Pinkbike Community


Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. For this week, we received over 60 emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.

If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)

Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!



Brendan as stylish as ever at the 2014 Whip Off s at Crankworx France. As seen on Dirt Magazine 150.
@SamNeedham -Brendan Fairclough, Crankworx France.

Stevie Smith - longlivechainsaw - Two days before his win in Hafjell 2014.
@parisgore - Stevie Smith - Two days before his win in Hafjell 2014.

@trevorlyden

photog Evil Toad Rider D-Animal at UTUs Big Island Hawaii
photog: David Alipio, aka Evil Toad

@as-capture

@IanCollins

Sick Mick Hannah joined his sister on the top step of the podium.
@trevorlyden - Sick Mick Hannah joined his sister on the top step of the podium.

@steveshannon

Lucas Craik - Rogate DH 2019
@mustang-sally - Lucas Craik, Rogate DH 2019

@brettshelfer-photo

Dean Lucas Scrubbing over the gondola at MSA
@brookscurran - Dean Lucas Scrubbing over the gondola at MSA

Tahnee Seagrave takes the inside line on the final berm on her way to a Silver Medal at the 2019 UCI World Championship at MSA
@brookscurran - Tahnee Seagrave takes the inside line on the final berm on her way to a Silver Medal at the 2019 UCI World Championship at MSA

Miith - EWS in les Orres for once he s in front of the lens
@Miith - For once he's in front of the lens... Dave Trumpore, EWS in les Orres

@nijij - Billy Spurway

Nico with a Deathgrip speed tuck before the 100ft Step-Down
@cagreenwood - Nico with a #Deathgrip speed tuck before the 100ft Step-Down

Panning Sequence from inside the first step-up step-down
@aledilullophotography - Panning Sequence from inside the first step-up step-down

@the4color Anthony Smith - Sian A'Hern

@ajaneta

The Redcar Rocket on a charge high on Aonach Mor.
@petescullion - The Redcar Rocket on a charge high on Aonach Mor.

robert-loughlin - Jens Seiffert at Teufelsberg Berlin.
@robert-loughlin - Jens Seiffert at Teufelsberg, Berlin.

Connor Fearon. Shot by BikeEveryDay - Snowshoe West Virginia
Connor Fearon. Shot by @BikeEveryDay - Snowshoe, West Virginia

[PI=17988457 width=window]Enjoying some of Chuckanut's finest gnar.

Photo credit: @OliverParish[/PI]

Tandem Downhill
@boardnz - Tandem Downhill

ChrisJuliano Myriam Nicole Snowshoe 2019
@ChrisJuliano Myriam Nicole Snowshoe 2019

paolofurlanphoto - Jere Maio in Val di Sole Italy
@paolofurlanphoto - Jere Maio in Val di Sole, Italy

LucThouault Arthur Berthier Broceliande forest
@LucThouault Arthur Berthier, Broceliande forest!

WC Maribor 2019 - Rachel Atherton
@noise85 - WC Maribor 2019 - Rachel Atherton

Pan
@emrikjanssonphotography

@JasperHarley

camno Mateusz Kowalski in Bike Garden Poland
@camno, Mateusz Kowalski in Bike Garden, Poland

braydenrastad - Jack Charlton in Port Moody Canada
@braydenrastad - Jack Charlton in Port Moody, Canada

Shooting down the berms on noodle bowl during the Cape to Cape stage race. October 2017 Margaret River Western Australia. Photo credit Travis Dean.
@silverback71 - Shooting down the berms on noodle bowl during the Cape to Cape stage race. October 2017 Margaret River, Western Australia. Photo credit Travis Dean.

Wheelie good pan shot.
@FRNZ JayFrench - Wheelie good pan shot.

Motoracer31 - Alec Watts at Beacon Hill Spokane
@Motoracer31 - Alec Watts at Beacon Hill Spokane

@Jmac888 - Mick Hannah

fireflies - Robin Bregger Daniel Angerer Samuel Willimann and Yannik Pfister in Reutlingen Germany
@fireflies - Robin Bregger, Daniel Angerer, Samuel Willimann and Yannik Pfister in Reutlingen, Germany


We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.




