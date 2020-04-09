Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - More Crowd-Sourced Blur Love

@SamNeedham -Brendan Fairclough, Crankworx France.

@parisgore - Stevie Smith - Two days before his win in Hafjell 2014.

photog: David Alipio, aka Evil Toad

@trevorlyden - Sick Mick Hannah joined his sister on the top step of the podium.

@mustang-sally - Lucas Craik, Rogate DH 2019

@brookscurran - Dean Lucas Scrubbing over the gondola at MSA

@brookscurran - Tahnee Seagrave takes the inside line on the final berm on her way to a Silver Medal at the 2019 UCI World Championship at MSA

@Miith - For once he's in front of the lens... Dave Trumpore, EWS in les Orres

@nijij - Billy Spurway

@cagreenwood - Nico with a #Deathgrip speed tuck before the 100ft Step-Down

@aledilullophotography - Panning Sequence from inside the first step-up step-down

@the4color Anthony Smith - Sian A'Hern

@petescullion - The Redcar Rocket on a charge high on Aonach Mor.

@robert-loughlin - Jens Seiffert at Teufelsberg, Berlin.

Connor Fearon. Shot by @BikeEveryDay - Snowshoe, West Virginia

@boardnz - Tandem Downhill

@ChrisJuliano Myriam Nicole Snowshoe 2019

@paolofurlanphoto - Jere Maio in Val di Sole, Italy

@LucThouault Arthur Berthier, Broceliande forest!

@noise85 - WC Maribor 2019 - Rachel Atherton

@camno, Mateusz Kowalski in Bike Garden, Poland

@braydenrastad - Jack Charlton in Port Moody, Canada

@silverback71 - Shooting down the berms on noodle bowl during the Cape to Cape stage race. October 2017 Margaret River, Western Australia. Photo credit Travis Dean.

@FRNZ JayFrench - Wheelie good pan shot.

@Motoracer31 - Alec Watts at Beacon Hill Spokane

@Jmac888 - Mick Hannah

@fireflies - Robin Bregger, Daniel Angerer, Samuel Willimann and Yannik Pfister in Reutlingen, Germany

We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. For week one we had a strong response and tried to showcase at least one photo from everyone who submitted something. For this week, we received over 60 emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)Enjoy some of blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!