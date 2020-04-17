Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Our Favourite Crowd-Sourced Blur Love This Week

Once again we've opened this week and the coming weeks to submissions from Pinkbike's community. This week, we received another batch of user-generated images via emails, in addition to the photos Dave Trumpore selected from various industry veterans. Those who submitted photos will likely see a few pop up on next week's postings if they are not showcased below.
If you like what you see and want to take part in the coming weeks just remember to upload your photos to you personal Pinkbike account and send a link to Dave Trumpore via his inbox here (Not Instagram, and not Gmail)
Enjoy some blurry goodness from your fellow Pinkbike users!
We'd love to keep showcasing some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. Send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's Pinkbike DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too. See below for how to submit your best shots for a chance to be featured.
1 Comment
Post a Comment