Photo Epic: #PanShotFriday - Slowing it Down to Look Fast

We've been digging through social media trends and photo archives looking for various themes to keep ourselves entertained during these long days of social distancing and working from home. While some are one hit wonders and other are just a flash in the pan (pun fully intended), there is one long lasting one that never seems to get old and generates some truly inspiring and unique imagery.
That, of course, would be Olly Wilkins' #PanShotFriday.
That ever so special combination of slow shutter speed, focal length, color, and above all else SPEED. Hard to visualize when standing trackside, often even harder to master, and we'd be lying if we said there were not some elements of luck thrown in there when elements beyond your control align to create something truly beautiful. But the best part is that the shots can never be repeated, not even at World Cup venues we visit year in and year out. Even if shot in the same place from day to day or year to year, the results will never be the same. Now if only we could say that about every other angle as say Fort William or Leogang...
Enjoy a selection this week of Pinkbike's WC team comprised of Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Matthew Delorme, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis as they dig through some of their personal favorites from the past few seasons.
While we could keep this going strong with our own work for the next few weeks, we'd much rather showcase some of the incredible shots we know the Pinkbike community has hiding on their own hard drives. So scroll down, get inspired, and send your best pan shots to Dave Trumpore's DM for a chance to be featured next week, and the week after, and maybe the week after that. Be sure to add the rider's name and location so we can hype them up too.DAVE TRUMPORENATHAN HUGHESMATTHEW DELORMEROSS BELLANDY VATHIS
