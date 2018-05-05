Photo Epic: Peaty’s Steel City Downhill 2018

It’s Saturday of the Early May Bank Holiday here in the UK and we find ourselves in a scorching Sheffield for the biggest little race – Peaty’s Steel City Downhill 2018. This is the eighth edition to the well-known event; it takes place amongst the verdant Grenoside woodland just outside of Sheffield. The woods are maintained by the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife trust, who work hard with the local cycling community to strike a balance between nature and recreation. The event is of course endorsed by Sheffield's very own Steve Peat, who toils away behind the scenes alongside Henry Norman, Nick Hamilton and Steve Hardcastle.
Despite some big names attending this event year on year, the true focus is the diversity of riders the event attracts. 300 racers range from 9½ to 74¾ years old, with 40 lasses and 75 under 18 competitors. At the ‘sharp’ end of the field are the likes of Ratboy, Brendog, Craig Evans, and Sam Dale who will all be battling out with the host Steve Peat. Steve won’t go down without a fight, having laid the foundations for a successful world cup career in these very woodlands.
Why can't every coffee cart be this cool?
I think the landing was somewhere down...
Abigale Lawton took a huge spill in her first run - please rest for a few days!
Ratboy vs Father
Mens Pro Podium - Steve Peat 1st, Craig Evans 2nd, Brendan Fairclough 3rd
So the event is in it's eighth year - where did it all begin, and what keeps you motivated?
|When we began is was a fundraiser for the Wildlife trust to buy the woods, when they were up for sale, and their future uncertain. Since then it has remained the same, we're just striving to make the woods a better place to ride bikes, alongside everyone else who wants to enjoy themselves under the trees.
We're getting better at it each year, we're raising more money, we're investing it to make better trails and the event is growing.
A massive thanks to everyone that enjoyed the sun-kissed day, invested some time and money in the woods, and enjoyed seeing Peaty win the Steel City DH 2018.—Nick Hamilton, Race Organiser
Results here
Greno Woods is a nature reserve owned and managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. It is an ancient woodland, rich in wildlife and full of historic interest. Covering 169 hectares, it is one of the Trust’s largest reserves and offers excellent opportunities for wildlife watching, exploration and recreation.
The Trust has carried out work on the reserve to increase the proportion and quality of priority habitats on the site and maintain features of interest as well as maintain and improve recreational infrastructure such as our downhill mountain bike trails.
Help protect and enhance our local wildlife and green spaces by joining Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. By joining Sheffield and Rotherham’s community of wildlife lovers today you can help care for the wild places you love – preserving them for years to come.
