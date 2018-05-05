PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Peaty’s Steel City Downhill 2018

May 6, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  

HOMETOWN GLORY

Peaty's Steel City DH 2018


Words & Photography by Tristan Tinn

It’s Saturday of the Early May Bank Holiday here in the UK and we find ourselves in a scorching Sheffield for the biggest little race – Peaty’s Steel City Downhill 2018. This is the eighth edition to the well-known event; it takes place amongst the verdant Grenoside woodland just outside of Sheffield. The woods are maintained by the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife trust, who work hard with the local cycling community to strike a balance between nature and recreation. The event is of course endorsed by Sheffield's very own Steve Peat, who toils away behind the scenes alongside Henry Norman, Nick Hamilton and Steve Hardcastle.

Despite some big names attending this event year on year, the true focus is the diversity of riders the event attracts. 300 racers range from 9½ to 74¾ years old, with 40 lasses and 75 under 18 competitors. At the ‘sharp’ end of the field are the likes of Ratboy, Brendog, Craig Evans, and Sam Dale who will all be battling out with the host Steve Peat. Steve won’t go down without a fight, having laid the foundations for a successful world cup career in these very woodlands.

All ages are ready to rock!
All ages are ready to rock!

Sign on at the boss man's van...
Sign on at the boss man's van...

Brendog sails over the gap early in practice
Brendog sails over the gap early in practice

Sam Algar - just 13, came up just off the mark and unfortunately his bike paid the price. Luckily he was able to get up and was assessed by the excellent medical staff on hand
Sam Algar - just 13, came up just off the mark and unfortunately his bike paid the price. Luckily he was able to get up and was assessed by the excellent medical staff on hand

Not one for the truing stand..
Not one for the truing stand..

The Wildlife Trust were on hand to educate people of the balance that must be struck in these areas of natural beauty.
The Wildlife Trust, the underlying key to the event

Why can't every coffee cart be this cool?
It certainly hit the spot
Why can't every coffee cart be this cool?

The Banana Industries boys stall was on point and stacked with wacky merch
The Banana Industries boys stall was on point and stacked with wacky merch

Ratboy setting the bar for Brendog
Ratboy setting the bar for Brendog

In between runs Josh has been providing you all the with goods via the PB Instagram story
In between runs Josh has been providing you all the with goods via the PB Instagram story

Loosedog kicks her out
Loosedog kicks her out

Chay Granby flicks the 120mm FlareMax through the tape
Chay Granby flicks the 120mm FlareMax through the tape

The riders of tomorrow poised for action. Sam Meth with eyes on the prize
The riders of tomorrow poised for action. Sam Meth with eyes on the prize

Rudi Eichorn kicks off the first race runs
Rudi Eichorn kicks off the first race runs

The crowd were on hand to get the young'uns off the gaps
The crowd were on hand to get the young'uns off the gaps

Owen Rick looking almost Peaty like - don't you think!?
Owen Rick looking almost Peaty like - don't you think!?

Harry Hemmingway charging the Santa Cruz Nickel down the beautifully tweaked course
Harry Hemmingway charging the Santa Cruz Nickel down the beautifully tweaked course

Will Easey certainly not taking it so!
Will Easey certainly not taking it so!

I think the landing was somewhere down...
Ah there it is
I think the landing was somewhere down...

Anya Tolwinska searching for the win
Anya Tolwinska searching for the win

Brendog educating Northern crowd how it's done
Brendog educating Northern crowd how it's done

Abigale Lawton took a huge spill in her first run
Please rest up for a couple of days
Abigale Lawton took a huge spill in her first run - please rest for a few days!

Becky Skelton proves that the B-line can still be charged!
Becky Skelton proves that the B-line can still be charged!

Andrew Titley on the quest for victory
Andrew Titley on the quest for victory

Loosedog - at it again with the crowd pleasers
Loosedog - at it again with the crowd pleasers

Seven Evans makes light work of the set up jump before troublesome gap, turning up the difficulty!
Seven Evans makes light work of the set up jump before troublesome gap, turning up the difficulty!

At speed this bombhole is pretty damn deep!
At speed this bombhole is pretty damn deep!

Chris Cockrill leaving the dust hangin'
Chris Cockrill leaving the dust hangin'

Seth Baker pleases the spectators
Seth Baker pleases the spectators

Making the final leap to the line
Making the final leap to the line

The sun sinks in the sky but the racers keep on coming
The sun sinks in the sky but the racers keep on coming

Martha Gill rockets to victory aboard her Marin 29er. She is to watch out for in the EWS that's for sure!
Martha Gill rockets to victory aboard her Marin 29er. She is to watch out for in the EWS that's for sure!

Ratboy vs Father
Peaty drops into the infamous bomb hole with style he s actually racing with an infected shoulder. Not that you d know.. this is the steel city afterall.
Ratboy vs Father

Peaty charges to victory for the second time
Peaty charges to victory for the second time

The spotlight just keeps on shining on this one!
The spotlight just keeps on shining on this one!

From the finish line to the bar - Peaty setting record time once again
From the finish line to the bar - Peaty setting record time once again

A big thanks to the organisers - Steve Peat, Henry Norman, Nick Hamilton and Steve Hardcastle.
A big thanks to the organisers - Steve Peat, Henry Norman, Nick Hamilton and Steve Hardcastle.

Drink water kids.. Peaty & co deploy the freebies.
Drink water kids.. Peaty & co deploy the freebies.

Great to see all ages get given the fizz on the podium! The Juvenille's sure weren't lacking in skill
Great to see all ages get given the fizz on the podium! The Juvenille's sure weren't lacking in skill

Womens Pro Podium Martha Gill 1st, Chloe Taylor 2nd, Aston Tutt 3rd
Womens Pro Podium Martha Gill 1st, Chloe Taylor 2nd, Aston Tutt 3rd

Peaty congratulates Evans
Mens Pro Podium - Steve Peat 1st, Craig Evans 2nd, Brendan Fairclough 3rd
Mens Pro Podium - Steve Peat 1st, Craig Evans 2nd, Brendan Fairclough 3rd

Peaty keeps the young'uns at bay for the second time this year on home turf!
Peaty keeps the young'uns at bay for the second time this year on home turf!

Sunburnt Sheffield - over and out until next time!
Sunburnt Sheffield - over and out until next time!

Cheers!
Cheers!

So the event is in it's eighth year - where did it all begin, and what keeps you motivated?


bigquotesWhen we began is was a fundraiser for the Wildlife trust to buy the woods, when they were up for sale, and their future uncertain. Since then it has remained the same, we're just striving to make the woods a better place to ride bikes, alongside everyone else who wants to enjoy themselves under the trees.
We're getting better at it each year, we're raising more money, we're investing it to make better trails and the event is growing.
A massive thanks to everyone that enjoyed the sun-kissed day, invested some time and money in the woods, and enjoyed seeing Peaty win the Steel City DH 2018.Nick Hamilton, Race Organiser


Results here

The Wildlife Trust
 Greno Woods is a nature reserve owned and managed by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. It is an ancient woodland, rich in wildlife and full of historic interest. Covering 169 hectares, it is one of the Trust’s largest reserves and offers excellent opportunities for wildlife watching, exploration and recreation. The Trust has carried out work on the reserve to increase the proportion and quality of priority habitats on the site and maintain features of interest as well as maintain and improve recreational infrastructure such as our downhill mountain bike trails.

  Help protect and enhance our local wildlife and green spaces by joining Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. By joining Sheffield and Rotherham’s community of wildlife lovers today you can help care for the wild places you love – preserving them for years to come.  

Find out more at www.wildsheffield.com or join us on Facebook and Twitter.


Mentions: @steelcitydh // @LadLife // @ratskid23 // @tris400d


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Good to hear that mountain biking can work along side groups such as the wildlife trust and both mutually benefit.
  • + 1
 What is an "infected shoulder," and how do you do that?! None the less, I hope he heals up soon!
  • + 1
 Rough as fuck this mornin like buhaha!

