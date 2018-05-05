Photo Epic: Peaty’s Steel City Downhill 2018

When we began is was a fundraiser for the Wildlife trust to buy the woods, when they were up for sale, and their future uncertain. Since then it has remained the same, we're just striving to make the woods a better place to ride bikes, alongside everyone else who wants to enjoy themselves under the trees.

We're getting better at it each year, we're raising more money, we're investing it to make better trails and the event is growing.

A massive thanks to everyone that enjoyed the sun-kissed day, invested some time and money in the woods, and enjoyed seeing Peaty win the Steel City DH 2018. — Nick Hamilton, Race Organiser