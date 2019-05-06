Race Report: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Episode IX

Results:Leighton Vans Elite Men1st
Marc BEAUMONT: 1:08.510 2nd
Steve PEAT: +1.2683rd
Luke KNIGHT: +1.28760 Sticks Elite Women1st
Chloe Taylor: 1:16.730 2nd
Tracey Moseley: +1.6833rd
Becci Skelton: +6.076Hope 19-29 Men1st
Will Keogh: 1:11.026 2nd
Kieran Kenney: +0.6533rd
Luke Wall: +1.105
Full results here.
It goes without saying that this event relies on the people that volunteer their time and help to run the biggest little race that has now been going on for 9 years. Big thanks to the main men Steve Peat, Henry Norman, Nick Hamilton, Steve Hardcastle and Si Bowns. That's not just it though my keyboard would wear out if I was to mention every single helper. Everyone raise a beer and say thanks to those that make it happen.
We're also fortunate to have a some amazing sponsors to thank, Leighton Vans, Santa Cruz, 60 Sticks, Hope Tech, Hook it Products, Eighteen Bikes, Monster Energy, Bike Garage, Peaty's Products, Expert Bike Repair, Renthal, Cotic, 7 Protection, Polaris, Trek Sheffield, Five Ten and Royal Racing. Also without the partnership and co-operation of the Wildlife Trust, the race would not be possible either!
Maybe next year the Empire will strike back?
