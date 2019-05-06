Race Report: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Episode IX

A few days ago in a field far, far away...

First up, sign on and goodie bag collection

The first one to make it to the start ramp.

Followed shortly after by a young Turtle.

Mark Neal dropping in the start ramp.

Chloe Taylor getting the practice laps in early.

In case you miss the sign Rob Jolley is also on hand to demonstrate there is a split ahead.

Mr. Steel City Media practising being the other side of the tape.

Showing young Padawans the way to go.

Harrison Clarke reminding us what it's all about.

Hopefully it's not about eating dirt for everyone else.

Woodhead Mountain rescue were on hand to take care of anyone taking a tumble and what a fantastic job they did.

Local lad Jack Bower showing how it should be done.

Forge Coffee Roasters were none stop 'grinding' out the coffees.

Maybe a caffeine fix powering an overtake?

Pasca Nicholson amongst the mid-track greenery.

Expert Bike Repair keeping their eye on you.

Just about getting away with it.

Not quite getting away with it.

Steel City Downhill goodies on tap.

The sun was in and out all day.

Young Tom opening the course keeping his distance from Darth Peat.

Dropping into the finish line for one of two runs.

Matt Smith managed to pick himself up after his tumble in practise.

Luke Knight stepped up to the Elite category and made light work of mixing it amongst the usual names in the field.

Tom Walker trying to lay one down in his first run.

Laying it down a bit too much from Katy Woolley.

K-Rad had the tunes to pick people up again though.

George Hemingway wouldn't need a second run to secure a win in the Bike Garage 10-12 boys category.

Brother Harry put on a show to get on the podium too.

A Wicked blur amongst the crowds.

Ratboy gunning it before entering the bomb hole with Loosedog recording the action.

A 'cracking' day out was had by Tristan Nunn

Marc Beaumont keeping it low.

Kieran Kenny firing over the gap jump driven by the local support.

Joe Bowman taking a Gamble with the light.

Quite the setting for a finish line.

Darth Peat trying to keep control of the Galaxy.

Eyes were on Will Keogh after his recent form.

Billy Matthews - Great to see so many locals still mixing it up at the top.

Sam Reynolds was the only rider to bring out a skin suit...

Will Keogh made it three for three this year after taking the top spot at Howard Street Dual, BUCS Downhill and now Hope 19-29 men at Peaty's Steel City Downhill.

Sheffield Lass Chloe Taylor was fastest down the hill but not fastest to break into a bottle of bubbly.

Marc Beaumont took the crown from Darth Vader to take the Leighton Vans Elite Men category with Like Knight a solid third.

Results:

Leighton Vans Elite Men

1st

2nd

3rd

60 Sticks Elite Women

1st

2nd

3rd

Hope 19-29 Men

1st

2nd

3rd

Marc 'Slugger' Beaumont and his winning Evil.

Chloe Taylor and her winning Cailbre Sentry.

Dark skies and hail showers closed out the day.

The Dark Side has fallen.