This young rider is clearly happy to see a few jumps

What a send for a tiny rider, easily sending it 3 bike lengths on his little balance bike

It's easier to do no footers when you don't have any pedals

These young riders got the full big race experience, with gate starts, tight corners, proper advertising barriers and a finish line right in the centre of the festival

The Balance Bikers showed off their style not just with their bikes but also their riding gear

This year marks 50 years of GT, the main sponsor of The Malverns Classic

Crowds of family and friends gathered to cheer on the riders

Rider ready watch the gate

The young riders even got to experience the gate starts

It was a sprint for the finish

Nosing it in on a flat landing might not be the best plan

No looking back, just charge to the line when you're out in front

The races were close with riders battling it out for space on the jumps in true 4X spirit

The Rippers showing the adults how to send it over the jumps

As the weather shifted and it started to rain the riders weren't put off giving it their all in the Pinkbike Rippers 4X Quad Eliminator

Hero lenses made getting air look even cooler

The Ripper's 4X races were competitive with riders wheel to wheel

A foot out flat out technique was needed to keep upright round the tight left-hander

Riders put the power down on the finishing sprint

Eyes fixed on the first corner!

Last minute words of encouragement from Mum

Feet out and flat out round the corners

Smiles for miles, these kids are genuinely loving life

Riders in the gate ready to go !

Some of the young riders needed the support of their parents running down alongside, but still gave it their all

They could even get a tattoo to show they had participated in the World Champs

Hannah Escott on the mic giving the kids plenty of encouragement.

Who doesn't want to go racing in wellies?!

Some of the balance bike riders' footwear wasn't exactly your usual type of thing

These two riders were riding perfectly in sync

Is it just me or do they look like bobble-heads with their full-faces on?

The balance bike riders literally sprint to the finish line

Dad's shoulders is the best seat in the house

How good are these little balance bikes?! These young kids are definitely the stars of the future

This kid has got style

These young riders were all business

Bar to bar racing for these young riders

Plenty of family out to support

Techniques varied when it came to the jumps

Why choose one colour when you could have them all

Once again The Malverns Classic hosts the Pinkbike Balance Bike and Rippers World Champs, with the riders as young as 2 battling it out across several different race types to be crowned World Champions of their age groups. We will be following this throughout the weekend and will give you the final standings at the end of The Malverns Festival.These young riders really do epitomise the love for riding and it's hard not to have a smile on your face seeing them enjoying the racing.