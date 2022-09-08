Photo Epic: Pinkbike Racing's First World Cup Season - Part One

Round 1 - Lourdes - All Hell Breaks Loose

What happens after you burn the candle at both ends and end up with a wax bonfire on the floor? That's how Northern runs things.

Where as I was misplacing quite important parts...

... And letting Aimi's superstitions get the better of me.

"What have I done?!"

Thibault came on to the team quite late, but his talent shone through and he made the V10 his own immediately.

Thibault's position is always just so strong and purposeful. He's brought more than just racing to this team and has been a fantastic role model for the younger riders.

Ben suffered an impinged nerve at Lourdes and it made compressions equal parts painful and dangerous.

Maybe I'm biased, but I think our kit is one of the best.

White jerseys for racing made it feel just that bit extra special. When the white went on there was nothing left to do but give it hell.

Aimi soaked up experience in Lourdes and her ability to cope with adversity was very impressive from day one.

Round 2 - Fort William - Familiar Territory

Aimi was operating on another frequency in Fort William.

Jackson joined us in Fort William and he's been calling us dogs ever since.

Thibault was showing strong pace all weekend, including a fantastic showing in timed training.

However, a crash in qualifying meant he didn't make the cut. The speed was there though.

Scotland isn't quite Australia... you dogs.

The tighty whities looking "dope", I believe.

The juniors race around mid-morning. Aimi's result gave the whole team a massive uplift. Third in her second World Cup.

There are far worse places that Fort Bill to ride in the wet.

Big Daddy Giraffo.

A great run meant spending some time on the hot seat for Ben.

"Ya's f*ckin' see that?!"

As unaccustomed as we all were to the eventuality of podiums, Aimi almost missed it, and would have done if it wasn't for her mum running back after hearing the announcement on the loudspeakers.

Lourdes felt a million miles away from here.

Round 3 - Leogang - What Goes Up, Must Come Down

It's with great irony that for years we raced on bone dry bike park at Leogang and then as soon as they make this amazing natural course it shits it down every time.

You may have seen that video of the unfortunate soul who loses a pedal and has to foot plant off the Red Bull wooden bridge. Well, that was Jackson. Worse still, it left him with a broken wrist.

Aimi didn't quite find her Fort William form in Leogang. However, it would be returning later in the year in some style.

Thibault also had a race to forget. You can hear the pain in his voice as he screamed his frustration. Something had to give.

Round 4 - Lenzerheide - Here Comes the Sun

Coming back up.

The King.

Some riders were getting the high line.

Others not so much (sorry Cathro).

Thibault feeling like his old self.

Group B girls-only huck laps were go.

Right at home.

Every race we were getting to know our kit better and better. Ben went for a slightly higher ride height in Lenzerheide and we felt it was a step in the right direction.

Cathro was riding well, but still struggling with the consequences of illness. He just missed out on the main event.

Out in the wild.

Leona making the V10 work for straight off the bat. She came away with an impressive 12th place.

Thibault came home in 29th on the day.

Aimi's appetite for huge hucks has come on tenfold over the course of the season.

And onto the next one.