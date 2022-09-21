Photo Epic: Pinkbike Racing's First World Cup Season - Part Two

Class of 22. From left to right: Peter Duke, Craig Bunnell, Harry Jenkinson, Jackson Connelly, Leona Pierrini, Ben Cathro, Aimi Kenyon, Thibault Laly, Glen Thompson, Max Rendall & Henry Quinney.

Round 5 - Andorra - Dust in the Smoke

Another great shot by Nico Widovitch. This time of Pete.

The much-loved timing board, made by Alan Kenyon - Aimi's dad.

Leona locking in before another run of what wasn't far off a motocross track.

Aimi focused on what she could control and ignored what she couldn't. Chapeau.

During practice the dust never even had time to settle and the riders came back looking like extras from Geordie Shore.

Glenn Thompson, who is one half of Sleeper Co, on track. He's responsible for a lot the weekend's videos (my tech video and Ben's coverage) and he pulls some horrendous hours to make it all happen.

This is a section that looked wildly different in photos compared to on video. Those whoops could swallow you whole.

Thibault was coming off a strong showing in Switzerland the week prior...

And making everything look so easy.

Round 6 - Snowshoe - On Trail Technophilia

Aimi got inspired in Walmart and chose the riders outfits for track walk.

Some were less suitable than others.

Jackson was back for the North American leg. I wish I could corner like this.

Jackson, Thibault and Ben went up for the preview run. It was cool to see, but from a mechanic's point of view I hate the first run after a full rebuild being recorded. Always makes me extra nervous.

White kit was brave...

And did not look pretty after their timed runs.

Huge ruts and grease on rocks like you've never seen.

Sunday at Snowshoe was a momentous day. It was the first time we had all riders make finals.

Jackson had a harsh welcome back to racing.

Aimi on the other hand, came away with second. Her best result of the season.

Round 7 - Mont-Sainte-Anne - Brawn and Brains

Continental, who support the team, kindly offered space in the communal pit for the North American rounds. It was actually really nice to be mixing it with other teams and all banding together.

Jackson coming into one of the roughest, fastest tracks with a sore and tired wrist. He gave it one hell of a crack all the same.

Team trains.

It's not often you get to enjoy such a wide shot from World Cup weekends. Plus, I love how this photo just makes it look like two friends having fun.

ARK in MSA.

Thibault didn't quite have the weekend he wanted in Canada. I remember him channeling his frustration into an apartment workout the day after the race.

Aimi went into the hot seat. After her run, as Harry and I were coming down in the gondola, we saw Gracey Hemstreet have a massive moment as she went nose heavy towards the end of her run. She might even have blown a hand off her bar. It was genuinely one of the wildest things I've seen in a long time, and it could have had a massive effect on the overall.

Jack Tennyson capturing Ben as he gets ready to drop.

Another one from Jack, this time of Thibault.

Yep - that's cooking all right.

Round 8 - Val di Sole - The End is Nigh

Harry Jenkinson, the series filmer and director, and Craig Bunnel the team physio.

The bikes this year were just so dialled.

VDS had Jackson questioning his flat pedals.

It threatened to rain, but we never really saw it. Aimi and I were doing a bit of a rain dance going up for our finals run.

Leona came back into the fold for VDS and we supported her as best we could. She had a solid run in qualifying to make the cut.

The VDS track has got a bit of everything (but also a colossal amount of tech).

Jackson getting ready for his final qualifying run of the year. Sadly, it wasn't quite meant to be.

Thibault was exhausted, and I don't think just physically. Either way, coming home with a top 30 is a great way to see out the season.

Leona was disappointed on for her finals run after specs of rain compromised her visibility.

The final finals of 2022.