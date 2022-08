A busy start line full of keen young riders

The first lap was a lead lap to get the rider's legs warmed up

But then riders were off and racing!

All riders were out enjoying the Malvern Sunshine

There was a great turn out of family and friends around to support the riders

The XC race took place over 15 minutes, with riders completing as many laps as they could. This rider took first place and had a clear lead ahead of his competitors

You could choose the low or the high line on some of the XC course

The XC course took riders through grassy woodland and around one of the many lakes on the Eastnor Castle Estate that hosts The Malverns Classic

Eyes on the next corner

This young rider was riding right on the edge

But these kids were just having fun on their bikes

Head-to-head racing is great whatever the age group

The Police Patrol were out to give the Commissaires a helping hand and make sure there was no rule break - could this be a future commissaire in the making?

The Rippers showed how it is done in Dual Slalom keeping it pinned in the corners

There is even a cheeky little bridge crossing for the riders to deal with

On the sprint up the hill

During the practice laps parents could go out and coach their riders

Friends went out in groups for support

The course was full of tight, grassy turns and gentle climbs to introduce riders to the XC style of racing

Cannondale sponsored the Rippers Cross Country race, giving riders the opportunity to experience their first ever XC race

The course gave the riders a tour of the lower section of The Malverns Classic site, including the infamous Lake Ride that featured later in the evening on Saturday

Despite the intense racing riders were still able to smile for the camera

The grassy corners became slippy following last nights rain but these riders coped with the conditions well

It was tough for these little riders on little wheels with some deep ruts at the end of the course

Doesn't count unless it's on Instagram

It's amazing to see just how many young girls were out riding, there were over 40 young girls riding - it's a great sign that the future of our sport is in safe hands

It's great to see the parent support

Powering through the grass

How can you not love these big helmets!

Doesn't matter what age they are, all mountain bike riders love to stand and talk rubbish about lines

Unlucky for some but this rider clearly wasn't phased

Last minute pep talk from Dad

Getting in the zone

These small bikes needed a slightly more human approach to start gates

This kid just loves riding his bike, even with Mum chasing him down

Once again the Balance bike and Rippers World Championships for Dual Slalom were sponsored by Pinkbike

Day 2 of the Pinkbike Balance Bike and Rippers World Champs saw the riders racing down the Dual Slalom track, alongside this the Cannondale Rippers Cross-Country also took place, ensuring our Rippers slept well this evening! Sit back and enjoy lots of kids loving their bikes.