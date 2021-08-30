Photo Epic: Pinkbike Rippers Competition & Balance Bike World Championships from The Malverns Classic

The riders were enjoying the racing and riding together

AJ Lewendon carving the corners of the Dual Slalom course

Party shades on and time for some fun in the sun during the Dual slalom

Plenty of cowbells and excitement at the Rippers Dual Slalom

Mr Malverns Classic himself, Si Paton, out running the gate for the Pinkbike Rippers Quad Eliminator

There was no quarter given in the Rippers racing. These kids were more determined than the adults to get the win

Even these young riders can't help but send it over any jump they can

What's not to enjoy about 4 riders giving it their all on a race track - doesn't matter what their age!

Smiles all around as the riders come through the finish line

Powering through twists and turns to the finish line in the 4X/Quad Eliminator

4X proved competitive with the Rippers loving the Quad course

So many families watched the kid's race, it was an amazing atmosphere

Full-on concentration face

Kicking up the dusty, grassy corners

Tackling the track on these tiny bikes was no easy feat

Heels down and flat out

By the time the Rippers got to use the downhill track, it was a lot trickier than it looked with the braking bumps left behind from 4 days of riders and the adults racing

Doesn't matter what age you are the debate about line choice is the same!

It's been so good to see all the kids racing and families at the event enjoying themselves! The future of UK MTB look bright

Getting the power down around the first corner

Looking strong into the first corner out of the start gate on the Downhill course

The Pinkbike Rippers Downhill started at the Bombhole on the adult's course allowing the kids to get a taste of what their parents raced on

You can't beat the dad uplift

The oldest boys in the Rippers field were charging hard

Getting some air

Good to see so many girls out racing!

The stoke level was high

Skids for days into the finish area

I'm not sure who was more excited Mum or the rider

Fist bumps from Matt the Commentator for riders, the atmosphere was so good for families at The Malverns Classic

Dad's shoulders are always the best seat in the house!

Jacob Hooper was on it during his seeding run

These young riders are not scared to lean in on these grass tracks

Riders of all sizes raced at the Dual Slalom

Even the young riders were setting up straight lines through the Slalom course

Brother and sister racing together and having loads of fun

Letting the camera get his best side!

Putting the power down towards the finish line

Is it a no footer if you don't have pedals?

Demonstrating here that balance bikes help positioning and technique with bike riding

Feet up flat out!! Forget death gripping, these kids had no brakes!

I'm not sure riding with your tongue out is the best idea but he was having a lot of fun

Tiny bikes on a tiny start gate

Out in front and loving life

Nothing but pure fun and enjoyment

There was laughter from start to finish from these kids

"Can I go again!"

Hugs from Mum at the finish line!

These tiny riders were loving the track

Lining up for the start gate

There were some close races in the balance bike 4X

Even balance bikes conquer the start gate

He's so good he can race with his eyes shut

These kids are just amazing

The Malverns Classics is the perfect family orientated bike festival to introduce young riders into competing

Hugs for the competitors, celebrations all round

Families out racing together is what it's all about

Powering through the noodles

Through the cones and to the finish

After surviving the Noodle Forest this rider was focussed on the final twist and turns to the finish line

Even after racing, these little riders still couldn't get enough of the action on the track and came to cheer on their friends

One of the stand out things from the 2021 Malverns Classic was the kids' racing. The Rippers were a group of age classes with riders, both girls and boys, aged 4-12 years. One thing is for sure these guys and girls had a lot of fun. They raced over 3 types of racing: a Quad Eliminator, Dual Slalom and a Downhill race over the course of the weekend.Forget the XC and DH World Championships that were happening this weekend, this was where the action was at! Riders aged 2-5 years old in both girls and boys classes battled it out on their balance bikes across three races: Quad Eliminator, Dual Slalom and Downhill over the course of the weekend. This will brighten up your day!