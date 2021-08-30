Photo Epic: Pinkbike Rippers Competition & Balance Bike World Championships from The Malverns Classic

One of the stand out things from the 2021 Malverns Classic was the kids' racing. The Rippers were a group of age classes with riders, both girls and boys, aged 4-12 years. One thing is for sure these guys and girls had a lot of fun. They raced over 3 types of racing: a Quad Eliminator, Dual Slalom and a Downhill race over the course of the weekend.
Forget the XC and DH World Championships that were happening this weekend, this was where the action was at! Riders aged 2-5 years old in both girls and boys classes battled it out on their balance bikes across three races: Quad Eliminator, Dual Slalom and Downhill over the course of the weekend. This will brighten up your day!
0 Comments
Post a Comment